I Asked 15 Beauty Editors I Actually Trust What Their Favourite Summer Moisturiser Is

Our skin needs different things at different times of the year, and by the time summer comes around, I’m always desperate to swap my rich moisturising cream for a lighter and more refreshing alternative. I find that my skin needs more hydration in the summer, whereas in the winter it needs more occlusive moisturisation.

When choosing a summer moisturiser, it’s important to think about your skin type and how your makeup typically holds up in warm weather. Summer is the season where sweating increases, more rigorous SPF application is required, and cool-downs are always welcome, so choosing a moisturiser for this season requires some thought.

I spoke to 14 fellow beauty editors I trust – all with different skin types – to find out their holy grail moisturiser for summer. And I’ve got to be honest, some of them surprised me. No matter what your skin type and requirements, I guarantee that there’s a summer moisturiser on this list that will work for you.

Best Summer Moisturisers to Shop Now

Glow Recipe Watermelon Milk Peptide Cushion Cream Refillable Moisturizer £35 at Sephora This is a new addition to my skincare routine, but I’m so glad it launched in time for summer. I have always opted for a gel-texture moisturiser in the warmer months of the year, but I’ve recently felt that, now I’m getting older, my skin needs a little bit more moisturisation than they generally provide. This lightweight gel-cream feels like silk and leaves your skin incredibly soft and smooth. It’s deeply moisturising yet lightweight. It plumps the skin and creates a beautifully perfected canvas for makeup. It’s packed with collagen- and elastin-boosting peptides, lots of hydrating and plumping ingredients, as well as barrier-fortifying ceramides and soothing panthenol.

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

No7 Prime Forever Weightless Moisturiser £37.95 at Boots Mica Ricketts has fallen in love with a recent No7 launch. “For many years, I skipped moisturiser in the summer altogether. As someone with excessively oily skin, I found my daily dose of SPF more than enough to keep me hydrated before the inevitable midday shine crept in. Now that I’m 37, however, I’ve noticed that my skin is changing, and by the end of the day it starts to feel a bit dehydrated when the temperature rises. No7’s Prime Forever Weightless Moisturiser has become my go-to pick for summer hydration. It has a beautifully lightweight gel-cream texture that melts into skin like water and is nourishing enough for dry patches without overloading areas like my forehead and nose, which can still be prone to getting a bit shiny.”

(Image credit: Jacqueline Kilikita)

Farmacy Beauty Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer £44 at Sephora Surprisingly, Jacqueline Kilikita loves a rich moisturiser in the summer months – “One skincare rule I live by is that my moisturiser—whatever the season—has to contain ceramides. They're the glue between cells, keeping skin smooth, soft, and resilient, which is especially important in the summer, when allergies and high UV levels zap my skin of moisture. This moisturiser feels rich at first dip, but a little goes a long way; it sinks in quickly, leaving skin dewy and bouncy rather than greasy. I sometimes get dry patches around my eyes and mouth, especially if I'm using retinoids, and lighter, gel-based moisturisers just don’t cut it. This is one of the few products I’ve found that keeps that at bay without exacerbating my oily skin. As a bonus, it makes my makeup sit far more smoothly and seamlessly in hotter weather—it’s like Velcro, in the best way.”

(Image credit: Caroline Brien)

Perricone MD High Potency Classics Face Finishing & Firming Tinted Moisturiser Spf 30 £64 at Look Fantastic Caroline Brien says this moisturiser ticks all her summer skincare boxes. “It’s the ideal balance of being hydrating without feeling heavy, and it adds glow but doesn’t make me shiny. Separate sunscreen is my daily non-negotiable, but I get a top-up from the mineral SPF 30 in this, plus some extra antioxidant protection. The real star, though, is the tint, which is encapsulated and then released as you smooth it on. Although the colour is sheer and subtle, it has enough oomph to hide and blur imperfections like redness, uneven tone, and fine lines.”

(Image credit: Emma North)

Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream £19.99 at Boots Emma North relies on this K-beauty moisturiser in the summer months – “I've genuinely lost track of how many people I've recommended this to. As a daily tretinoin user with combination skin and rosacea, my skin is incredibly unpredictable, but this acts as my safety net. The texture is rich and sumptuous - thicker than an average cream—yet somehow it never feels greasy or oily. Instead, it instantly soothes redness, calms my skin and gives lasting hydration without clogging my pores or feeling too heavy. Layered under my SPF, this fragrance-free formula (which is packed with ceramides FYI) does a brilliant job of repairing my skin barrier whenever I've been overzealous with tretinoin!”

(Image credit: Denise Primbet)

Dr.Reju-All All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream £25.90 at Boots Denise Primbet is also a fan of K-beauty moisturiser formulas. “As a K-Beauty enthusiast, I swear by my trusty Korean moisturisers (especially during the summer). My latest go-to has been the Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream by Dr. Reju-All (a derm-adored K-Pharmacy brand that’s rooted in clinical precision). As someone who has rosacea and dry skin, I’m extremely fussy about my skincare; however, this cream has become a non-negotiable step since the first time I applied it to my face. As expected, it delivers lasting hydration with a soothing feel—kudos to hard-working ingredients like PDRN, niacinamide and panthenol. What I love most is the lightweight texture, which is essential when applying moisturiser underneath SPF on a hot summer day. As a bonus, it also easily layers underneath makeup as a priming step without any flaking or pilling.”

(Image credit: Jane Druker)

Erborian CC Creme £19 at Look Fantastic Jane Druker has found a moisturiser-spf-makeup hybrid that covers all bases – “I tried this cult Korean CC cream two years ago and am an absolute convert. I buy it on repeat, which, as all beauty editors know, is rare. Loyalty requires mega results. It's a hydrating powerhouse, makes your skin look like a perfect canvas with zero redness, and is also SPF30.”

(Image credit: Chloe Burcham)

Dr Sam's Flawless Moisturiser Intense £36 at Dr Sam Bunting Chloe Burcham opts for this moisturiser, whatever the season. “My skin is fairly sensitive and leans on the dry/dehydrated side, so all I really want from a moisturiser is no-frills hydration. This Dr Sam's moisturiser is brilliant as it locks in hydration, soothes inflammation and doesn't leave your skin feeling greasy or heavy. It also includes Sunflower Shoot Extract—a clever ingredient that helps boost NAD+ levels and repair a damaged skin barrier. It's my forever favourite.”

(Image credit: Charley Williams-Howitt)

Clarins Extra Firming Energy Day Cream £79 at Sephora Charley Williams-Howitt recommends a very recent Clarins launch for the summer months. “It takes a lot for a moisturiser to genuinely impress me. Hydration is the baseline requirement—the bare minimum. Most also come with a generous side order of anti-ageing claims, but few deliver results you can actually clock in the mirror. This one does. A triple threat for mid-life skin, it targets firmness, smoothness and those persistent little lines that never seem to get the memo to disappear. But it was the radiance factor that really caught my attention. Despite not being tinted, the cream’s subtle apricot hue gives skin an immediate, healthy-looking gleam—a summer prerequisite. Clarins’ collagen-boosting technology helps restore lost bounce, while niacinamide does what it does best: supporting a more even, brighter tone. The result is skin that looks fresher, firmer and considerably more awake.”

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion+ £24 at Look Fantastic Nessa Humayun has been long-term loyal to this cult moisturiser. “This may be an oldie but a goodie, but Clinique’s Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion+™ really is a god-tier summer moisturiser. It’s lightweight, doesn’t irritate acne-prone skin, and yet it still packs a hefty amount of moisture. I love its silky texture and the fact that it absorbs on contact—plus it includes urea and glycerin, which help strengthen the skin barrier. I go back to this time and time again when my skin is irritated or if I’ve been overdoing it on the actives. You just can’t go wrong.”

(Image credit: Lauren Cunningham)

Mara Seadream Algae Creme Moisturizer £64 at Free People The Mara Beauty Seadream Algae Moisturiser is at the top of Lauren Cunningham’s summer ‘yes pile’. “Packed with seed oils and butters, it instantly melts into the skin, offering a hit of hydration while vegan stem cells, peptides and sea moss work to repair the skin barrier and deliver skin-boosting nutrients. Much needed after a day in the sun—especially for someone prone to dryness thanks to false tan.”

(Image credit: Madeleine Spencer)

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream £79 at Charlotte Tilbury Madeleine Spencer is a fan of the recent re-formulation of Charlotte Tilbury’s famous Magic Cream on warmer days – “The reformulated one is lighter, more of a soufflé texture, which works perfectly on top of my serum. I like that it gives a bit of glow without being greasy and doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin. It’s perfect during the summer months when there’s sweat going on and anything too intense isn’t great. Finally, I think it is brilliant under make-up, which is of course Charlotte’s forte—it adds a sort of lit-from-within quality that keeps the face looking healthy.”

(Image credit: Lauren Gordon)

Garnier Hyaluron Fresh & Plump Hydrating Sorbet Cream £7.50 at Superdrug Lauren Gordon loves this very affordable summer gel moisturiser. “Garnier’s Sorbet Cream is my summer go-to—and it’s less than the price of a couple of coffees. It’s ultra-light, feels fresh on my skin, and pairs perfectly with the rest of my skincare routine. Although the finish is matte (I’m a glow girlie), it leaves a plump and hydrated skin base that makes applying makeup in hot weather a dream.”

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

Clé De Peau Beauté Exclusive UV Protective Cream Spf 50 £98 at Look Fantastic Amelia Yeomans says her love affair with this product has been going on for years now – “I have yet to find any other summer moisturiser that even comes close to this. Offering SPF 50 protection, it ticks the sun care box immediately —but it’s the formula that makes it my holy grail. It has a lightweight, velvety finish that disappears into the skin almost instantly and leaves a natural glow that primes the skin perfectly for makeup, with zero greasiness that can occur in warmer weather. It doesn't have any of the thickness or chalkiness that can sometimes come with facial sunscreens, and it nourishes the skin better than even my heavy-duty night-time creams can, without being at all heavy for summer. I'm not usually one to spend a lot on an everyday moisturiser, but I would gladly pay for this again and again.”

(Image credit: Amerley Ollennu)