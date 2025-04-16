Jump training workouts are being hailed as the best longevity workout you can do - a top personal trainer shares their guide

Seen jump training workouts cropping on your social media feeds lately? Me too. It seems that everyone is either talking about it, or doing it. Or, as it turns out, searching about it, with Google searches for jump training up by 15% in the last month alone.

I'll admit that I was a little confused at what jump training entailed when I first heard about it. Sure, it's pretty easy to surmise that jump training workouts will involve jumping, but it feels like there's still a lot to learn about this exercise trend.

So, what is it about jump training that's sparking so many people's interest at the moment? Well, it turns out that this kind of workout has a unique set of benefits that straddle both cardiovascular and muscular health. It's a two-in-one kind of deal that certain groups of people have a lot to gain from.

Take runners, for example. As we inch closer to the London Marathon, participants are on the lookout for additional types of exercise to supplement their training with. Enter: jump training.

"Runners who do regular jump training find that they're much less likely to be plagued by problems with their feet, ankles, knees and hips because it really prepares their bodies better for the forces of running," personal trainer Carly Corrigall explained to MC UK. "It's estimated that forces equivalent to three times our body weight travels through the legs each time your foot lands on a run, which is why jump training can be so beneficial."

And aside from jump training being a top training tip for marathon runners, there are plenty more people who can reap the rewards from this type of workout, too. Ever keen to learn about new ways to refresh our fitness routines, we reached out to top personal trainers and asked them to share the best jump training workouts to try at home. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about this newly tending form of exercise.

And while you're here, we've got plenty more inspo for your fitness regime. Check out our explainer on indoor step workouts, plus our pick of the best strength training workouts. We've also got round-ups of the most effective cardio workouts and the best YouTube workouts of all time. You are so welcome!

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jump training is the latest trending workout - why you should consider giving it a go

What is a jump training workout?

If you're anything like me, you might not have immediately understood what jump training meant when you first heard of it. To clear up any confusion, we asked fitness experts to break it down.

"Jump training, also known as plyometric training, is a form of high-intensity training that involves explosive movements such as jumping, hopping, bounding, and skipping," Chlöe Warner, PT at Gymbox explains. "The core idea of this type of workout is to train muscles to exert maximum force in the shortest amount of time - thereby enhancing strength, speed and power."

The key word here is explosive, which sure can sound scary, but it basically means a sudden burst of movement, like jumping. And yes, jumping is an excellent way to stretch and contract our muscles rapidly, as Marcus Rayfield, PT and Assistant Gym Manager at PureGym Manchester , explains.

"Jump training is all about explosive, high intensity moves that help you build strength and power," he told MC UK. "Think of exercises where you stretch a muscle, then rapidly contract it, like jumping right after a squat."

Jump training workouts may include a range of exercises, including jump squats, box jumps, burpees, lateral bounds, depth jumps, tuck jumps, and single-leg hops. "What's great about this type of workout is that they often require little to no equipment and can be incorporated into various fitness programs like strength training, HIIT, or sport-specific conditioning," Warner advocates.

What are the benefits of jump training workouts?

It's gaining traction for a reason, so what exactly is it about jump training that is so good for us? Here are four key benefits you can expect to gain from this type of workout.

1. They promotes better bone health

While bone health might not be at the forefront of our health goals, it isn't something we should overlook - particularly once we hit our mid-thirties. Fortunately, jump training is one way we can look after our bones, as this 2024 paper showed. The study concluded that jump training is highly beneficial for improving bone density and combatting osteoporosis.

It's all to do with the 'stress' jump training puts on the skeletal system, as PT Corrigall explains. "The 'shock' which reverberates through the body when you jump creates a micro-stress that the body has to repair. This means that bone literally builds back stronger over time."

2. They're a great cardio workout

Beyond strengthening our very bones, jump training workouts also provide a cardio hit. "The high-intensity nature of jump training can significantly elevate heart rate, contributing to cardiovascular conditioning and calorie burn," PT Warner affirms.

There's a surprising amount of research that proves this, too. This study found that a seven-week rope jump training programme improved cardiovascular endurance and agility in its participants, and this paper indicated that plyometric exercise can induce greater cardiovascular responses in athletes. That's pretty compelling evidence if you ask me.

Given that NHS guidelines recommend 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week, it's good to know that jump training workouts count toward this.

3. They work the fast twitch muscle fibres

Fast twitch muscle fibres are the skeletal muscle cells responsible for fast, explosive movements. So, as you can imagine, jump training workouts are an excellent way to strengthen this part of our bodies.

"The fast twitch muscles require more energy and get fatigued faster," personal trainer at Your House Fitness, Sergio Pedemonte, points out. "Jump training helps with metabolic conditioning, allowing these muscles to produce more energy efficiently."

Over time, this conditioning helps us develop more explosive power. The result? Better speed, strength, and endurance.

4. They're great for our mental health

When we exercise, we want to reap the benefits on a mental level as much as a physical. Happily, jump training workouts can have wonderful effects on our brains, including better cognitive performance and increased levels of dopamine, the "feel-good" hormone.

"Jump training helps train the brain because it improves your proprioception, which is your awareness of where and how your body moves through space," Corrigall explains. "It also boosts your coordination, and it's actually a lot of fun. Many of the women who do jump training with me tell me that they love it and that it makes them feel incredible afterwards."

Who are jump training workouts best for?

While there are definitely certain types of people who will benefit from jump training in particular, know that it's pretty good for most people across the board. "If you build up gradually, meeting your body at its own unique starting point, jump training workouts are great for anyone," Corrigall affirms.

That said, plyometric workouts aren't ideal for people with joint issues, injuries, or generally low fitness levels. "Because of the impact jump training has on the joints, it's best that anyone who falls into these categories avoids this type of workout," PT Warner advises. "Or at the very least, the workout needs to be carefully modified."

And who is jump training best for? Well, athletes, according to the experts - especially those where power, agility, and speed are critical. Think basketball, football, tennis, martial arts, and athletics, all of which require intense bursts of movement from the lower body.

And as we've already touched on, runners can see a lot of benefits from jump training as well. "This style of training can help to improve efficiency in each stride a runner takes," trainer Rayfield comments. "It's great for strengthening tendons and joints, which helps prevent injury."

6 best jump training workouts to try

Now that we're all feeling pretty familiar with jump training workouts, let's get into the best jump training workouts you can try at home. The PTs have scoured the web and selected their personal recommendations, focusing on no-equipment plyo workouts. So, while we won't be covering box jumps, you'll be able to tick off most jump training exercises with the workouts below.

1. Beginners' plyo workout

What? A snappy 10-minute workout designed to get your body used to the movement patterns and additional impact of jump training. Includes hopping, exploding wall push-ups, and side-step jumping jacks.

Why? "This is a beginners' plyo workout and great to try if you're a first-timer," Corrigall comments. "Think of it as a stepping stone to start you on the path to incorporating regular jump training in your weekly exercise regime."

How long? Ten minutes.

Beginners' Plyometric Workout - YouTube Watch On

2. 10-minute plyometric HIIT workout

What? A high-intensity jump training workout, this includes many of the most popular plyometric exercises, such as jump squats, lunge hops, runner hops, and pogo tuck jumps.

Why? While this one is definitely a pulse-raiser, it's still a good choice for someone looking to familiarise themselves with jump training workouts. "It goes over the basic movements, sets, reps, duration and beginning elements that anyone looking to start jump training should do," PT Pedemonte advocates.

How long? Ten minutes.

10 MIN PLYOMETRIC HIIT WORKOUT - Speed / Vertical Jump Workout - YouTube Watch On

3. Plyometrics for runners and athlets

What? Another beginner-friendly option, this workout was designed with runners and athletes in mind. Includes a warm-up, key plyometric exercises (think jump squats, pogo jumps, and lots of bouncing), and a cool-down.

Why? The aim of this workout is to get your muscles, ligaments, and tendons used to the impact of jumping without overdoing it. Targeting the quads, glutes, and calves, it's designed to help athletes and runners move faster over time.

How long? Twelve minutes.

12 Min. Beginner-Friendly Plyometrics For Runners & Athletes | + Warm Up & Strength - YouTube Watch On

4. Mini jump training workout

What? A mini HIIT-style workout incorporating jump training alongside lower-impact moves. Twenty seconds on followed by ten seconds off, it includes pop lunges, squat jumps, jumping jacks, and toe taps.

Why? This one is perfect if you're looking for a quick plyometric blast. "If you're used to higher impact work, such as running, or fancy more of a challenge, this is a great HIIT-style workout interspersing some jump training with more familiar movements," Corrigall says. "These additional moves are ideal for priming the body and providing some active recovery from the jump work."

How long? Eight minutes.

5. Full-body advanced plyo workout

What? Not for the faint-hearted, this workout includes two groups of four exercises, 30 seconds on followed by 15 seconds off. You'll tick off most jump training exercises with this one, including plank jacks, lateral bounds, plyo glute bridges, and plyo push-ups (to name a few).

Why? This is the ideal jump training workout if you're looking to push yourself. Aside from providing an intense cardio hit, you'll work a range of muscles and get all the benefits of explosive movements.

How long? 25 minutes.

25 Minute Full Body Plyo HIIT Workout (Advanced + No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

6. Skating-inspired plyo workout

What? A workout from world skating champion Joey Mantia, this one involves a lot of jumping but incorporates lesser-known plyo exercises, including angel jumps, baby hops, and skatin' jax.

Why? An ideal workout for athletes looking to boost their power and speed, Joey says that this workout helped him become a two-time Olympian. It's another intense workout, but it's great for strengthening those fast-twitch muscle fibres while getting a cardio hit.

How long? 15 minutes.

Plyometric Workout With World Champion Joey Mantia | 15 Minutes No Equipment | 4k - YouTube Watch On

Shop your fitness essentials here:

Reebok Lux High Impact Bra £55 at The Sports Edit Reebok is a brand that has stood the test of time, with its activewear pieces loved by so many people across the globe. I've got my eye on the Lux High Impact Bra, which is designed to give maximum support during high-intensity workouts like jump training. This is the black colourway, but it also comes in a soft purple colourway that's perfect for spring.

New Balance Fuelcell Supercomp Elite V4 £260 at New Balance The FuelCell SuperComp Elite V4 shoes have been credited as one of the best gym trainers for running and high-intensity workouts by MC UK's Senior Health Editor, Ally Head. They're carbon-plated and super cushioned, making them perfect for workouts where you need to feel light, comfortable, and fast.

Adanola Ultimate Wrap Over Crop Shorts £36 at SkimLinks - adanola.com Now is the time to invest in some gym shorts, and these ones from Adanola are one of my top picks. Featuring the classic wrap-over waist design - which is super flattering - they're reasonably priced and come in several neutral colourways, too.

How often should I do jump training workouts? If you're new to jump training, stick to shorter, snappier workouts a couple of times a week. This will avoid putting your body under too much strain all at once but still help your muscles become familiar with this kind of movement. "I'd prescribe five to ten mins, three times per week for beginners," PT Corrigall says. "You can tag your jump training onto the end of another workout for maximum efficiency."