These 10 Dress-and-Sandal Outfit Formulas Are Heatwave-Proof, Polished and Easy to Throw On

Styled with both flats or heels, these are the summer dresses on our wishlist this week

Natalie Hammond's avatar
By
published
in Buying Guides
Summer dresses 2026
(Image credit: @kalmanovich, @raquelcostagomess, @hannahallen00)
Jump to category:

Even if you don't count yourself as a "dress person" from September-May, there's something about a summer dress that can't help but tantalise. No doubt because it seems to promise not just good but glorious weather, but also, perhaps, because it signals a break, however fleeting, from the usual grind.

Instead of everyday neutrals, you can slip into a printed summer dress that features polka dots and florals, a double whammy that can only mean one thing—it's holiday time (although you could equally wear it into the office with neat ballet pumps). And if, of course, a pared-back colour palette is your comfort zone, you can opt for interest elsewhere with, say, a slinky knit dress that finishes in fringe.

Whatever you choose—from a lace-trimmed slip that's whisper-fine for sultry temperatures or an easy-breezy jersey T-shirt—the fastest way to make it work almost 24/7 is by pairing it with sandals; a flat during the day and a heel, however modest, at night.

Keep scrolling to see the 10 summer dress and sandal pairings that get our vote as temperatures start rising.

Shop The Best Summer Dress And Sandal Pairings

Natalie Hammond
Natalie Hammond
Freelance Fashion Writer

Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.