Sofia Richie wore three custom Chanel wedding dresses, Hailey Bieber opted for a trio by Virgil Abloh, Ralph & Russo and Vera Wang—the latter paired with trainers for a turn on the dancefloor—and Jennifer Lopez looked to Ralph Lauren for three custom white gowns. Proof, if it were needed, that three is far from a crowd when it comes to wedding dresses.

And the numbers back it up, too. According to wedding specialists The Knot, wedding dresses are the most common expense among soon-to-be-wed couples, with 91% spending on a new dress compared to 76% on a cake and just 59% on a florist. Choosing what to wear is no small undertaking.

Anna Vesty, founder and creative director of Unbridled Studio, has witnessed this shift from one standout gown to a carefully considered handful first-hand. "A large proportion of brides who come to us want the opportunity to have some form of look transformation throughout the day," she tells me. "Sometimes this means a dramatic transition: a grand silhouette with volume for the ceremony, a more pared-back column gown for dinner, and a mini for the evening."

Article continues below

Ally Voss, founder of Clover London, echoes this. Brides who opt for three dresses, she explains, often want their look to evolve across a long wedding day. The ceremony, reception and evening each offering a distinct moment while still following a cohesive theme.

"Brides want to show different sides of their personality throughout the day rather than committing to one look. It’s much more about building a “wedding wardrobe” and enjoying the process" adds Georgie Le Roux, founder of Gigi & Olive. "It also gives brides the freedom to experiment a bit more, whether that’s with vintage pieces, tailoring or statement accessories, without feeling like they’re compromising. It just makes the whole day feel more personal and fun.”

More looks, however, means more budget. And when a wedding dress is generally worn just once, the cost-per-wear argument that justifies a new designer handbag or pair of shoes goes firmly out of the window. So, alongside searching for the perfect gowns, it's worth thinking about how to approach the three-dress edit a little more consciously.

Three different looks doesn't have to mean three entirely different dresses. "Smaller, subtler changes still make an impact," explains Vesty, "like layering on a transformative silk top or removing a statement skirt to reveal a satin slip dress underneath." Jackets, veils and gloves can also go a long way to creating distinct looks around the same base.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you are after three separate dresses, it's wise to opt for at least one you could wear again—whether that's a versatile midi like those from Rixo, or a style that would look equally chic in a different colour or shorter length. The Own Studio offers a dyeing and tailoring service to make this process even smoother. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, you could always try the alterations yourself.

And finally, there's always the option of renting one (or all three) of your wedding dresses, or reselling the ones you're happy to part with after the day. Save yourself the attic space.

With all of that in mind, scroll on for inspiration on what to wear at every stage of your wedding day. Plus, more tips from our experts on what makes the best dress choice for each setting.

City Celebrations

"A chic column gown is always a winner for a city wedding," says Vesty, and Voss agrees. For registry offices or town hall weddings, she advises keeping things clean and contemporary, leaning into the unfussy nature of the location. Worth noting too: if you're planning street photography, a long train can be frustrating—and is unlikely to stay pristine.

For the ceremony, think sleek and understated. The Own Studio has a particularly strong column dress option that could, of course, be re-coloured down the line. For the reception, a vintage-inspired midi feels fresh, and a mini for the evening will see you through an evening on the dance floor.

City Ceremony

THE OWN STUDIO Style 182 // Mikado Column Gown With Sashes £2,800 at The Own Studio

City Reception

RIXO Marlice Silk Midi Dress in Cream Pearl £385 at Rixo

City Evening

Rebecca Vallance Bridal Madeline Minidress £413 at MyTheresa

Countryside Nuptials

When looking at bridal trends that work particularly well for the countryside, lace is one that currently takes the top spot. "Often seen as dated or traditional, there are now many contemporary iterations of lace that feel clean, modern, but still deeply romantic," says Voss. Plus, a country house wedding is the perfect excuse to layer on the drama says Vesty. "Think something that gives a nod to the grandeur and history of a gorgeous Manor house but translated in a modern way," she adds.

Following their advice of creating multiple looks around the same base, both the ceremony and reception outfits have been built using separates.

Countryside Ceremony

Countryside Reception

Countryside Evening

UNBRIDLED STUDIO Eva Jacquard + Lace Short Wedding Dress £1,295 at Unbridled Studio

Beach Festivities

"When thinking about your location, I know it might sound boring, but I always like to think practical. For warm climates or beach weddings, choose light, breathable fabric to stay cool and comfortable," says Voss. Vesty encourages you to look for silk organza fabrics, dresses that look just as good barefoot as they do with shoes and pieces with plenty of movement.

Beach Ceremony

Beach Reception

Christopher Esber Ripple Draped Gown £740 at Mytheresa

Beach Evening