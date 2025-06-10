I've Been Using The BetterMe App - and the Pilates Workouts Have Become My Go-To For Busy WFH Days

As a serial fitness class attendee, having to join a gym that doesn't run any classes is something that I've been struggling with ever since I moved to a new area last summer. Don't get me wrong, I love a planned gym sesh - but I've also always really enjoyed mixing in a bit of pilates or barre a couple of times a week, too.

On the plus side, there are some great local studios — but they're all at least a twenty-minute walk away, which is a little too far if I'm trying to squeeze a class in on my lunch break. Plus, I'm yet to find a pilates class that costs less than about £20 a session, which I just can't justify regularly paying on top of my gym membership.

However, after a BetterMe ad popped up on my TikTok for the third day in a row, I took it as a sign to see what all the fuss was about, hoping the affordable and accessible wellness platform might help me finally scratch my burning pilates itch. So, I've spent the last couple of weeks putting their wide range of short, sweet, and simple mat and wall pilates workouts to the test.

My BetterMe Pilates review, after two weeks of testing? I'm a fan

What are the key features of the BetterMe app?

As soon as you download the BetterMe: Health Coaching app, you'll be guided through a questionnaire giving you the opportunity to input key stats like your height and weight, decide on your main fitness goals, and share your favourite kind of workouts. This data is what's used to generate your personalised fitness plan.

From pilates and yoga sessions to dance workouts and HIIT training, there are workouts to cater to all, regardless of your preferred style of exercise or fitness level. At its core, it's a truly inclusive wellness platform that aims to make fitness accessible for all, offering specialised programmes for pregnant women, wheelchair users, people recovering from injury or strokes, and more.

Offering a really holistic approach to health and wellness, the app is also able to generate customisable meal plans to suit your specific dietary requirements. If you'd like, it'll also help you track your calorie and water intake and plan an intermittent fasting schedule, too. Other key features include mental health tools like guided meditations and mindfulness exercises, step counting, and menstrual cycle tracking.

What are the different types of pilates offered on the BetterMe app?

You'll find 15+ different types of Pilates on the BetterMe: Health Coaching app, with each class lasting between just 10 and 30 minutes.

"There are pilates variations to suit all abilities and fitness levels, from standard Wall Pilates and Home Pilates, to specialised programmes like Wall Pilates for Seniors and Pilates for Menopause," explains Victoria Repa, CEO and founder of BetterMe, and certified Pilates instructor. "Looking for a more challenging style of pilates workout? Try Full-body HIIT Pilates, which combines Pilates principles with high-intensity interval training."

Do at-home Pilates workouts actually work?

Absolutely. Mat Pilates doesn't necessarily require any additional equipment, so it's a type of exercise that can be done at home as effectively as in a class.

Great for a range of different fitness objectives, mat pilates is great for increasing core strength and flexibility, and improving balance, coordination, and posture. In fact, one 2023 study revealed that mat-based pilates can positively impact core activation and strength so much so that it's an effective intervention for those living with chronic lower back pain.

"Not to be underestimated, pilates helps improve functional strength, core stability, and muscular endurance," Repa adds. "After a while, you will notice improved posture, reduced back pain, tighter muscles, and a deeper mind-body connection."

Can Pilates workouts still be effective even if you don’t have equipment?

The beautiful thing about Pilates is that you're using your own body weight as resistance, so equipment definitely isn't a requirement. "With just a mat, your own body weight, and regular practice, you have all the essentials for strengthening, shaping, and balancing your body," Repa adds.

Looking for ways to progress your practice? Consider slowing down your pace or holding poses for longer to maximise time under tension, or even increase the number of reps and sets. Alternatively, pick up a few small and inexpensive accessories, like a soft and small pilates ball, or a selection of resistance bands in a range of different strengths.

My BetterMe Pilates app review? I'm a fan

As I already cover cardio and the majority of my strength training at the gym, going to Pilates classes has always been more about working on my core strength and flexibility, and also relieving some of my unexplained lower back pain. So, those were the goals I had in mind when I loaded up the BetterMe: Health Coaching app for the very first time.

A recommended workout for the day was already generated for me on the 'My Plan' tab, as well as space to log my meals, steps, and water intake, but I swerved this in favour of perusing the whole library of workouts, and picking one out for myself. I also added any I liked the look of to the 'favourites' folder, so I could find them easily on future days.

(Image credit: Georgia Lockstone)

The workouts themselves are really easy to follow along with a little AI-generated video tutorial showing you how to perform every move, and a countdown to help keep you on time. In terms of difficulty, I'd say that the exercises were generally on the easier end of the scale — but a twenty to thirty minute 'Advanced' class actually felt spot-on for me, and has me feeling sweaty, sore, and thoroughly stretched out by the end.

I tried a range of different mat Pilates classes, with and without equipment, but the biggest surprise for me was how much I enjoyed the Wall Pilates sessions. Not something I’d ever done before, wall Pilates essentially involves using a wall as a form of resistance, making it especially effective for lower body moves. I ached from the wall-assisted split squats for days, and I loved the different adaptations to make wall sits harder, like calf raises and single-leg extensions.

So, would I recommend giving BetterMe a go if you're looking for at-home Pilates content? Definitely. It's relatively basic, but if, like me, you're simply looking for speedy and effective Pilates workouts to supplement your existing training schedule, it's well worth it. Besides, at £19.49 for an annual subscription, a whole year of access will still probably set you back less than just one Reformer class. Girl math, and all that.

(Image credit: Georgia Lockstone)

