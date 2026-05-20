Even if you don't count yourself as a "dress person" from September-May, there's something about a summer dress that can't help but tantalise. No doubt because it seems to promise not just good but glorious weather, but also, perhaps, because it signals a break, however fleeting, from the usual grind.

Instead of everyday neutrals, you can slip into a printed summer dress that features polka dots and florals, a double whammy that can only mean one thing—it's holiday time (although you could equally wear it into the office with neat ballet pumps). And if, of course, a pared-back colour palette is your comfort zone, you can opt for interest elsewhere with, say, a slinky knit dress that finishes in fringe.

Whatever you choose—from a lace-trimmed slip that's whisper-fine for sultry temperatures or an easy-breezy jersey T-shirt—the fastest way to make it work almost 24/7 is by pairing it with sandals; a flat during the day and a heel, however modest, at night.

Keep scrolling to see the 10 summer dress and sandal pairings that get our vote as temperatures start rising.