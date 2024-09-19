Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is back - here’s what the MC UK Editors have in their baskets

The dates for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have finally been released, and - spoiler alert - they’re sooner than you’d think.

As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, finding great deals on products I genuinely rate fills me with copious amounts of joy. So that’s why I’ve asked all the MC UK editors to chime in with their top Amazon picks in preparation for the big sale event. Oh, and if you’re due a beauty product refresh, I’ve rounded up the best early beauty deals for you to shop, too.

Conveniently placed over a month before the Black Friday deals take over the online shopping sphere, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is a brilliant time to pick up some bargains on early Christmas gifts or simply stock up on essentials for the cosy season ahead ( sunrise alarm clocks , silk pillowcases and autumnal trench coats , I’m looking at you). So, when is it?

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

This just in: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days takes place on Tuesday the 8th and Wednesday the 9th of October this year. Naturally, we’ll be rounding up the best beauty, fashion and wellness deals for you to shop: Editor-approved, so get ready for some mid-week savings.

What’s the difference between Amazon Prime Day and Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

First introduced last year, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon’s biggest autumn sale event. I like to consider Amazon Prime Big Deal Days as Amazon’s October Prime Day - a slightly lesser known sale event, which nevertheless sees similar levels of discounts across the online marketplace.

Do you have to be a Prime member to shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals. Not a Prime member yet? Not to worry. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial ahead of Prime Big Deal Days .

What fashion, beauty and wellness deals will be included in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

While we don’t know exactly what will be included in the deals just yet, I’ve asked our editors for their favourite Amazon products to shop - some of which are already discounted. I’ll be updating this article with our Editors’ top Amazon deal picks as and when they’re released, so be sure to check back in for the most up-to-date prices.

In the meantime, keep scrolling to shop team MC’s favourite Amazon picks - pieces we’d happily buy at full price, but will be keeping an eye out for deals once the sale event drops - you know, just in case. Happy shopping.

Shop our top Prime Big Deal Days Editors' picks:

Valeza's Amazon picks

SURI Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush £75 at Amazon "Having used this SURI toothbrush for over a year now, I feel confident in saying that it's the best sonic toothbrush I've ever tried. It's made from sustainable materials (I'm talking plant-based recyclable heads) and is almost unreasonably chic. It attaches to any flat surface via a discreet magnetic mount and performs impressively too, so it's not just a pretty face. I recommend this toothbrush to everyone I meet. It rarely ever goes on sale, so I'm hoping it'll be included in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event - this is definitely perfect Christmas gift material." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

Orolay Long Trench Coat £85.99 at Amazon "I'm in the market for a new trench coat for autumn, and this Orolay one comes in super highly rated. With a classic shape and a thick, sturdy material I know this will see me through countless transitional weather periods to come." - Valeza

Gozney Roccbox Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven £399 at Amazon "I bring this Gozney pizza oven out every single summer and get endless compliments on its chic design, and now that the weather is turning cooler, it lays the groundwork for a cosy evening gathering in the garden too. I use it to cook pizza, roast fish and everything in between - the wood-fired element gives everything that deliciously authentic chargrilled effect. If you’ve been umm-ing and ahh-ing over which pizza oven to choose, I’d highly recommend this one." - Valeza

Natalie's Amazon pick

Long Keeper Retro Polarised Sunglasses £11.98 at Amazon "I've had my eye on these '70s-inspired aviators for a while now. They'll add a retro tinge to every outfit, from shearling jackets and cords to indigo-wash double denim. Plus, the yellow lenses put a sunny tint on even the greyest of days." - Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor

Ally's Amazon pick

Sperax Walking Pad Treadmill £179.99 at Amazon (was £269.99) "I've been raving about walking pads for years now and can't tell you how much they've transformed my fitness from home - especially in these colder months when it's sometimes hard to get up and out in the morning. They make it seriously easy to get your steps in with a cup of tea watching re-runs of Friends or while tapping away at your work emails. This Sperax design is a great price point for such a powerful motor, while still being quiet enough for use in a flat or small space. It has a handy display to show your step count and how far you've walking in kilometres, plus is ready to use straight out of the box. What's not to love?" - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Jadie's Amazon pick

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang £4.99 at Amazon "My TBR pile is largely populated with second and third hand finds from charity shops, but when multiple bookish friends recommended Yellowface by RF Kuang I knew I needed to get my hands on a fresh copy. It’s a clever, punchy ghost story of sorts that dissects friendship, loyalty and cultural appropriation in the unscrupulous literary world. So gripping I devoured it in three days." - Jadie Troy-Pryde, News Editor

Sophie's Amazon picks

Zeagoo Women's Long Sleeve Top £14.99 at Amazon "I am a real fan of the slim long-sleeve T-shirt style. It goes with everything and feels like a second skin, perfect for layering. I'd usually stick with black but I think this green is really lovely for autumn." - Sophie

Ninja 2-in-1 Blender £99 at Amazon (was £149.99) "My current food processor is great for everything except for blending things! I'm looking for a replacement that will work great with smoothies after a workout." - Sophie Cookson, eCommerce Analyst

ECOHUB Underseat Cabin Bags 40x20x25 £11.99 at Amazon "I have really been lacking a good travel bag for small trips and this one goes within the underseat cabin bag restrictions (don't get me started on that). This is going to be perfect for overnight trips or running to the gym." - Sophie

Magnetic Suction Cup Phone Mount £15.99 at Amazon "Consider me influenced from TikTok: do I need a phone mount that connects to everything? No, but I definitely do want it! I've been looking for affordable alternatives to the Octobuddy suction mount that are available in the UK. This one has good reviews and is also magnetic. Bonus." - Sophie