Here's a round up of our favourite revitalising recipes to kick-start your day...

Image: Yellow Kite by Ella Woodward

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day – so then why do so many of us choose to skip it or opt for a counter-productive croissant instead? Yes it’s delicious but does it give us that early morning energy boost? Not so much.

‘For me, the first things I put in my body in the morning are the most important’ explains Rosie Llewellyn, pop-up restauranteur and blogger at A Little Lusciousness. ‘A good breakfast sets me up for the day ahead and gives me the energy and nutrients that I need to keep me going till lunchtime.’

As the sun starts shining and the summer approaches, we've rounded up the best quick and simple high-nutrient recipes to kick-start your day…





1. Blueberry oat pancakes, Superfood Breakfasts by Kate Turner

You can serve these with your favourite pancake toppings or give them a savoury twist by swapping the blueberries in the batter for grated carrot and topping with vegetables, seeds, and tahini.

SERVES 2 (makes 6 small pancakes)

Ingredients

60g (2oz) rolled oats

2 eggs

100g (3½oz) cottage cheese

1 tsp ground cinnamon

¼tsp baking powder

1 tsp maca powder (optional)

50g (1¾oz) blueberries

1–2 tsp coconut oil

(Topping)

85g (3oz) blueberries

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds

2 tbsp pecan nuts

2 tsp cacao nibs

maple syrup or raw honey, to taste

125g (4½oz) natural yogurt

Method

Put the oats, eggs, cottage cheese, cinnamon, baking powder, and maca powder, if using, in a high-speed blender or food processor and whizz to a smooth batter. Transfer to a mixing bowl, gently stir in the blueberries, then leave to stand for 10 minutes – the mixture will thicken. Heat 1 tsp coconut oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Spoon 2 tbsp batter for each pancake into the pan and spread to 1cm (½in) thick (you’ll probably have to do this in two batches and add more coconut oil to the pan). Cook for 3–4 minutes or until golden brown, then turn with a spatula and cook for 3–4 minutes more. Transfer to a plate, scatter with the berries, seeds, nuts, and cacao nibs, drizzle with the syrup or honey, and serve with dollops of natural yogurt.

*Recipe extracted from Superfood Breakfasts by Kate Turner*

2. Superfood packed smoothie by Rosie Llewellyn, A Little Lusciousness

‘The quickest way to get the most amount of goodness is via a superfood packed smoothie’



SERVES 2

1 mango, peeled

1 avocado, peeled and stone removed

Handful of baby spinach leaves

Handful of frozen blueberries

Small tub of natural sugar-free yoghurt

2 teaspoons of chia seeds

1 glass of unsweetened coconut water

1 scoop of matcha powder (which contains antioxidant flavonoids and increases energy levels and alertness)

1 scoop of moringa powder (moringa is packed with vitamins and minerals and boosts the immune system, makes your skin glow and aids energy levels)

Method

Whizz all the ingredients together in a nutribullet or blender and you’re good to go. It doesn’t look particularly nice but is super tasty and you can almost instantly feel the good that it’s doing you.

*Recipe taken from Rosie’s food blog: A Little Lusciousness*





3. Avocado, nori & nut cream toasts, Superfood Breakfasts by Kate Turner

Every ingredient here plays a starring role: avocados contain healthy fats, nori is rich in minerals, while Brazil nuts have high levels of selenium to support your immune system.

SERVES 3

Ingredients

6 slices quinoa superseed loaf (pg42) or a good quality, shop-bought kind

1½ avocados, sliced

9 cherry tomatoes, sliced

3 tbsp nori seaweed, shredded

1 tbsp sesame seeds

a few sprigs basil

(Ingredients for the nut cream)

115g (4oz) Brazil nuts

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp olive oil

Method

To make the nut cream, put the ingredients in a blender or processor, and whizz until combined. You may need to stop the machine occasionally to push the mixture down with a spatula. Gradually add 2 tbsp hot water to achieve a thick, creamy consistency. Season with salt and pepper. Toast the bread and spread with nut cream. Top with the avocado, tomatoes, nori, seeds, and basil.

Super tip: You can make the nut cream in advance – it will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.



*Recipe extracted from Superfood Breakfasts by Kate Turner*



4. Immune-Boosting Porridge by Natasha Corrett, Honestly Healthy

‘This porridge is bursting with goodness – the cinnamon and baobab fruit serve to boost your immune system, and the oats release their energy slowly, giving you sustained energy levels throughout the day rather than highs and lows. You may be unfamiliar with baobab fruit powder, but no doubt have heard of the African tree it comes from. The fruit is allowed to dry on the tree, then harvested and ground into a powder. This tangy powder is more potent than vitamin C and helps to keep you well year round. So, here I’ve included it in a warming porridge, guaranteed to get you started however cold the day.’

SERVES 2

Ingredients

1 tbsp chia seeds

90g porridge oats

1 small apple, grated

2g piece cinnamon stick

1 star anise

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

250ml rice milk, plus extra if necessary

1 tbsp baobab fruit powder

(For the garnish)

4 tbsp pomegranate seeds

Bee pollen (optional)

Method

Put all the porridge ingredients into a pan, stir well and leave to sit for 10 minutes.

Set the pan over a low heat and stir the porridge constantly for about 2 minutes until thoroughly heated. If it starts to get too thick, add a little more rice milk to achieve the consistency you like.

Serve hot and garnish with a scattering of pomegranate seeds and a sprinkle of bee pollen, if using, for a perfect winter morning warmer.

*© Natasha Corrett. Recipe taken from Honestly Healthy Cleanse by Natasha Corrett (Hodder & Stoughton £25)*

5. Amaranth & blueberry breakfast bars, Superfood Breakfasts by Kate Turner

Less well known than quinoa, but as high in protein, amaranth adds extra crunch to these muesli bars, which stay fresh for up to a week when stored in an airtight container.



MAKES 16

Ingredients

175g (6oz) raw amaranth (soaked weight 250g/9oz)

100g (3½oz) rolled oats

50g (1¾oz) raisins

50g (1¾oz) dried cranberries

35g (1¼oz) sunflower seeds

35g (1¼oz) pumpkin seeds

25g (scant 1oz) chia seeds

2 tsp ground cinnamon

3 tbsp coconut oil

3 tbsp maple syrup

100g (3½oz) nut butter or tahini

100g (3½oz) banana, mashed

1 tbsp lucuma powder (optional)

125g (4½oz) blueberry chia jam

30g (1oz) flaked almonds

50g (1¾oz) pistachio nuts, roughly crushed



Method

Soak the amaranth in double the volume of water with 1 tsp salt for 8 hours, then drain and rinse. Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F/Gas 4). Line a shallow 30 x 19cm (12 x 7¾in) baking tray with non-stick baking parchment. Put the amaranth in a processor with the oats, dried fruit, seeds, and cinnamon. Whizz briefly to combine. Melt the coconut oil and maple syrup in a small pan over a medium heat. Stir in the nut butter or tahini, remove from the heat, and add the banana. Add to the amaranth mixture and whizz to combine. Spread out evenly on the tray, pressing down firmly with the back of a spoon.

Bake for 45 minutes or until a knife inserted into the centre comes out clean. Place the tray on a rack and leave to cool for 10 minutes. Spread with chia jam, then sprinkle with the berries and nuts, pressing them in so they stick. Leave to cool completely before cutting into bars.



*Recipe extracted from Superfood Breakfasts by Kate Turner*

6. Homemade Buckwheat Granola by Madeleine Shaw

SERVES 1

Ingredients

2 cups of oats

1 cup of buckwheat groats

1 cup of desiccated coconut

1/2 cup of coconut flakes

3 tbsp of chia seeds (optional)

1.5 tsps of cinnamon

1/2 tsp of cardamom

1 pinch of salt

2 vanilla bean pods (opened and scraped)

6 tbsp of coconut oil

Method

Preheat the oven to 175C. Place everything but the coconut oil in a bowl and stir well. Place the coconut oil in a large pan on a low heat and melt. Take it off the heat and pour in all the dry ingredients, stir well so everything gets covered evenly in the coconut oil. Place the mixture onto a baking tray and bake for 20 minutes, then remove the tray from the oven, give it a good stir, then cook for another 10 minutes. Make sure it comes out nice and crispy and let it cool before you pop it into a jar to seal. Enjoy it with coconut yogurt, fresh fruit, honey or seeds on top.

Top tip: I always recommend starting the day with protein. It’s a great way to fuel up after a long night’s rest and prevents that mid-morning slump. It also leaves you feeling fuller for longer and more energised to take on the day.





7. Chia Jam, Superfood Breakfasts by Kate Turner

This jam is delicious in parfaits, mixed with oats or even just on its own on toast – plus it can be made with any fruit you have to hand.



MAKES 120m

Ingredients

150g fruit

2 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method

Prepare the fruit, if necessary, by dicing it, but leave the skin on. You need 150g (5½oz) in all. Put in a saucepan with 2 tbsp maple syrup and place over a medium heat for 5 minutes until bubbling. Remove the pan from the heat and mash the fruit to a purée with a fork, then stir in 2 tbsp chia seeds. Lower the heat and simmer the fruit mixture, stirring from time to time, for 5 minutes.

Remove from the heat again, add 1 tbsp lemon juice, and decant into a jar. Put the lid on when the jam is completely cool. The recipe makes about 120ml (4fl oz), which will keep in the fridge for up to a week

*Recipe extracted from Superfood Breakfasts by Kate Turner *