Zara just brought out a Bambi dress and it’s surprisingly chic

Now I’m as Disney obsessed as the next person (The Little Mermaid is my favourite, thanks for asking), however I’ve always drawn the line at Disney clothing, finding it well, a bit naff.

That was until now that is, because Zara has just released a Bambi dress that is probably one of the chicest things I’ve ever seen.

It’s got a high neck and cinched waist, as well as a pleated skirt and gives me all the 70s vibes paired with high boots.

Shop now: DRESS BAMBI DISNEY STORIES COLLECTION for £29.99 from ZARA

You might not realise at first glance, but the grey pattern is actually made up of Bambi, Thumper and Flower sketches, and they blend perfectly into the cream background, not taking anything away from the style of the dress.

The dress is part of a capsule collection of work between Zara and Disney, which features never-before seen original printed graphics from the Bambi and Peter Pan films that Disney have shared with Zara.

There are four pieces in the collection, the dress, a blouse, t-shirt and sweatshirt, all priced between £15.99 – £29.99.