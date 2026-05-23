Your Body Needs SPF Too—These Moisturisers Make It Easy

The coming of summer only means one thing: it's time to get on top of your body care. More time in the sun makes SPF a non-negotiable, but further nourishing your skin to cope with shaving, dry weather, salty sea water, and stripping chlorine can make all the difference. Body moisturisers with SPF are the one-step addition to your routine that tick every box.

Where they differ from regular body SPFs is the hydrating ingredients that you get alongside UV protection. Rather than applying your body cream and sunscreen separately, you can kill two birds with one stone and enjoy minimal drying time. This also makes them ideal for seasonal travel when you're packing light.

Much like SPF moisturisers for the face, our tried and tested edit of body moisturisers with SPF can be trusted to stay non-greasy, sink in effortlessly, and offer lasting protection.