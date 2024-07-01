Amazon Fashion is a true treasure trove when it comes to affordable pieces that are elevated yet comfortable. Stocking major labels like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, New Balance, and many more. I get it, finding the perfect item among many options can often feel daunting.

However, as I'm not one to gatekeep, my biggest secret when it comes to securing the best Amazon Fashion pieces, be it from their own The Drop label or any other brand, is actually quite simple. It all comes down to Amazon's very own influencer-led initiative, where they pair up with different EU-based content creators to curate their edits. These include pieces from The Drop or other popular brands stocked at Amazon. And they are often discounted during Amazon's Prime Day (coming next month).

This endeavour is a great way to discover items you might have missed and get a feel for how to style them like an expert. This season, Amazon has decided to pair up with Vivien Blotzki, Carlotta Bertotti, Erea Louro and Manon Laime, and the UK's very own, Marilyn NL to create five different curated edits that will see you through the ever-changing weather and beyond.

"Amazon has always been a household brand and deserves recognition for its reliability. It's a go-to brand for a range of items, and over the years, I have found obscure and trend-setting fashion pieces there," says Marilyn, "I was intrigued to be part of the Amazon Fashion Influencer Edits this season, to find pieces that align with my personal style to curate a Spring/Summer edit, upgrade my wardrobe and challenge myself to bring a fresh take to this season."

(Image credit: Amazon Fashion)

Known for her minimalist style, London-based Marilyn is also a trained track and field athlete who has seamlessly merged fitness and fashion into her edit. In it she includes pieces ranging from timeless summer dresses to affordable handbags, sports shoes, and activewear.

I'm totally biased, but as someone who religiously wears jorts to the office, Marilyn's collection also carries the chicest pair of Levi's 90s-cut denim shorts. These can easily be paired with The Drop's crisp white T-shirt and a pair of crystal flats. A sublime everyday look in my eyes.

"My edit is an extension of my wardrobe. I love pieces that are classic, chic and work well together and I feel my edit does exactly that. The overarching theme I opted for was versatility - many outfits can be created from each individual item. The outfits can be worn in the day or in the evening with the help of strong accessories," says Marilyn.

Aligning with the idea of letting Amazon shopppers get a greater feel of Amazon's vast fashion selection whilst allowing for responsible investments from renowned high-street brands at an affordable price, the Amazon Fashion influencer edits are by far one of my favourite innovative experiences on the high-street.

Below, I have cherry-picked my favourite pieces straight from Marilyn's edit that serve as great long-term investments to style together, on their own, during summer, or even layered during winter- the choice is yours.