10 affordable candles that smell way more expensive than their price tags

We are a candle household. Both my boyfriend and I are lovers of a candle burning during all the important moments in life: morning, afternoon and evening. And now that we're half way through January, I'm burning more winter candles than ever.

There are at least 30 candles in our house at any given time. I mean, part of that reason is due to my job as a beauty editor (free candles are a very welcomed perk), but I take my love of them seriously. I operate a traffic light system (no, I’m not joking) in the house, where green is burn until your heart's content (basically permission for my boyfriend to burn them in his office during the day), amber for nice occasions only, and red, which basically means step away from the wick with that lighter; she’s to be looked at only.

Anyway, you get the picture. I like candles and clearly get through a lot of them so I always have a mix of both luxury and affordable candles. Luckily for us enthusiasts, there are so many affordable candles out there giving the best luxury candles a real run for their money. Here are 10 affordable candles—we’re talking £25 and under—that should be on your radar.

1. Beauty Pie Clean House Candle

Beauty Pie Clean House Candle Best all-rounder Specifications Burn time: 60 hours Key notes: Lavender, freesia, magnolia, cotton, musk Today's Best Deals £20 at Beauty Pie

Price shown is members' price.

This got top spot in my best Beauty Pie products roundup, and it's getting top spot here, too. I cannot get enough of this candle, with about three back-ups stashed away in my cupboard. It smells exactly as the name suggests: a clean house. The throw is really impressive with this candle, and it's the sole reason I get complimented on my house always smelling nice. I pop this in the kitchen and it wafts through the whole downstairs and landing upstairs of my house. Notes include lavender (though I don't get much of this at all), freesia, magnolia, cotton and musk, which gives that classic linen-fresh vibe. Oh, and with a 65-hour burn time, it lasts an impressively long time.

2. Sanctuary Spa Signature Collection Candle

Sanctuary Spa Signature Collection Candle Best for a bath Specifications Burn time: 45 hours Key notes: Jasmine, grapefruit, vanilla Today's Best Deals £22 at Boots

A classic that never lets me down is the original Sanctuary Spa candle. It's my perfect candle to accompany a bath. If you know and love that classic Sanctuary Spa scent, you really can't go wrong with this. The throw is good without being completely overpowering, which is what makes it a great go-to. It also comes housed in a matte white vessel inside a lovely box, which makes a really nice gift.

3. Holistic London Moroccan Orange and Mimosa Scented Candle

Holistic London Moroccan Orange and Mimosa Scented Candle Best for responsible sourcing Specifications Burn time: 25 hours Key notes: Bergamot, eucalyptus, mimosa flowers, patchouli Today's Best Deals £19 at Holistic London

For a fairly small candle, the throw of this one is great. It's become my new favourite while sat at my desk, working, to add a little cosiness to my office when the weather is dreary outside. Said to help bring positivity and calm, it's the perfect companion.

4. & Other Stories Perle de Coco Scented Candle

& Other Stories Perle de Coco Scented Candle Best warming affordable candle Specifications Burn time: 38 hours Key notes: Caramel, bamboo, ylang​​, vanilla, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £23 at & Other Stories

Obviously & Other Stories nails candles, and each one transports me somewhere new. Perle de Coco is an addicting milky, coconutty delight, which makes me feel like my toes are dipped in sand rather than resting on a hot water bottle as they are right now. In particular, this scent has impressive throw, filling the whole room before it's even been lit. Strong in its coconut, it's one for lovers of that note, but there are eight other scent to choose from in the brand's range if coconut isn't your thing. The & Other Stories minimalist design makes it both pretty and fantastic value for money.

5. Neom Deep Sleep Candle

Neom Deep Sleep Candle Best affordable candle for sleep Specifications Burn time: 20 hours Key notes: Lavender, jasmine, basil Today's Best Deals £19 at M&S

Don't worry, I won't make a habit of putting travel sizes in here as the only affordable option, but this Neom candle deserves a shoutout. I know it looks small, but trust me when I tell you you'll struggle to find a better throw than this small but mighty scent; filling a big space in a matter of minutes. The Deep Sleep scent does exactly as it promises with the lavender blend giving all the relaxation you might need after a hectic day. I keep one of these in my bathroom at all times, lighting it when I need.

6. Ambustum Black Pomegranate Candle

Ambustum Black Pomegranate Candle Best luxury alternative Specifications Burn time: 45 hours Key notes: Plum, pomegranate, patchouli, cedarwood, vanilla Today's Best Deals £24 at Ambustum

Now, let me be clear. When I say "best luxury alternative", I don't mean that this candle is copying or imitating a brand by any means, but rather that it gives high-end candles a run for their money big time. It's ultra chic in its simplicity with a beautiful scent filling the room, an even burn and a burn time of 45 hours. My favourite is black pomegranate with notes of plum, pomegranate, patchouli, vanilla and cedarwood.

7. Soak Sunday Rose Utopia and Sea Salt Candle

Soak Sunday Rose Utopia and Sea Salt Candle Best for a beautiful vessel Specifications Burn time: 35 hours Key notes: Rose, sea salt, geranium

The Soak Sunday bright pink vessel is reason enough to get this candle, but I promise you're going to keep coming back for more because the scent is divine. I'm a huge rose fan (no, not the grandma kind) so always knew I'd love this candle, but pairing it with sea salt gives it an elevated feel. It's got an even burn but doesn't have the longest burn time of them all so this is one I'd keep for relaxing in the bath with the Soak Sunday Bath Soak in the same scent.

8. Sana Jardin Tiger By Her Side Votive Candle

Sana Jardin Tiger By Her Side Votive Candle Best luxury affordable candle Specifications Burn time: 20 hours Key notes: Moroccan rose, patchouli, frankincense, bergamot Today's Best Deals £22 at Sana Jardin

Okay, okay, I know this is a smaller size of a luxury candle, but let me explain. Sana Jardin (one of my all-time favourite perfume brands) has candles just as impressive as the perfumes. The reason this mini is worth it is because the throw is ridiculously good, and the candles are identical to the perfumes, which is something you don't actually find often. Tiger By Her Side is my favourite, and just minutes after being lit smells like I've spritzed the fragrance all around me. It's just total perfection in my eyes.

9. Lush Snow Fairy Scented Candle

Lush Snow Fairy Scented Candle Best budget affordable candle Specifications Burn time: 12-15 hours Key notes: Bubblegum, candyfloss, vanilla Today's Best Deals £6 at Lush

This candle is an absolute must-have for fans of Lush's iconic Snow Fairy scent. With notes of bubblegum, candyfloss and vanilla, it's instantly recognisable and works surprisingly well for a candle. For the ultra sweet lovers, this is an ideal candle to burn in smaller spaces to uplift the room. It's a fantastic budget candle without compromising on the Lush values, including being 100% vegan. The only downside is the burn time isn't long at all compared to others in the roundup, with just 12-15 hours.

10. Aldi Lime, Basil & Mandarin Candle

Aldi Lime, Basil and Mandarin Candle Best for value option Specifications Burn time: 50 hours Key notes: Lime, basil, mandarin Today's Best Deals £3.49 at Aldi

It wouldn't be an affordable candle roundup without a mention of Aldi. As someone who isn't a fan of 'dupe' culture, Aldi is far too bold (read: cheeky AF) for my liking, but I can't deny that they've absolutely nailed it on the candle front. I absolutely stock up on these to dot around the house (and for my boyfriend to burn all day long without a care for costs). My favourites include Lime, Basil & Mandarin and Pomegranate, which are fantastic for the price. Sure, they could have better throw, last long and definitely don't smell as luxe as the brand they have quite clearly been 'inspired by', but they do the job and always burn down evenly.

They can also be a little tricky to get hold of though. Your best bet is heading into stores, but the supermarket does occasionally pop the original, and special buy scents online; often at a discount too, so it's well worth checking.