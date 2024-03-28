Sales of these polarising shoes are going up and I want in
Barbie's surprising effect on sales of Birkenstock shoes was the first hint that our love affair with heels might well and truly be over. Now it's official, if sales of another polarising shoe - the clog - are anything to go by.
At the Roksanda show, models walked down the runway in Fitflop Shuv mules, part of a collaboration between the two labels. While this may have raised a few fashion eyebrows, numbers don't lie.
Since the show, sales for the leather clogs have gone up 29% and searches for them went up by 800%.
The Roksanda line won't be available until September 2024 (set your alerts now), and it will include colourful designs in boulder hues of pink and orange.
But you can in the meantime invest in the tan or black colourways, which I can confirm are the most comfortable shoes you'll wear this season - if not ever.
You might wonder how to style them for spring/summer 24, but you needn't think too hard. This is an 'ugly' shoe that is surprisingly versatile. It can work with artful dresses and strong tailoring - see the Roksanda runway for inspiration - jeans and an oversized shirt or even your favourite loungewear.
Keep scrolling to shop the Shuv clogs, as well as some other styles avaialble to buy now.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
