Lucy Delius: My Life In Jewellery

London-based jewellery designer Lucy Delius has over 15 years experience in the jewellery world, where she began her career as a PR. In 2022 she launched her eponymous label with a clear vision—to offer fine jewellery that feels personal, timeless, and subtly subversive. Her pieces are a modern reinterpretation of classic vintage pieces and gracefully merge the past with the present.

Drawing inspiration from existing vintage pieces in her jewellery box, Lucy’s designs are thoughtful and intentional. Her collections are crafted exclusively from 14-karat recycled gold and responsibly sourced diamonds and gemstones. The result is jewellery that feels both refined and intimate—designed not just to be worn, but to be lived in.

(Image credit: Lucy Delius)

At the heart of the brand is a commitment to creating pieces with meaning. Each piece is created with a sense of tactile luxury, meant to become a modern heirloom. Whether it’s a diamond-set signet ring or her T-bar pendants inspired by Victorian gentlemen’s chains, there is a story behind every curve and setting.

Working out of her studio in West London, Lucy is quietly redefining the rules of fine jewellery and recently launched her first collaboration with British resortwear brand Asceno. With a global clientele and a growing presence in the industry, her achievements in just over three years are undeniably impressive—firmly establishing her as a name to watch.

Here, in this new video series, she takes us inside her jewellery box, sharing her most treasured pieces, some of her favourite designs she’s created herself, plus the inspirations and stories that shaped them. From heirlooms passed down through generations to the pieces that sparked the beginnings of her own label, Lucy offers a rare glimpse into the personal world behind her own creations.

