Your Body Needs SPF Too—These Moisturisers Make It Easy
Hydration and sun protection in one
The coming of summer only means one thing: it's time to get on top of your body care. More time in the sun makes SPF a non-negotiable, but further nourishing your skin to cope with shaving, dry weather, salty sea water, and stripping chlorine can make all the difference. Body moisturisers with SPF are the one-step addition to your routine that tick every box.
Where they differ from regular body SPFs is the hydrating ingredients that you get alongside UV protection. Rather than applying your body cream and sunscreen separately, you can kill two birds with one stone and enjoy minimal drying time. This also makes them ideal for seasonal travel when you're packing light.
Much like SPF moisturisers for the face, our tried and tested edit of body moisturisers with SPF can be trusted to stay non-greasy, sink in effortlessly, and offer lasting protection.
Best body moisturisers with SPF: Quick shopping links
- Best everyday: Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Everyday Lotion, £16 at LookFantastic (save 20%)
- High protection: Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50, £18.40 at LookFantastic (save 20%)
- Best premium: Aesop Protective Body Lotion SPF 50, £33 at Cult Beauty
- Most affordable: Nivea Soft Daily UV SPF 15, £3.33 at Amazon (save 70%)
- Best for deep hydration: Vaseline Healthy Bright Sun Protection Body Lotion SPF 30, £15.59 at Amazon
- Best for glow: Caudalie High Protection Glow Oil SPF 50, £17.60 at LookFantastic (save 20%)
- Best for shimmer: Nuxe Sun Oil Shimmering Gold SPF 50, £23.60 at LookFantastic (save 20%)
- Best for sensitive skin: Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Body Sun Lotion, £39.98 at Amazon
Best everyday
I first bought the Bondi Sands SPF lotion on a whim, and it quickly became my most used summer cream. It has a light, milky texture that instantly soothes my legs after shaving thanks to the inclusion of nourishing vitamin E. With SPF 50 UVA and UVB broad-spectrum defence, it can be trusted to keep your skin safe. Plus, it's water-resistant for up to four hours while keeping your skin hydrated for 72 hours.
High protection
Supergoop is famed for its suncare, and this body lotion is another winner. Sunflower extract aids in moisturising the skin, whilst rosemary and rice bran extracts defend from urban pollutants. It absorbs extremely quickly and leaves the skin with a natural glow, and the citrusy scent gives your skin an extra boost. Despite how well it nourishes, it doesn't leave a greasy sheen on the skin.
Best premium
I'm a big fan of Aesop's facial SPF lotion, so I knew I'd love the body version too. From the packaging to the lightweight and perfumed formula, it feels luxurious putting this on your body. Enriched with green tea for a soothing effect and offering SPF 50, it's a reliable but elevated option that I look forward to applying in the summer months.
Most affordable
You're probably familiar with Nivea Soft—it's one of the most reliable moisturisers on the market, and I love it for both body and face when I need a real hit of hydration. This SPF 15 version feels exactly as nourishing as the original, but with the added benefit of some sun protection. It doesn't leave any hint of a white cast and it rubs in almost immediately despite the thick, creamy texture. It also has a lovely fresh, clean scent for a shower-fresh feel.
Best for deep hydration
If your limbs are in need of serious moisture, Vaseline's SPF 30 formula gets my vote. It's creamy and hydrating but with a lighter, more watery texture that is easy to build if you need a thicker layer. With UVA and UVB protection, it's a non-greasy but deeply hydrating protective option.
Best for glow
When I have more skin on show, I'll often opt for an oil rather than a cream to give my skin some glow and colour. Caudalie's SPF 50-infused oil is water-resistant, can be used all over the body, and makes your tan appear deeper whilst leaving a glow on the skin. Naturally, it has a slightly greasy finish at first, but it sinks in well and doesn't get on your clothes. The spray bottle ensures you don't apply too much, and it has a gorgeous tropical scent that makes you feel like you're on holiday.
Best for shimmer
If you want to go a step further, Nuxe's shimmer oil leaves the skin highlighted and bronzed whilst offering high broad-spectrum defence. It's water-resistant so can be worn poolside, but I particularly like it for evenings or parties when I have more skin on show and want to make it look healthier and hydrated as quickly as possible.
Best for sensitive skin
Aveeno was recommended to me by my dermatologist when I had red, inflamed skin, so it's always my go-to when my skin is more sensitive. Made from nourishing prebiotic oatmeal, it's extremely soothing and non-greasy. With SPF 60, it offers seriously high protection whilst deeply nourishing all skin types.
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Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.