I'm a 2025 bride and these are the best affordable wedding dresses I've found

As someone getting married in a couple of months, there are plenty of things I have yet to check off my list. But given I'm a Fashion Writer by trade, I'd be lying if I said my biggest priority—and the most time-consuming—wasn't what to wear for the big day.

Although it's part of my job to scour the internet for the best wedding dresses, as someone who has lived and breathed all things bridal for the past two years, I can confirm that I have become the ultimate expert in finding the best options out there—and for a reasonable price, too.

I can't deny that I have fallen in love with many bank-breaking dresses throughout my research, but I've been continuously impressed by how many spectacular affordable options there are on the market. Many of my favourite styles have fallen under the £1,000 mark, courtesy of brands like Coperni, Sleeper and Reformation—and can be repurposed and worn again after the big day, too, giving you even more bang for your buck.

Meanwhile, high-street heroes like Mango and Zara continue to cater to those looking for inexpensive options that tap into this year's biggest bridal trends—drop-waist dresses, I'm looking at you.

I know full-well that finding the perfect wedding dress (or two) is no small feat, so I'm here to make the search a little bit easier, with my ultimate list of the best affordable styles covering every category.

From the most beautiful but breathable wedding dresses for nuptials on the beach, to the ultimate selection of short dresses that will work for a courthouse wedding, hen-do, second look or reception, I'm confident that you'll find at least one design that you love in my edit. Happy shopping!

Affordable Hen Do Dresses

A highlight of the wedding celebrations, hen parties are a great opportunity to go bold and experiment with different silhouettes and colours. Why not opt for "something blue" with Rixo's embellished navy mini dress? Or go for Coperni's rosette-embellished asymmetric dress if your style's more modern classic.

Affordable Second Look Dresses

Second looks are becoming more and more popular for brides who want to quickly change into a party dress that is easier to move around in for the more social section of the day—not to mention those who simply can't choose just one piece to wear. From Reformation to Solace London, these are my favourite picks.

Affordable Beach Wedding Dresses

Comfort and practicality are musts when it comes to beach weddings—but you don't want to skimp on style, either. Focus on breezy textiles like silk or organza to ensure you don't overheat, and to fit the more laid-back outdoor vibe. Rat and Boa, Réalisation Par, and Whistles offer hardworking options that are both timeless and beach-friendly.

Affordable Short Wedding Dresses

Brides who want to invest in a short dress option, be it for the reception, after-party or any less formal bridal endeavours, look no further. Self-Portrait offers a selection of wedding dress options in various lengths that feature carefully sewn embellishments for those seeking some extra drama. Meanwhile, Aligne and Mango present a range of minimalistic options that are equally impactful.

Affordable Long-Sleeve Wedding Dresses

Whether Kate Middleton's iconic wedding gown has snuck its way onto your mood board, or you're simply looking for a more covered-up, elegant option, long-sleeve dresses are forever chic—not to mention more practical for cooler days. See Sleeper's drop-waist Aurora dress if you're looking for a cool-girl option, or Reiss for a simple yet sophisticated look.

Affordable Corset Wedding Dresses

Corset dresses create a flattering silhouette that many brides-to-be simply can't resist. They typically feature an internal structure resembling a traditional corset, incorporated into the dress's bodice to allow for a more comfortable fit, without the need for shapewear. You'll be able to actually breathe in these modern versions, too. London-based label Odd Muse's bridal collection is a go-to for this cinched-in silhouette complete with pretty pearl embellishments, while ASOS' corset dress has billowing sleeves for an ethereal look.