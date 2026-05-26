I Asked 15 Beauty Editors I Actually Trust What Their Favourite Summer Moisturiser Is

The results were more versatile than you'd expect.

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Best summer moisturiser
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Our skin needs different things at different times of the year, and by the time summer comes around, I’m always desperate to swap my rich moisturising cream for a lighter and more refreshing alternative. I find that my skin needs more hydration in the summer, whereas in the winter it needs more occlusive moisturisation.

When choosing a summer moisturiser, it’s important to think about your skin type and how your makeup typically holds up in warm weather. Summer is the season where sweating increases, more rigorous SPF application is required, and cool-downs are always welcome, so choosing a moisturiser for this season requires some thought.

best summer moisturiser

(Image credit: @alifewithfrills)

I spoke to 14 fellow beauty editors I trust – all with different skin types – to find out their holy grail moisturiser for summer. And I’ve got to be honest, some of them surprised me. No matter what your skin type and requirements, I guarantee that there’s a summer moisturiser on this list that will work for you.

best summer moisturisers

(Image credit: @alifewithfrills)

Best Summer Moisturisers to Shop Now

Glow Recipe Watermelon Milk Peptide Cushion Cream

(Image credit: @alifewithfrills)

No7 Prime Forever Weightless Moisturiser

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Farmacy Beauty Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer

(Image credit: Jacqueline Kilikita)

Perricone MD High Potency Face Finishing &amp;amp; Firming Tinted Moisturiser SPF30

(Image credit: Caroline Brien)

Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream

(Image credit: Emma North)

Dr Reju-All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream

(Image credit: Denise Primbet)

Erborian CC Cr&amp;egrave;me

(Image credit: Jane Druker)

Dr Sam&amp;rsquo;s Flawless Moisturiser Intense

(Image credit: Chloe Burcham)

Clarins Extra Firming Energy Day Cream

(Image credit: Charley Williams-Howitt)

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+&amp;trade;

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

Mara Beauty Seadream Algae Moisturiser

(Image credit: Lauren Cunningham)

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

(Image credit: Madeleine Spencer)

Garnier Hyaluron Fresh &amp;amp; Plump Hydrating Sorbet Cream

(Image credit: Lauren Gordon)

Cle de Peau Beaute Exclusive UV Protective Cream SPF 50

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

Klira The Dayscript

(Image credit: Amerley Ollennu)
Laura Pearson
Laura Pearson
Freelancer beauty editor

Laura is a Freelance Beauty Editor and has been writing about beauty for over 20 years. She has written for many of the UK's top publications and has really honed her knowledge when it comes to the best products and treatments.