I shop online for a living so trust me - these are the best beauty discounts to be found in Amazon's Prime Deal Days

It’s Tuesday 10th October and that means one thing - Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are finally here! You might know the event as Amazon Prime Day, as it was previously named, and the concept is pretty much the same. It’s one of Amazon’s biggest sales of the year, where you can find the best deals from the UK’s biggest marketplace (with discounts of up to 60%). Of course we’ve rounded up our top picks from the limited-time sales for you, and that starts with the best beauty deals.
If you’re anything like me you’ve probably been waiting for exactly this moment to snap up some new beauty products. Whether you want to take advantage of the savings to stock up on your favourite mascara, SPF moisturiser and purple shampoo or you're keen to try that pricey product that you’ve had your eye on for a while now that it’s discounted, Amazon is a treasure trove of beauty deals right now. We're on the site all day and keeping this article updated constantly because we don’t want to miss any of the best beauty deals. So I’ve scoured through the sale to find the best discounts on beauty - keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.
When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
It’s on right now! Previously known as Amazon Prime Day, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is running from Tuesday 10th October to midnight on Wednesday 11th October.
To take advantage of the deals you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member - if you’re not signed up yet you can get a free trial right here.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 beauty deals: quick links
- Shop all of the Amazon Prime luxury beauty deals here: Olaplex, L'Occitane and more
- Find our roundup of the best Amazon Prime fashion deals here: Levi’s, Calvin Klein and more
- Shop the best Olaplex deals here
- Shop the best Elemis deals here
- Shop the best OPI deals here
What are the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days beauty deals?
As a junior shopping editor, I scroll past a lot of products on a daily basis. It’s literally my job to scour through the best beauty sites for a living, so I know a thing or two when it comes to finding a great deal. Contrary to what you might think, it’s not just about finding the biggest percentage discount, or even the lowest price!
When shopping the sales it’s important to think about which beauty buys you’ll actually get the most use out of, so I’ve collated a list of the beauty products currently on sale that I genuinely would have bought at full price. Keep scrolling to find our top beauty deal picks.
The best amazon prime day beauty deals
OLAPLEX's No.3 Hair Perfector is a cult-status product, so I'm always incredibly excited when I see it's been discounted. This 43% reduction has me clicking 'add to basket' more times than I care to admit.
I don't know about you, but treasure my ghd straighteners. If yours are looking a little tired or you just want to treat somebody who has always wanted a set, you'll be thrilled to know they're currently discounted.
I use this cleansing balm all the time! It's the only product that gets all my make-up (including mascara) off quickly without irritating my skin, so you can bet I'm stocking up now that it's reduced.
The entire MCUK beauty team is obsessed with this purple shampoo (and we've tried a fair few formulas). While it's not the most affordable option out there, the results speak for themselves so it's definitely worth trying out now that it's discounted.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
