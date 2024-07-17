Pilates people unite - if you haven’t heard of the CRZ YOGA leggings, your affordable athleisure dreams are about to come true. Allow me to enlighten you: the brand’s Butterluxe range has been compared to the likes of lululemon align - a firm MC UK team favourite. They are deemed perfect for low-impact workouts like Pilates and yoga (which I adore) so of course I had to try them out for myself.

Their leggings in particular, which are an absolute bestseller on Amazon, never usually go on sale (their prices are pretty affordable already, you see) but I’m ecstatic to announce that pretty much the entire range has just gone in the Amazon Prime Day sale . We’ve rounded up the best deals for you, by the way, from wellness buys and Pilates deals to the best fashion finds and our carefully curated Editors’ Prime Day picks .

But back to the CRZ YOGA range. Why am I so excited that these pieces are currently discounted in the Prime Day sale? These are the most ridiculously soft leggings I have ever come across, and they’re also flattering, lightweight, breathable, and incredibly stretchy to boot. They basically feel like I’m wearing nothing at all. If you’re after a pair of leggings that you can lounge and run errands in as comfortably as you can lift weights or complete a Pilates class, these are the perfect option.

Naturally I’m not alone in my adoration. The best selling Butterluxe leggings have a 4.4-star rating from an incredible 15,726 reviews, and the other styles (I’m talking cross-waisted leggings, yoga flares and soft-yet-supportive longline bras) have an almost as impressive review count. Each style comes in a massive range of colours (up to 42 in some designs) so you can create plenty of matching gym sets. and there’s a style of clothing to suit everyone - from long-sleeved loose-fitting workout tops to cycle and running shorts. Personally? After trying a style from the range already, I now want them all.

I own the maternity leggings, and they really do live up to the hype. They accommodate a bump very well (I got them in my pre-pregnancy size and have been able to wear them from week 1 to 24) and they have plenty of room for more growth thanks to the super stretchy high waistband. I’d highly recommend them.

I won’t be pregnant forever, so I’m picking up the regular non-maternity styles while they’re discounted - I’ve been truly sold by their impressive quality and comfort and chic design. keep scrolling to shop my top picks from their discounted section (aka my entire Amazon basket) below…

Shop our top CRZ YOGA picks:

CRZ YOGA Women's Racerback Workout Sleeveless Shirt £16.99 at Amazon (was £19, save 26%) As far as workout tops go, this breathable open-back design is probably the best I've seen for summer.

CRZ YOGA Women's Butterluxe Shapewear Bodysuit £28 at Amazon (was £35, save 20%) I'm a big fan of unitards, and this chic design comes in eight colours...I want them all.

CRZ YOGA Women's Butterluxe Crossover Flared Leggings £29.60 at Amazon (was £37, save 20%) From the flattering cross waist to the sleek flare detail, I'm obsessed with everything about these flares. They can easily be styled for both brunch and yoga.

CRZ YOGA Women's High Waist Running Shorts £22.99 at Amazon (was £27, save 15%) These running shorts have an impressive rating. Reviewers compare them to much more expensive models, for a fraction of the price.

CRZ YOGA Women's Butterluxe Racer Back Padded Sports Bra £24.99 at Amazon (was £29, save 14%) This high-neck crop top has built-in support, making it perfect for low-impact workouts. It comes in a range of colours to match your leggings of choice.

CRZ YOGA Women's Naked Feeling Yoga Shorts with Pockets £19 at Amazon (was £21, save 10%) The Naked Feeling range from CRZ YOGA is just as popular as Butterluxe thanks to its barely-there feel. These cycle shorts feature handy pockets and a bit more structure.

CRZ YOGA Women's Butterluxe Maternity Leggings £28.99 at Amazon (was £31, save 6%) I have been living in these maternity leggings for the past few months. They're both supportive and comfy - the dream.

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Women's Flare One Piece Jumpsuit £43.99 at Amazon (was £46, save 4%) Meet your new favourite piece of Pilates clothing.

CRZ YOGA Women's Longline Strappy Sports Bras £24.99 at Amazon (was £27, save 7%) I'm a fan of the cross back design on this longline sports bra.

CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Cross Waist Workout Leggings £28.99 at Amazon (was £31, save 6%) The same, buttery softness and streamlined fit as the original, but with a chic cross waist design.

CRZ YOGA Women's Butterluxe Square Neck Sports Bra £28.99 at Amazon (was £31, save 6%) Speaking of flattering designs, this square neck workout top looks nice enough to wear to a fancy dinner. Complete with built-in padding, of course.

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Women's Sleeveless Bodysuit £32.99 at Amazon (was £35, save 6%) And the same goes for this high-neck body that comes in the same buttery soft material.