Why Kate Hudson isn't in a rush to plan her wedding

Kate Hudson and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa are certainly loved up, but they're not taking any big next steps in a rush.

The actress recently appeared on the red carpet for her new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, a sequel for 2019's Knives Out, and talked about where her priorities really lie at the moment.

When asked if she had any concrete plans for an upcoming wedding, Kate told Entertainment Tonight: "Absolutely not."

She added: "I mean, I love that man. He's right over there, hiding, but the last thing we're doing right now during the holidays is planning anything but the holidays."

She proceeded to hammer in her point, just so we're all clear on it: "Yeah, we're in no hurry," she said.

So that's a no on the wedding planning right now, then?

Kate and Danny made their engagement public in September 2021, when the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress posted a photo of them together, feat. a ring on *that* finger.

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The lovebirds started dating around 2016 and share daughter Rani Rose, now 4. The little girl is Danny's only child, but Kate is also mum to Ryder, 18, and Bingham, 11, from previous relationships.

Kate was married to Ryder's dad, Chris Robinson, between 2000 and 2007.

The actress stars in the Knives Out sequel alongside huge names such as Janelle Monáe, Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr. And if that wasn't enough to sell you on it, there are even appearances from Ethan Hawke, Hugh Grant, Serena Williams, and the late Stephen Sondheim.

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Kate brought both her husband-to-be and her mum Goldie Hawn to the film's Los Angeles premiere, for which she donned a sumptuous floor-length sequined gown by Elie Saab. The dress features shades of beige and brown, with long draped sleeves, a cinched waist, and a high neckline. The star accessorised with jewellery by Candy Ice, Kallati and Simone Jewels, for the full sparkling queen effect.