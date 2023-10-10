I shop online for a living so trust me - these are the best beauty discounts to be found in Amazon's Prime Deal Days

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s Tuesday 10th October and that means one thing - Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are finally here! You might know the event as Amazon Prime Day, as it was previously named, and the concept is pretty much the same. It’s one of Amazon’s biggest sales of the year, where you can find the best deals from the UK’s biggest marketplace (with discounts of up to 60%). Of course we’ve rounded up our top picks from the limited-time sales for you, and that starts with the best beauty deals.

If you’re anything like me you’ve probably been waiting for exactly this moment to snap up some new beauty products. Whether you want to take advantage of the savings to stock up on your favourite mascara, SPF moisturiser and purple shampoo or you're keen to try that pricey product that you’ve had your eye on for a while now that it’s discounted, Amazon is a treasure trove of beauty deals right now. We're on the site all day and keeping this article updated constantly because we don’t want to miss any of the best beauty deals. So I’ve scoured through the sale to find the best discounts on beauty - keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

It’s on right now! Previously known as Amazon Prime Day, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is running from Tuesday 10th October to midnight on Wednesday 11th October.

To take advantage of the deals you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member - if you’re not signed up yet you can get a free trial right here.

What are the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days beauty deals?

As a junior shopping editor, I scroll past a lot of products on a daily basis. It’s literally my job to scour through the best beauty sites for a living, so I know a thing or two when it comes to finding a great deal. Contrary to what you might think, it’s not just about finding the biggest percentage discount, or even the lowest price!

When shopping the sales it’s important to think about which beauty buys you’ll actually get the most use out of, so I’ve collated a list of the beauty products currently on sale that I genuinely would have bought at full price. Keep scrolling to find our top beauty deal picks.

The best amazon prime day beauty deals

43% off OLAPLEX Hair Perfector No.3 Repairing Treatment (Was £28) Now £15.87 at Amazon OLAPLEX's No.3 Hair Perfector is a cult-status product, so I'm always incredibly excited when I see it's been discounted. This 43% reduction has me clicking 'add to basket' more times than I care to admit.

23% off ghd Original Hair Straightener (Was £129) Now £98.99 at Amazon I don't know about you, but treasure my ghd straighteners. If yours are looking a little tired or you just want to treat somebody who has always wanted a set, you'll be thrilled to know they're currently discounted.

19% off ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm (Was £48) Now £39.10 at Amazon I use this cleansing balm all the time! It's the only product that gets all my make-up (including mascara) off quickly without irritating my skin, so you can bet I'm stocking up now that it's reduced.