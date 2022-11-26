Kate Hudson shares her top wellness secrets for looking youthful

Kate Hudson (opens in new tab)has had us desperate to know how her skin is flawlessly radiant, and her fitness routine for as many years as we can remember.

Now, we may just have the answer.

The 43-year-old actor (opens in new tab)has revealed she relies on three key pillars to stay looking and feeling young.

*Drum roll please*

The Fool's Gold star has shared "sleep, hydration and supplements", are the key to leaving her looking youthful and glowing - as well as meditation.

Speaking to Vogue (opens in new tab) about her self-care rituals and beauty regime, the Bride Wars star - who has 18-year-old son Ryder, 11-year-old Bingham and four-year-old daughter Rani Rose - said: "Everyone always asks me like "Skincare, skincare, what do you do?

"It really is just three things. Sleep, hydration, supplements.

"I created a supplement with InBloom called Beauty Aura and I take this every day. For me, for skin, fine line, hair and nails, this is my dream product.

"Meditation is probably the most important self-care that I do.

"I know it sounds silly but when you have your eye mask is a really good time to do it. I can thank my mom for that because she's been doing that since the '70s."

While Kate's routine is super simple, she has admitted she is not always the most "religious" when it comes to her beauty or skincare routine.

She went on: "I've always had some kind of routine, and I enjoy it more now that I'm older.

"I'm not religious about it which I know a lot of people would be like 'You have to take your makeup off every night' and I'm not going to lie, I have nights where I do not do that."

Kate also swaps certain items from her beauty routine because she loves to experiment with different products.

She shared: "I think because I love products so much, that keeps me playing with my skincare routine and I change it all the time.

"So, like, what I'm using today is not what I'll be using next week. I do like to do eye masks though before I put on before I put on make-up."