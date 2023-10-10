I'm a fashion editor and I'm obsessed with this bag (and so is Gigi Hadid)
And it's currently 20% off on Amazon
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
As a fashion editor I'm lucky enough to have an extensive collection of bags, but none of them get as many compliments as my JW Pei Gabbi baguette bag. And when people find out how much it costs, they're floored, since they expect it to be designer.
It's made of vegan leather and usually costs just £89, but it's currently reduced by 20% in some colourways, making it just £71.20 - not bad for a bag that's also own by celebrities.
Gigi Hadid was first spotted wearing the yellow version while out and about in New York in summer 2021, while her friend Emily Ratajkowski has it in both yellow and orange.
Other celebrity fans of the LA-based label include Megan Fox and Anne Hathaway, so if it's good enough for the supermodel set and an Oscar-winning actor, then you know you're onto something.
I myself have got it in a cream colour and have worn it to countless events including weddings and nights out, since it goes with everything.
Its size means you can fit way more things in it than you'd think (iPhone 13 Pro Max, wallet, lip balm and tissues) so I've worn it a lot during the day too, and like I said, I've gotten a lot of compliments over the years.
My bag is reduced for Amazon Prime Day by 15% to £75.65, but dome of the other colours have been reduced by 20%, making it a real bargain - the quality is great and the vegan leather is buttery soft and hasn't scuffed in my time owning it.
With Amazon Prime Day going on until 11th October, there are loads of other fashion deals to be had in the sale, from premium brands including adidas, BOSS, Swarovski. Here are some of my favourites.
A good trench coat is worth the investment, and this Tommy Hilfiger one is no exception thanks to its classic cut and great quality. It's usually £230 but it's been reduced by over 40% in the sale.
I prefer men's watches as I love the oversized look, and this BOSS Quartz watch ticks all the right boxes. It's usually £329 but has been reduced by a massive 65%, perfect for a Christmas present.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
As a shopping editor, I've done all the Amazon scrolling for you - here are the best Prime Deal Days fashion discounts I found
From Levi's and Radley to 53% off designer handbags, these are the only Amazon Prime fashion deals you need to see
By Valeza Bakolli
-
All my favourite cleansers come from this brand—and they're all under £15
There's a reason every skin expert loves them
By Rebecca Fearn
-
This affordable mascara is my Roman Empire—the lengthening results are *that* good
Not a day goes by that I'm without it
By Shannon Lawlor