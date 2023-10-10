I'm a fashion editor and I'm obsessed with this bag (and so is Gigi Hadid)

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As a fashion editor I'm lucky enough to have an extensive collection of bags, but none of them get as many compliments as my JW Pei Gabbi baguette bag. And when people find out how much it costs, they're floored, since they expect it to be designer.

It's made of vegan leather and usually costs just £89, but it's currently reduced by 20% in some colourways, making it just £71.20 - not bad for a bag that's also own by celebrities.

Gigi Hadid was first spotted wearing the yellow version while out and about in New York in summer 2021, while her friend Emily Ratajkowski has it in both yellow and orange.

Other celebrity fans of the LA-based label include Megan Fox and Anne Hathaway, so if it's good enough for the supermodel set and an Oscar-winning actor, then you know you're onto something.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I myself have got it in a cream colour and have worn it to countless events including weddings and nights out, since it goes with everything.

Its size means you can fit way more things in it than you'd think (iPhone 13 Pro Max, wallet, lip balm and tissues) so I've worn it a lot during the day too, and like I said, I've gotten a lot of compliments over the years.

My bag is reduced for Amazon Prime Day by 15% to £75.65, but dome of the other colours have been reduced by 20%, making it a real bargain - the quality is great and the vegan leather is buttery soft and hasn't scuffed in my time owning it.

With Amazon Prime Day going on until 11th October, there are loads of other fashion deals to be had in the sale, from premium brands including adidas, BOSS, Swarovski. Here are some of my favourites.