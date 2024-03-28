Sales of these polarising shoes are going up and I want in

Barbie's surprising effect on sales of Birkenstock shoes was the first hint that our love affair with heels might well and truly be over. Now it's official, if sales of another polarising shoe - the clog - are anything to go by.

At the Roksanda show, models walked down the runway in Fitflop Shuv mules, part of a collaboration between the two labels. While this may have raised a few fashion eyebrows, numbers don't lie.

Since the show, sales for the leather clogs have gone up 29% and searches for them went up by 800%.

The Roksanda line won't be available until September 2024 (set your alerts now), and it will include colourful designs in boulder hues of pink and orange.

(Image credit: Roksanda)

But you can in the meantime invest in the tan or black colourways, which I can confirm are the most comfortable shoes you'll wear this season - if not ever.

You might wonder how to style them for spring/summer 24, but you needn't think too hard. This is an 'ugly' shoe that is surprisingly versatile. It can work with artful dresses and strong tailoring - see the Roksanda runway for inspiration - jeans and an oversized shirt or even your favourite loungewear.

Keep scrolling to shop the Shuv clogs, as well as some other styles avaialble to buy now.