The worst part of a holiday is the airport—from late o'clock packing to squeezing your toiletries into a resealable plastic bag so that everyone at security is privy to your favourite eye cream. It doesn't have to be this way, however. The airport can be part of the fun—within reason—and you also can be one of those people who breeze through departures with a no-muss, no-fuss attitude, their minimal shell tote (Valesque) perched on top of their ridged aluminium carry-on (Rimowa).

This won't happen overnight but, instead, by taking advice from the experts. These frequent fliers know a thing or two about travelling in style, with in-flight beauty routines you can perform at 30,000ft and advice for how to pack light but also pack right.

These are the eight rules to live by when it comes to not enduring but acing your next airport journey.

Find Your Favourite Suitcase

Luggage is luggage, right? Not necessarily. From the weight of its shell to its lining, everyone has different specifications when it comes to suitcases. For influencer Michelle Lin, it's Antler, which has light hard shell designs as well as expandable options. "It’s so practical and chic at the same time," Lin says about her trusty cabin bag. Amalie Gassmann's pick is Away. "I have been using them for years! They roll smoothly and, for someone who checks more than one suitcase, they are light and practical." Marie Claire's Fashion Director Lily Russo-Bah recently discovered Australian label July and I'm obsessed. "The Checked Trunk suitcase has a more traditional 80/20 opening, which means one side is deeper and actually fits on a standard luggage stand in a hotel room. I often find myself putting my suitcase on my crisp white bed sheets in order to often it up fully, which is far from ideal or hygienic."

Antler Expandable Cabin Suitcase £195 at Antler No space to pack a spare duffel bag for souvenirs? This Antler suitcase can be unzipped to expand its size, while still remaining cabin-sized. July Checked Trunk £525 at July Made with an 80/20 lid opening, this trunk-style suitcase from Australian label July means you can actually open your case on a luggage stand, rather than having to place it on the bed or floor. A novel concept — albeit one that shouldn’t be. SAMSONITE C-Lite Spinner Hard Case 4 Wheel Suitcase 75cm £439 at Selfridges Ideal for a fortnight away, this large suitcase is surprisingly lightweight.

Streamline Your Toiletries

(Image credit: Amalie Gassmann)

Whether you're packing a cabin-bag only or multiple suitcases, you always need to start with as little weight as possible. Gassmann's tip is to streamline your toiletries; "skincare products add so much weight," she says, adding that her solution is to "pack what is almost done and samples". Pureseoul, the famous home of K-Beauty, actually has a dedicated minis section; the perfect destination for picking up lotions and potions in 50ml bottles. Meanwhile, retailers such as Marks & Spencer offer dedicated summer beauty bags filled with everything from body cream to shampoo, conditioner, suncream and more — perfect for short getaways without having to pack your entire bathroom cabinet.

M&S Summer Beauty Bag £40 at M&S M&S have condensed all your beauty needs into one travel-size beauty bag, so you have more space in your luggage. NEOM Wellbeing Perfect Night's Sleep Wellbeing Discovery Collection £50 at M&S If its a good night's sleep you're after, this Neom set will make your hotel room feel like a home away from home, complete with lavender candle, pillow spray and more. Elemis Travel set £95 at Elemis Travelling can wreak havoc on your skin. Stick to your usual skincare routine with travel-size minis of your go-to skincare brands.

Pack In Strategic Outfits

Some travellers like conjuring an outfit from their suitcase with spontaneity but, in my experience, it's more expedient by far to pack in outfits, using tonal colours. You don't have to stick religiously to your strategy but it just means you'll naturally trim any fat. "I always think in outfits rather than individual pieces," says Hatt, who tends to lay everything out before packing. "If something doesn’t work in at least two outfits, it’s usually out." This makes so much sense; you don't want to pack a pair of trousers, say, that you know will only get one wear.

Don't Reach Capacity

If you hit your weight limit of 23kg, that might cause you a headache if you buy any souvenirs (even a fridge magnet or novelty shot glass could tip you over the edge). And anyway, utilitising your suitcase without stuffing each side will give you space, physically and perhaps even metaphysically. " I like to give my clothes space to breathe," says Hatt, who also, on the subject of expedient packing, always packs a spare dust bag for laundry.

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Dust bags or zip up pouches are similarly great for keeping things organised if you're not into the idea of packing cubes, although don't knock them until you've tried them (Antler's come in sets of four, all of which can fit inside its medium suitcase, as well as six).

Prepare For All Temperatures On Board

Most fliers have their own definition of "the perfect outfit". The only non-negotiable is layers in case of temperature fluctuations. "I find myself wearing a comfy tee and a pair of loose drawstring linen trousers on long flights most of the time, plus a jumper to carry over my shoulders," says Lin. "Walking in the airport always makes me so warm, then being on the flight could be absolutely freezing. I find this outfit combo can easily adapt to any quick change of temperature!" Everyone's layers are different though. "I like to be comfortable but still feel like myself which is usually a black pant, a knit sweater, ballerinas and a scarf, as well as a long coat!" says Gassmann, who also puts some thought into what to wear in order to save as much space as possible in her luggage. "Jackets take so much space," she laments, adding: "I usually wear my heaviest one to the airport and pack an evening blazer that will go with a lot of looks!"

Rise & Fall Oversized Finest Cashmere Wrap £185 at Rise & Fall Rise & Fall's Oversized Wrap can also be used like a blanket on board. H&M Cashmere-Blend Jumper £110.50 at H&M This wool-silk pashmina might be light but it will still provide warmth if temperatures drop. Autograph Pure Cashmere Tapered Ankle Grazer Joggers £100 at M&S If you're travelling somewhere hot, a lightweight scarf can keep your neck warm during the flight (and shield your shoulders from the sun when you reach your destination).

Prepare Your Inflight Essentials

Your full skincare regimen whilst in transit might be overkill, but a few choice products, will save space and are small enough to carry onboard, especially to counter the effects of dehydration (as well as, obviously, drinking water). "Hydration is the focus so a good moisturiser, from The Ordinary, and Vaseline, as my lip balm, are go-tos. I don’t tend to do anything elaborate, just enough to feel a bit more like myself when I land," says Hatt.