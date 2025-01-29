All the chicest people follow this styling hack and Carey Mulligan just proved why

Think of it like top half tonal dressing

Carey Mulligan Tonal Dressing Sundance Film Festival
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Jazzria Harris
By
published
in Features

As a fashion editor, I’m always on the lookout for ways to make my outfits look more elevated. From investing in quality fabrics, like the best cashmere jumpers, to taking the time to ensure my outfits feel curated and considered, I want to look expensive (no matter how much my outfit may have actually cost). And, this weekend, Carey Mulligan stepped out in one of my favourite fashion hacks for channeling just such an aesthetic - one that countless stylish women rely on to look effortlessly elegant day to day.

If you happened to spot her at the Sundance Film Festival, you most likely took note of her chic yet understated look. Wearing a long winter coat, simple round neck jumper, flared trousers and boots, all from Prada, she was the epitome of chic sophistication yet if you happened to pass her on the street, you may think she was just another well dressed woman and not an A-list celebrity. Such is the power of this look, it’s elegant and expensive looking yet understated enough for wearing everyday.

Carey Mulligan Tonal Dressing Sundance Film Festival

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, what is the styling hack she’s doing so well? To understand that we need to take a closer look at Carey’s outfit and in particular the top half. You see, by matching her coat and her jumper in the exact same tone she’s ensured her outfit feels considered yet not too try hard at the same time. Think of it like top half tonal dressing, where by opting for pieces in similar tones you can give your look a cohesive feel, yet also bring in more casual items like jeans or contrasting trousers for a more relaxed look.

Katie Holmes wearing Aligne

(Image credit: Aligne/Jesse Bauer/Startraksphoto.com)

And Carey’s not the only one who swears by this outfit formula. Just last year, Katie Holmes stepped out in a matching green toned coat and cardigan from high street brand Aligne, further proving that this is the easiest way to look chic, no matter your budget.

If you want to give the hack a try for yourself, I’ve pulled together some of my favourite co-ordinating coat and knitwear combos. Simply pair with your favourite jeans, a satin skirt or a pair of sharp tailored trousers for a new season update on tonal dressing.

Shop coordinating coats and knitwear

Sandro Long double-breasted wool-blend coat
Sandro Long double-breasted wool-blend coat

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper
& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper

Aligne George Wrap Coat
Aligne George Wrap Coat

Aligne Clay Waisted Cardigan
Aligne Clay Waisted Cardigan

Zara ZW Collection Double-Breasted Coat
Zara ZW Collection Double-Breasted Coat

Zara Turtleneck T-shirt
Zara Turtleneck T-shirt

Amalia Lapel-Collar Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
Reiss Amalia Lapel-Collar Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

Reiss Macy Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper
Reiss Macy Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper

Aligne Stella Wool Coat
Aligne Stella Wool Coat

American Vintage Raxow Cardigan
American Vintage Raxow Cardigan

Nour Hammour althea Belted Suede Coat
Nour Hammour althea Belted Suede Coat

Zara Basic 100% Wool Sweater
Zara Basic 100% Wool Sweater

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest