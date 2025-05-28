Lucy Delius: My Life In Jewellery
The West London designer reveals the heirlooms and inspirations behind her designs
London-based jewellery designer Lucy Delius has over 15 years experience in the jewellery world, where she began her career as a PR. In 2022 she launched her eponymous label with a clear vision—to offer fine jewellery that feels personal, timeless, and subtly subversive. Her pieces are a modern reinterpretation of classic vintage pieces and gracefully merge the past with the present.
Drawing inspiration from existing vintage pieces in her jewellery box, Lucy’s designs are thoughtful and intentional. Her collections are crafted exclusively from 14-karat recycled gold and responsibly sourced diamonds and gemstones. The result is jewellery that feels both refined and intimate—designed not just to be worn, but to be lived in.
At the heart of the brand is a commitment to creating pieces with meaning. Each piece is created with a sense of tactile luxury, meant to become a modern heirloom. Whether it’s a diamond-set signet ring or her T-bar pendants inspired by Victorian gentlemen’s chains, there is a story behind every curve and setting.
Working out of her studio in West London, Lucy is quietly redefining the rules of fine jewellery and recently launched her first collaboration with British resortwear brand Asceno. With a global clientele and a growing presence in the industry, her achievements in just over three years are undeniably impressive—firmly establishing her as a name to watch.
Here, in this new video series, she takes us inside her jewellery box, sharing her most treasured pieces, some of her favourite designs she’s created herself, plus the inspirations and stories that shaped them. From heirlooms passed down through generations to the pieces that sparked the beginnings of her own label, Lucy offers a rare glimpse into the personal world behind her own creations.
Shop Lucy Delius jewellery:
Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in March 2024. With over 16 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.
Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new luxury fashion repositioning and content strategy. She styles main fashion shoots, interviews leading women in fashion for the Women Who Win franchise, and commissions top industry creatives. Lily has a unique ability to filter through the noise and lead the conversation. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.
She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability - all core Marie Claire UK values - and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world.
-
Women Who Win: Marla Aaron Pulls Back the Curtain on her Colourful World
-
How Luxury Hotel Merch Became the Ultimate Fashion Status Symbol
It's the 'if you know you know' trend chic travellers can't get enough of
-
Natalie Portman's Signature Look Just Got a Minimalist Makeover
She's been honing her aesthetic for nearly two decades..
-
Women Who Win: Marla Aaron Pulls Back the Curtain on her Colourful World
-
The One: Chanel's J12 is Back in Bleu
Heralding a new chapter in the house’s iconic timepiece history
-
Statement Cuffs are Back in the Spotlight For 2025
It's a cuff revival
-
10 Movers, Makers and Marvels to Know in the World of Fine Jewellery
Everything you need to know
-
A Sun-Drenched Escape in Diamonds and Pearls
Your high jewellery guide for summer
-
These are the 5 Women I Follow for Effortless Watches and Jewellery Styling Inspiration
Plus, their expert tips
-
I'm a Watch Expert and These are The 12 Best Luxury Watches To Invest in For 2025
Timepieces poised to grow in value 2025
-
These Are the Watches I Always Recommend to First-Time Buyers
Timeless icons that are well worth the investment