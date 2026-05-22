The SPF Moisturisers That Play Nicely With Makeup—Tested and Approved by Our Beauty Editors

When I'm asked by friends for skincare tips, I always have the same answer: wear suncream on your face every day. Yes, even in winter, and even when it's grey and cloudy. However, if you're someone who frequently wears makeup, it can be tempting to forgo SPF to avoid the oh-so-common pilling, chalkiness, or dryness that can cause your base products to cling and flake. But fear not, there are countless SPFs for under makeup that will provide protection and keep your foundation smooth and radiant.

Whether you prefer a nourishing SPF moisturiser or need a gentle SPF for sensitive skin, there's a formula that will work under a full face. Prioritising milky sunscreens and moisturising ingredients is a shortcut to a smooth base to apply your makeup on top of, but there are heavy-duty mineral formulas that are just as reliable.

As a daily suncream wearer and someone who wears makeup for a large chunk of the week, I've narrowed down the very vest SPFs for under makeup at all price points.

Best SPFs for under makeup, tried & tested