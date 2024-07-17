On the hunt for affordable kit that performs, too? I swear by these buttery soft leggings for all workouts
Honestly, I'm obsessed.
Pilates people unite - if you haven’t heard of the CRZ YOGA leggings, your affordable athleisure dreams are about to come true. Allow me to enlighten you: the brand’s Butterluxe range has been compared to the likes of lululemon align - a firm MC UK team favourite. They are deemed perfect for low-impact workouts like Pilates and yoga (which I adore) so of course I had to try them out for myself.
Their leggings in particular, which are an absolute bestseller on Amazon, never usually go on sale (their prices are pretty affordable already, you see) but I’m ecstatic to announce that pretty much the entire range has just gone in the Amazon Prime Day sale. We’ve rounded up the best deals for you, by the way, from wellness buys and Pilates deals to the best fashion finds and our carefully curated Editors’ Prime Day picks.
But back to the CRZ YOGA range. Why am I so excited that these pieces are currently discounted in the Prime Day sale? These are the most ridiculously soft leggings I have ever come across, and they’re also flattering, lightweight, breathable, and incredibly stretchy to boot. They basically feel like I’m wearing nothing at all. If you’re after a pair of leggings that you can lounge and run errands in as comfortably as you can lift weights or complete a Pilates class, these are the perfect option.
Naturally I’m not alone in my adoration. The best selling Butterluxe leggings have a 4.4-star rating from an incredible 15,726 reviews, and the other styles (I’m talking cross-waisted leggings, yoga flares and soft-yet-supportive longline bras) have an almost as impressive review count. Each style comes in a massive range of colours (up to 42 in some designs) so you can create plenty of matching gym sets. and there’s a style of clothing to suit everyone - from long-sleeved loose-fitting workout tops to cycle and running shorts. Personally? After trying a style from the range already, I now want them all.
I own the maternity leggings, and they really do live up to the hype. They accommodate a bump very well (I got them in my pre-pregnancy size and have been able to wear them from week 1 to 24) and they have plenty of room for more growth thanks to the super stretchy high waistband. I’d highly recommend them.
I won’t be pregnant forever, so I’m picking up the regular non-maternity styles while they’re discounted - I’ve been truly sold by their impressive quality and comfort and chic design. keep scrolling to shop my top picks from their discounted section (aka my entire Amazon basket) below…
Shop our top CRZ YOGA picks:
As far as workout tops go, this breathable open-back design is probably the best I've seen for summer.
I'm a big fan of unitards, and this chic design comes in eight colours...I want them all.
From the flattering cross waist to the sleek flare detail, I'm obsessed with everything about these flares. They can easily be styled for both brunch and yoga.
These running shorts have an impressive rating. Reviewers compare them to much more expensive models, for a fraction of the price.
This high-neck crop top has built-in support, making it perfect for low-impact workouts. It comes in a range of colours to match your leggings of choice.
The Naked Feeling range from CRZ YOGA is just as popular as Butterluxe thanks to its barely-there feel. These cycle shorts feature handy pockets and a bit more structure.
I have been living in these maternity leggings for the past few months. They're both supportive and comfy - the dream.
Meet your new favourite piece of Pilates clothing.
I'm a fan of the cross back design on this longline sports bra.
The same, buttery softness and streamlined fit as the original, but with a chic cross waist design.
Speaking of flattering designs, this square neck workout top looks nice enough to wear to a fancy dinner. Complete with built-in padding, of course.
And the same goes for this high-neck body that comes in the same buttery soft material.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
-
Trust me, I understand skin—these are the 5 skincare tools I would *never* buy
Plus, what to use instead
By Shannon Lawlor
-
From Kate Hudson to Hailey Bieber, celebs *adore* this skin-sculpting tool—now I've tried it, I can see why
It's so, so good
By Jazzria Harris
-
Katie faces trial for having an NHS-prescribed abortion - this is what she wants you to know
“I never stop thinking about it. It’s always there.”
By Chloe Laws
-
As a nine-time marathon runner, trust me: these are the most handy bits of kit for any distance
You'll use these for years to come.
By Ally Head
-
I'm a Pilates-obsessed Shopping Editor, and these are the Pilates products currently on my wish list
Including the softest leggings I’ve ever put on my body.
By Valeza Bakolli
-
I'm a ruthlessly picky Health Editor - but these wellness products are the ones I'd take to a desert island
Aka, my all-time favourites.
By Ally Head
-
Looking for Nespresso coffee machines in the Prime Day deals? Here are the best ones
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
This is not a drill, you can save almost £100 on this Le Creuset dish this Prime Day
The offer ends at midnight tonight!
By Grace Lindsay
-
I'm giving into the Shark vacuum hype now that there's £230 off in the Prime Day sale
Clean floors, happy purse.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The Fitbit Prime Day deals have landed - and there's up to 60% off right now
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
I’m bulk-buying my wedding champagne now in the Amazon Prime Day sales and I don’t even have a boyfriend
By Jenny Proudfoot