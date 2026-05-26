Fuller busts and swimwear have long had a tumultuous relationship, with spaghetti strap, barely-there bikini designs simply not built to offer much support, and D+ cups needing considerably more of it. Picture: unflattering shapes, flimsy fabrics and underwires with a tendency to poke. Not ideal.

In recent years, however, larger-chested women have rightfully demanded more and the industry has listened, largely through smaller labels specialising in D cup and above swimwear that still feels genuinely sleek. Take Form and Fold, Monday Swimwear and Tona Swimwear. Or bigger household brands as Bravissimo and Heidi Klein among those leading the charge.

(Image credit: Form and Fold)

The key features to look out for: "discreet, carefully considered design details; from mesh lining and side boning to wider straps that provide lift and comfort," says Heidi Gosman, founder and creative director of Heidi Klein. For standout styles, these should slot seamlessly into the design without overpowering it, offering exceptional support without compromising on style. Think sculpting, supportive fabrics that hug and hold rather than restrict.

As Gosman rightly points out, swimwear is often the least amount of clothing you'll wear in public, which makes choosing a style you feel confident in all the more important. Below, the brands helping you do exactly that.

The 6 Best Stylish and Supportive Swimwear Brands For A Fuller Bust

Monday Swimwear

Fashion Editor Clem Jackson recently wrote "Monday Swimwear has been nothing short of a game-changer for my holiday wardrobe ," within her feature celebrating the brand as one of the best swimwear choices for those with bigger busts.

"The LA-based brand is one of the (pitifully) few that prioritises fit above all else, dedicating extensive resources to fitting tops to every cup size and manufacturing them accordingly—rather than simply scaling up from a size S, like the rest of the industry," she adds. Noting: "This means that their pieces are designed to actually fit different cup sizes, with the majority going up to an F-cup, and many in a G, too."

And with countless tagged images of women wearing (and it seems, loving) their pieces, Clem is far from alone in her assessment.

Monday Swimwear Cala Roja Top £110 at Monday Swimwear This underwired bikini top manages to provide support without overwhelming your top half with too much fabric and coverage. Monday Swimwear Sorrento Top £1,110 at Monday Swimwear A flattering bikini that is both supportive and feels of-the-moment in terms of print and style. Monday Swimwear Palma Top £95 at Monday Swimwear This is an itsy-bitsy-teeny-weeny-free-zone. Monday Swimwear offers triangle bikinis in inclusive size ranges - hurrah!

Heidi Klein

Heidi Gosman, founder and creative director of Heidi Klein, tells me that each swimwear style is fitted "at least seven times to ensure the most flattering and comfortable cut possible." The label has a specifically tailored fuller bust range with seamless additional support built in—larger straps, a bigger surface area, boning and power mesh included.

The same minimalist shapes span the entire range, with the bestselling U-Bar Halterneck a popular choice for larger busts, and an extensive selection of bolder prints and patterns to choose from. Tops and bottoms can also be bought separately.

Heidi Klein Elba Ring Halterneck Bikini £280 at Heidi Klein The halterneck shape of this bikini with hidden under-wiring provides all the support you need, and a lifted and sculpted silhouette. Heidi Klein - UK Store Amalfi Scallop Halterneck Top £160 at Heidi Klein Support bikinis need not be boring. The red colourway and scallop-edge detail add a feminine touch to this classic shape. Heidi Klein Scala U-Bar Halterneck Top £160 at Heidi Klein The beautiful coral print of this bikini, together with the textured fabric and supportive underwire make this a Heidi Klein bestseller.

Form and Fold

With hundreds of five-star reviews—particularly for the Line Top and the One Black—Form and Fold is a D+ cup exclusive swimwear brand that's one of the best-kept secrets for those with a fuller chest. By specialising in larger bust cuts, the brand has carved out a clear niche in the market and takes quality and performance seriously. Each Form and Fold piece is sampled 20 times during production, and a 90-second online fit calculator helps ensure you shop the right size.

The selection of colours and shapes may be small, but expect sleek designs across both bikinis and swimsuits, with classic colour palettes ranging from black and white to a particularly pretty cactus green.

"This is my second Form and Fold swimsuit and they are the best available for the more well-endowed out there," reads one review from customer Jess M, a 36E, adding: "Perfect level of support whilst still being stylish, and it's buttery soft." Anna D, a 38F, wrote: "I spend a lot of time in the water and have tried on what feels like hundreds of swimsuits. I always find I'm popping out or having to wear non-swimwear to feel secure. I honestly was expecting it to be a let-down but I nearly cried after putting this on for the first time. Feel so confident, holds me where I need, and looks amazing." High praise indeed.

Form and Fold The Line Black Top £170 at Form and Fold A classic black bikini is a must in every swim wardrobe. Form and Fold The Tilt Glow £325 at Form and Fold This asymmetrical one shoulder swimsuit took 4 years to develop in order to support larger cup sizes complete with in-built under wiring and powermesh. Form and Fold The 90s Crop Cactus Top £200 at Form And Fold 90's style swimwear is trending, and I love the slightly sexier cut of this style, whilst still catering to a larger bust.

Tona Swimwear

I once asked a particularly well-dressed, large-busted friend which swimwear brand she most trusted, and Tona Swimwear was the answer. Created by fashion editor and stylist Tona Stell with the aim of championing all bodies and providing contemporary designs that embrace every shape, the label stocks sizes 30D to 38FF.

All samples are created as a size 16 and FF cup—ideal for those with larger busts. And despite being a small brand, the range of prints on offer is impressive, making it a great choice for those who prefer bolder patterns and colours. You can also shop tops and bottoms separately to ensure you always get the right fit.

Bravissimo

The internet, or now perhaps ChatGPT, is where most of us turn first with burning questions. Even the non-essential ones, like what to make for dinner. So, to save you the typing: the answer most likely to come up is Bravissimo (which also stocks the well-loved label Panache). With countless five-star reviews, customer testimonials and more than a few friends of mine singing its praises, it's easily one of the most-loved swimwear brands for fuller busts.

Writing about the Paloma Swimsuit, Rachel R, a 36G, says: "Beautiful design that is so comfortable and supportive—great to have a swimsuit that I can properly swim in, keeps me all tucked in and doesn't squash my boobs." Morgan H, a 34H, says of the Copacabana Plunge Bikini: "This is the best bikini ever! Fits perfectly for my size. Highly recommend this shop for bigger-chested girlies!"