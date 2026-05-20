Even if you don't count yourself as a "dress person" from September-May, there's something about a summer dress that can't help but tantalise. No doubt because it seems to promise not just good but glorious weather, but also, perhaps, because it signals a break, however fleeting, from the usual grind.
Instead of everyday neutrals, you can slip into a printed summer dress that features polka dots and florals, a double whammy that can only mean one thing—it's holiday time (although you could equally wear it into the office with neat ballet pumps). And if, of course, a pared-back colour palette is your comfort zone, you can opt for interest elsewhere with, say, a slinky knit dress that finishes in fringe.
Whatever you choose—from a lace-trimmed slip that's whisper-fine for sultry temperatures or an easy-breezy jersey T-shirt—the fastest way to make it work almost 24/7 is by pairing it with sandals; a flat during the day and a heel, however modest, at night.
Keep scrolling to see the 10 summer dress and sandal pairings that get our vote as temperatures start rising.
Shop The Best Summer Dress And Sandal Pairings
COS
Fringed-Hem Knitted Column Dress
This fringed dress is already on every cool woman's radar, including Marie Claire's Lily Russo-Bah.
Nobodys Child
Black Leather Flip Flops
An elevated leather flip-flop is a no-brainer if you're looking for a flat sandal that will go with every summer dress in your wardrobe.
Aeyde
Suzanne Mesh Wedge Sandals
A wedge sandal might sound retro but not when it's rendered in mesh like Aeyde's.
Rixo
Ordinia Silk Gown in Rose Dot Mix Black
Pink roses and polka dots? Only Rixo could make it work.
Tkees
Colette Gold Toe-Post Sandals
Tkees' leather toe-post sandal is elevated with choice silver hardware.
Mango
Satin Strap Heeled Sandal
Strappy and delicate, Mango's buckled sandal works for day, night and every occasion in between.
Gap
Red Poplin Drop-Waist Maxi Dress
This strapless dress can be dressed up or down, making it a two-in-one option if you're travelling without checked baggage.
AQUAZZURA
Fragolina Sugar Embellished Raffia-Effect Flat Sandals
Few brands do summer sandals as well as Aquazurra and these 'fragolina' sandals marry style and fun with function; they're the ultimate investment sandal to add to your collection.
Sezane
Gloria Sandals - Smooth Gold - Goat Leather - Sézane
A great pair of gold sandals are always one of the hardest working pairs of shoes in my wardrobe. This Sèzane pair will go with pretty much anything.
ARKET
Lace-Trimmed Slip Dress
Negligee-style slip dresses are going nowhere fast this summer.
Chloé
Suzie Ruched Leather Slides
A ruched leather slide will give your foot slightly more coverage this summer.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Wedge Heel Sandals
This wrap-around sandal, complete with a wedge heel, is more comfortable than it looks (promise!).
ALÉMAIS
Lana Fringed Floral-Print Linen Midi Dress
No summer wardrobe is complete without an Alemais dress. Thats all.
M&S
Leather Beaded Gladiator Sandals
M&S have some brilliant gladiator sandals right now, including this pair. They're the perfect ankle height and have slim straps which are more flattering on the foot.
Jacquemus
The Cubisto Mules
Ganni
Dress in Zebra Satin
Swap leopard for zebra this summer; it looks fabulously elegant in slip form.
A. Emery
Hattie Suede Sandals
A. Emery's buckled flat sandal is a one-and-done option if you're packing light for your next holiday.
MIISTA FTW
Aruna Sandals - Tan Suede Leather
Miista's multi-strap sandals, with big and little buckles, will provide a point of contrast with a feminine summer dress.
Toteme
Tie-Waist Jersey Dress Buttercup
Toteme's T-shirt dress couldn't be chicer or more comfortable.
Adding a 'pop of red' to your outfits is the easiest way to earn style points this summer.
Worn by Naomie Harris, Dakota Johnson and Saffron Hocking, Izie is our new favourite shoe brand for tantalising sandals.
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress
Whether tomatoes, carrots or your favourite greens, summer dresses are meant to be fun and this Reformation dress is at the top of our wishlist.
Reformation
Pina Flat Sandal
This barely-there sandal has bite courtesy of its tomato colour palette.
By Malene Birger
Paulin Leather Sandals
An ankle-tie sandal, where you can criss-cross the straps high or low, adds a hint of drama.
Faithfull
Costa Plaid Cotton Minidress in Blue
Faithfull The Brand is a favourite if you're looking for easy-to-wear prints like stripes or checks.
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Flip Flops
Toteme's croc-embossed flip-flops are some of the chicest you'll find.
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
70 Opera Leather Wedge Sandals
Another wedge, this time by Maryam Nassir Zadeh, who's long been a champion of the silhouette.
M&S
Cotton Blend Ruffle Midaxi Knitted Dress
The ultimate summer dresses are easy to throw on, and will work with or without a jacket. Case in point is this M&S crochet and cotton dress.
A. Emery
Jalen Slim Leather Sandals
A. Emery strikes again with this toe-loop sandal that also has a buckled ankle strap for extra support.
Arket's studded leather clog will go with summer dresses, linen trousers, Bermuda shorts, you name it.