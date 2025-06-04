Once solely reserved for hardcore hippies, outdoorsy types and foot-health fanatics, Birkenstocks have enjoyed a major rebrand in the past few years—and now, they're the cool girl's undisputed summer sandal of choice.

All those epic designer collaborations have helped, of course. The German brand has joined forces with everyone from Manolo Blahnik and Proenza Schouler to Dior and Valentino in recent years, all of which were cult must-haves the moment they dropped (and still fetch the big bucks on resale sites). But for practicality, effortless style and price, you still can't beat the classics.

We're talking about the lightweight Evas, that dominated the summer of 2023; the Boston clog design, that's still a fashion insider favourite; and Birkenstock Arizonas, the most recognisable, and versatile, style of all.

And now that the latter have had a boho-inspired upgrade for summer 2025, they're about to be more covetable than ever.

Just in time for the warm weather and beach holiday season, Birkenstock has released its cult Arizona sandals in a fun, new studded suede style called the 'Rivet'—and it's no exaggeration to say that they have all the makings of the summer's must-have shoe.

Not only are they guaranteed to be comfortable, thanks to their signature Birkenstock construction, but more importantly—for fashion folk, at least—they tick off multiple trends in one. First up, the fact they're made of suede: an obsession that's far from over (see Dakota Johnson's latest look for proof). Then, there's the addition of metal rivets, that reflects the recent studded shoes trend. And most important of all, the combination of the two, that gives the shoes a distinctly bohemian feel that's perfectly of-the-moment. Little wonder they're already selling out fast.

(Image credit: courtesy birkenstock)

Celebrity stylist, Corina Gaffey, agrees. "Birkenstock has a habit of churning out viral shoe hits, and the studded Arizona is no different," she says. "It's an elevated take on the Birkenstock shape we all know and love, that leans into the studded shoes trend with a more laid-back twist. With the bohemian aesthetic equally having a moment, this style is perfect partner to Chloé-esque floaty dresses—but would look great with denim, Bermuda shorts, and breezy linen tailoring, too."

"I think they would make the ideal holiday shoe," she continues, "especially if you're packing light and only have a carry-on, because they'll work double-duty for daytime exploring or beach lounging, and then easily take you into the evening."

And her top tip for keeping them looking fresh all summer long? "Since they are suede, do spray them with a suede protector before wearing them and invest in a suede brush!" says Gaffey. Hear, hear!

Keep scrolling to shop this year's must-have Birkenstock sandal, before everyone else does...