Celebrities are obsessed with this handy bit of strength training kit - so, is it really unrivalled at boosting muscle strength and tone?

One of the biggest fitness trends of the last year can be best described as the seasoning of regular sessions with extra spice. We’re talking about the addition of wearable weighted equipment to increase the challenge of certain types of exercise. Ankle weights and wrist weights, for example, have become staple pieces of kit for some Pilates enthusiasts, while many looking to ramp up their cardio or strength training programmes are introducing weighted vest workouts into their routines. Recently doing the rounds on TikTok? Weighted vest workouts.

Seen them in action, swaddling the chests of pro and everyday athletes alike while they sweat through sets of push-ups, sprints and everything in between? Model and actor Kaia Gerber has been photographed wearing one while walking in LA, and Gemma Atkinson and Davina McCall are also said to be fans. If you’re as yet unacquainted with the piece of kit, it’s exactly as you’d imagine: a garment resembling a gilet or running vest that’s secured by buckles. Some sport multiple pockets for storing however many sandbag weights you wish to challenge yourself with, while others have a padded appearance and a set weight.

While there’s not a wealth of research on the benefits (or lack thereof, as it may be) of women, specifically, doing weighted vest workouts, there is some reason to believe that – in the right context – the equipment may present some pros. For instance, a small 2016 study which explored how wearing a weighted vest for daily activities affects running speed, jumping power, and agility in young men, concluded that the kit helped to improve agility-related performance. It did, however, note that the effect was so small, that wearing a weighted vest during workouts only is probably sufficient to see results.

So, can doing weighted vest workouts bring about a boost to your fitness, or is it a trend you’re better off swerving? We asked Tim Kayode, sports and performance therapist and founder of Myoset, and James Adams, strength and conditioning coach for Great British Racing, for the need-to-knows.

Weighted vest workouts: everything you need to know, from the experts

What is a weighted vest?

Simply, a weighted vest is a piece of equipment worn on the torso to increase the challenge of training sessions. “They have gained momentum due to competitions such as Hyrox increasing in popularity – some participants use weighted vests to train for the race, and to make various events more difficult,” says Kayode.

Adams considers the kit to be a great way of adding external load to an exercise. “Wearing a vest, rather than holding dumbbells in your hands or racking the bar, for example, allows for free movement and an additional challenge to bodyweight exercises,” he says. “The more you have to push during a movement, the harder your body has to work and the more energy the movement requires.”

What are the benefits of using a weighted vest?

If you’re looking to build muscle or strength, introducing a weighted vest into the mix may help to facilitate those gains. “Let’s take isometric holds as an example; wearing a weighted vest is an easy way to add an extra 10-20kg to load your squat hold, therefore challenging joints, muscles and tendons, building lower body strength, bone density, balance and more,” says adams. This may be especially useful if you can’t load your spine (using a barbell, for instance) or struggle with grip strength.

Adams also rates using a weighted vest to ramp up the difficulty of other bodyweight movements. “They’re also an excellent way to load push ups – once you become confident at bodyweight push ups, wear a weighted vest and you’ll build upper body strength in no time,” he says. “The same can be said for pull ups – perfect your bodyweight technique and confidence, then to add further challenge, add a weighted vest to build upper body strength and intensity.”

Research indicates that using a weighted vest may help to improve your balance, too. A study from 2012 found that the equipment is useful for stimulating bone synthesis in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis, and building up balance too.

Weighted vests tend to be a popular piece of kit amongst runners and hikers too, which Adams says can help you to build endurance, speed and muscular strength.

Additionally, a weighted vest facilitates a challenging workout literally anywhere – gym, living room or local park – so it can be handy if you’re someone who likes to train at home or on-the-go. Plus, it doesn’t require a lot of storage space. “It’s a better option than using a weighted rucksack, as the weight is distributed more evenly across your torso,” Adams says. This can help to reduce the risk of injury.

Is a weighted vest better than traditional weights?

Whether weighted vest workouts are better than using traditional weights really depends on what your goal is – the two aren’t always interchangeable. “Weighted vests are a great alternative to adding load – they’re not to replace dumbbells or strength work at the bar, more so to provide variation in training,” says Adams. Kayode expands: “free weights allow you to target a wide range of movement which, in turn, targets muscle groups more efficiently and effectively than using a weighted vest.”

It’s also really important to note that while weighted vests absolutely do have their merits, they aren’t for everyone, and there are some risks involved.

“An important consideration when using weighted vests is attempting to wear more weight that you can handle – this can lead to overtraining or injury,” Adams cautions. “Make the most of vests allowing for adjustable weight and take it carefully!” Kayode emphasises the importance of paying mind to your posture while wearing a weighted vest, as poor form while wearing one could lead to pain and joint issues. “I would say that individuals with joint problems should avoid using a weighted vest altogether,” he advises.

5 weighted vest workouts recommended by a personal trainer

1. Weight vest full body workout

What? A full-body weighted vest workout.

Why? "This workout focuses on full body strength exercises that can be done at home, making it accessible for anyone without a gym membership," says Kayode.

How long? 10 minutes.

Weight Vest: Full Body Workout at Home (Serious Strength) - YouTube Watch On

2. 10-minute weighted vest workout

What? A speedy weighted vest workout.

Why? "This is a short and effective workout," says Kayode. "It's a solid way to get a burst of movement in just 10 minutes."

How long? 10 minutes.

10-Minute Weighted Vest Workout - YouTube Watch On

3. 20 minute full body weighted vest workout

What? A full body blast using a weighted vest.

Why? "This workout is great for muscle building – it provides a good variation of strength, endurance and cardio work," says Kayode. This one's quite high intensity and high impact, featuring jumping movements, so it's not suitable for everyone. And, it's important not to overload the weight.

How long? 20 minutes.

20 Minute Full Body Weight Vest Workout - Fat Loss WOD Circuit - YouTube Watch On

4. Quick weighted vest workout

What? An at-home weighted vest workout that's just short of half an hour.

Why? "If you're looking for a sweaty session, this challenging workout might be for you," says Kayode. It's also ideal for training at home or on-the-go.

How long? 25 minutes.

Weighted Vest Training // 25 Minute Weight Vest Workout At Home - YouTube Watch On

5. Weighted vest sprint training

What? An educational video to help you improve your running technique.

Why? "This is more of an informative video on recommended exercises to improve your running technique, that I really recommend – it's very scientific and research-based," says Kayode.

How long? Varies.

Weighted Vest Sprint Training | Run Faster With Weight Vest Sprinting - YouTube Watch On

