I just found the best air fryer deals on the most raved-about appliances - with up to 46% off Ninja, Tower and more

Kitchen appliances in particular must be chosen carefully. They tend to take up valuable kitchen counter space, you see, so it’s important to ensure you’ll actually use them all the time. That's where the air fryer reigns supreme. These hard-working appliances have multiple purposes, often replacing conventional ovens, frying pans and even steaming baskets.

The only problem? The best quality models don’t often come cheap. Luckily though, there are some incredible air fryer deals to be found in the January sales right now. So if you’ve been meaning to invest in one for a while, now is the time to act.

The Best Air Fryers: Best All Rounder

Before we get into the sale section, I have to give a little shout-out to the air fryer I’ve used and loved for years: the Lakeland Dual Basket Air Fryer. It might not currently be on sale, but it is under £100—for a dual basket model, that's pretty impressive. I can cook two different types of food thanks to the separate drawers (think: sweet potato fries and salmon fillets), all in less time and using far less oil than it would take to bake or deep fry them.

Lakeland Dual Basket Air Fryer 8L £99.99 at Lakeland

It’s a lifesaver when it comes to reheating leftovers and cooking individual portions of food too—because who wants to turn the entire oven on for a few slices of pizza?

Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop the best air fryer deals to be found right now.

The Best Air Fryer Deals

32% off Ninja Foodi Dual Air Fryer 7.6L 1. Ninja Foodi Dual Air Fryer 7.6L £149.99 at Lakeland (was £219.99) Ninja is the hero of the kitchen appliance world, and Ninja air fryers are probably the most-hyped styles to get your hands on. They don't come cheap, so the 32% discount on this Foodi model is a dream. It has two independently controlled baskets so you can cook your dishes separately, and at different temperatures and times.

28% off Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer 2. Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer View at Harrods Same same, but different (AKA with more capacity), the Ninja Foodi MAX can hold up to 9.5 litres of food. With its dual drawer design, this is a perfect option for feeding larger families.

32% off Salter 2L Compact Air Fryer 3. Salter EK2817 2L Compact Air Fryer £35.99 at Amazon (was £52.99) When it comes to affordability, you really can't beat Salter's compact air fryer. What it lacks in digital screen info it makes up for in affordability and sleek, compact design. At just under £36, it's the perfect entry-level air fryer if you're keen to see what all the fuss is about but don't want to spend loads. With a 2 litre capacity, it's ideal for individual portions (leftover pizza slices, I'm looking at you), and its compact size makes it great for smaller kitchen spaces.

38% off Tower Vortx Eco Dual Drawer Air Fryer 4. Tower T17099 Vortx 5.2L and 3.3L Eco Dual Drawer Air Fryer £99 at Amazon (was £159.99) Another one for the dual drawer lovers out there—this time from Tower. Utilising the brand's super speedy and efficient Vortx technology, it has one larger basket and one smaller one, so you can air fry different quantities with ease.

37% off Salter XXL Air Fryer 5. Salter EK4628 XXL 8L Air Fryer £54.99 at Amazon (was £86.99) Another affordable option from Salter, this air fryer has a single drawer with a large 8-litre capacity, making it perfect for big portions of chips and the like.

44% off Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XL 6. Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XL £99.99 at Amazon (was £179.99) Philips fans assemble. You can save an impressive 44% on the bestselling 5000 Series XL air fryer right now. It has 14 functions in 1, can hold 6.2 litres and looks the chicest of all the air fryers I’ve seen thanks to its sleek reflective black design.

30% off Cookwise Dual Air Fryer with Window 7. Cookwise 9L Dual Air Fryer with Visual Window £119.99 at Amazon (was £199.99) This XL air fryer's original price would have set you back just under £200. That's no longer, thanks to its impressive 40% discount. The double drawers each have a window so you can see your food cooking inside—genius.

46% off Tower Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven 8. Tower T17039 Xpress Pro 5-in-1 Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven £64.93 at Amazon (was £119.99) If you're been looking for an air fryer with a rotisserie function for a perfectly even roast, look no further. Tower's affordable option has a window so you can see your food cooking and, at 46% less, offers the best discount in this list!

36% off COSORI Air Fryer 9. COSORI Air Fryer £69.99 at Amazon (was £109.99) This COSORI air fryer has over 22,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating! It also comes with a 100-recipe cookbook to help you get the most our of your air fryer.

25% off Tefal Easy Fry Max Digital Air Fryer 10. Tefal Easy Fry Max 5L Digital Air Fryer £59.99 at Amazon (was £79.99) Last up is Tefal's no-frills single-drawer (and surprisingly chic) model. With 25% off, it's the perfect affordable and space-saving option.

Remember, these air fryer deals won't last forever, so if you've seen a style you like I'd get a wiggle on. Happy frying!