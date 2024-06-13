The One: Prada's Buckle bag is a future classic

Designing cult accessories is in Miuccia Prada’s blood. As the youngest granddaughter of Mario Prada, who founded the luxury leather goods company in 1913, Miuccia took over the business in 1978. After nearly 50 years at the helm, Prada is today not only considered one of the most iconic Italian fashion houses but continues to design some of the most sought after accessories money can buy. So it’s no surprise that when it comes to making that all important investment handbag purchase, Prada is often front of mind. In fact, the fashion house topped The Lyst Index's hottest brands list at the end of 2023, moving into the top spot for the third time, with searches for the brand up by 41 percent YoY.

Fast forward to her most recent design, the Prada Buckle bag was first debuted on the catwalk for Spring/Summer 2024, and is the latest in a long line of sought after handbags from Miuccia Prada. Created alongside co-creative director Raf Simons, the Buckle bag seamlessly merges the brand’s signature style references of craftsmanship and Miuccia’s love of unexpected utility accents.

The roomy tote features top handles sewn in a way that allows for the leather belt to be removed making it fully customisable - and the belt can be left open for a more casual effect or closed for a more polished finish. The Buckle bag already has a long list of A-list fans including Chloe Sevigny, Dua Lipa, Lily James and Alexa Chung and is available in black, white and tan - with or without hand embroidered metal studs - and is available in three sizes.

Miuccia Prada has a long history of designing iconic handbags. From the Galleria bag first released in 2007, a spacious and paired back top handle tote, to the more recent Cleo bag debuted in 2021, that fast became a must-have amongst the most stylish content creators around the world - Miuccia has a love of mixing the unexpected using utilitarian fabrications and details on her designs. Most notably is her use of nylon, first introduced in 1985 with the launch of the iconic Nylon Prada backpack and reissued in 2019. The fabric is now featured across accessories and clothing and is synonymous with the brand.

If Miuccia's track record is anything to go by, along with the bag's fast-growing celebrity fan base and the welcomed return of larger and more practical oversized tote bags this season, then the Buckle bag is already on it's way to achieving cult status. If you want in, you better be quick - the Buckle bag is already selling out fast.

