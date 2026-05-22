The SPF Moisturisers That Play Nicely With Makeup—Tested and Approved by Our Beauty Editors
Meet your summer makeup essentials
When I'm asked by friends for skincare tips, I always have the same answer: wear suncream on your face every day. Yes, even in winter, and even when it's grey and cloudy. However, if you're someone who frequently wears makeup, it can be tempting to forgo SPF to avoid the oh-so-common pilling, chalkiness, or dryness that can cause your base products to cling and flake. But fear not, there are countless SPFs for under makeup that will provide protection and keep your foundation smooth and radiant.
Whether you prefer a nourishing SPF moisturiser or need a gentle SPF for sensitive skin, there's a formula that will work under a full face. Prioritising milky sunscreens and moisturising ingredients is a shortcut to a smooth base to apply your makeup on top of, but there are heavy-duty mineral formulas that are just as reliable.
As a daily suncream wearer and someone who wears makeup for a large chunk of the week, I've narrowed down the very vest SPFs for under makeup at all price points.
SPF for under makeup: Quick shopping links
- Best overall: £78.40 at LookFantastic
- Most affordable: £11.19 at LookFantastic
- Best for priming: £29 at Beauty Pie
- Best tinted: £13.60 at LookFantastic
- Best mineral: £29.20 at LookFantastic
- Best nourishing: £47 at LookFantastic
- Best everyday: £31 at Space NK
- Best for sensitive skin: £11.89 at Amazon
Best SPFs for under makeup, tried & tested
Best overall
If I could only use one SPF for the rest of my life, it would be this. There's something about this formula that just makes it a cut above the rest. It is incredibly hydrating without being even the slightest bit greasy, it sinks in almost immediately, and leaves the skin with a natural radiance with zero shine. Because it functions just like a luxurious moisturiser, it creates the perfect smooth base for makeup application. Foundation glides on over it, and stays looking good all day long. I'm nearly out of my bottle, so I've been using this for my most special occasions only—I love it that much.
Most affordable
As well as providing SPF 50, this Garnier suncream acts as an illuminating primer. It has a lightweight liquid formula that's easy to blend, and it noticeably adds glow to the skin. However, it dries down smooth and has a non-greasy finish that preps the skin for makeup. The addition of vitamin C works to brighten, and it comes at a brilliant price point too.
Best for priming
Beauty Pie's Featherlight SPF is formulated to act as both a sunscreen and a primer, making it the ideal product to wear under makeup. It has a milky texture that turns invisible when rubbed in, and it leaves a totally natural skin-like finish ready for makeup. As a primer, it also aids in makeup longevity and doesn't leave any trace of a white cast.
Best tinted
Beauty of Joseon's tinted sunscreen can be worn alone for light coverage, or layered under your base products for extra pigment. It has a watery texture that sinks in within seconds, and blends out effortlessly whilst reducing redness with no shiny finish. I regularly wear this as my base and apply concealer where needed over the top, but it also layers beautifully with a tinted moisturiser or foundation when I need more coverage.
Best mineral
The advantage of mineral sunscreens is that they provide instant protection, so you can apply it and go straight outside. I've been using Supergoop's new Glow Screen as both an SPF and glow primer, as it dries down fairly matte whilst leaving the skin radiant. The finish means it won't cause your base products to slip around, and it provides an illuminating boost too. Top tip: if you have fairer skin, you can also mix a lighter shade with a deeper one for a bronzed finish.
Best nourishing
Aesop's SPF lotion is the newest in my collection and it's already become a firm favourite. It feels just like your usual daily moisturiser, with the addition of protection. It hydrates without being too heavy, and doesn't leave any noticeable shine. It also helps to stop your foundation clinging to any dry patches thanks to the nourishing ingredients. Use it in place of your usual face cream for the same effect but with the addition of SPF 25.
Best everyday
Dr Sam's Flawless Daily Sunscreen is an excellent all-rounder. It's suitable for all skin types, doesn't have a scent, and works to soothe redness and irritation. It's designed to be worn both alone and as a primer under makeup, and it contains niacinamide to protect against damage from environmental factors. Expect a smooth finish that's undetectable under your daily makeup.
Best for sensitive skin
Much like many of CeraVe's products, this SPF lotion is suitable for sensitive skin and works to improve dryness too. Formulated to help strengthen the skin's barrier, it has a lightweight and non-greasy finish that all makeup applies seamlessly over. Use it in place of your daily moisturiser to kill two birds with one stone, thanks to the SPF 50.
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Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.