JLo and I share the same go-to hair product and it's currently in the Prime Day sale

It's not often I say that I can't live without a beauty product, but when I finished my first bottle of Colour Wow Dream Coat, this was the only thing on my mind. I can now never go without a weekly dose of this much-loved product.

I was one of the 100 million people to watch a #colourwowdreamcoat video on TikTok and after seeing the hairdressers of Kim Kardashian, JLo and Rihanna all rave about it, I just had to try it. Ever since that first dose of Dream Coat, my hair has been transformed for the better. My strands have never felt softer, my hair has never been smoother, and I can step outside without worrying about a bit of drizzle completely ruining my style.

I've been waiting, hoping and praying that the dream coat would appear in the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals, and luckily, it is. At £27 it's not the cheapest of products, but thanks to APD it's now 35% off. So, I'll be stocking up to see me through the new year.

This is not another viral TikTok product that says it works wonders but fails when you try it at home. Not only does it keep things smooth by taming flyaways, but it also protects hair from heat during styling. It's 100% worth it, in my opinion, and with very thick, long hair, it's a lifesaver for me.

To achieve optimal results, it's recommended that you use the product on damp hair which is teased out and smoothed whilst blow drying.

