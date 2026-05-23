Your Body Needs SPF Too—These Moisturisers Make It Easy

Hydration and sun protection in one

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The coming of summer only means one thing: it's time to get on top of your body care. More time in the sun makes SPF a non-negotiable, but further nourishing your skin to cope with shaving, dry weather, salty sea water, and stripping chlorine can make all the difference. Body moisturisers with SPF are the one-step addition to your routine that tick every box.

Where they differ from regular body SPFs is the hydrating ingredients that you get alongside UV protection. Rather than applying your body cream and sunscreen separately, you can kill two birds with one stone and enjoy minimal drying time. This also makes them ideal for seasonal travel when you're packing light.

Much like SPF moisturisers for the face, our tried and tested edit of body moisturisers with SPF can be trusted to stay non-greasy, sink in effortlessly, and offer lasting protection.

Best body moisturisers with SPF: Quick shopping links

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.