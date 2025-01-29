All the chicest people follow this styling hack and Carey Mulligan just proved why

As a fashion editor, I’m always on the lookout for ways to make my outfits look more elevated. From investing in quality fabrics, like the best cashmere jumpers , to taking the time to ensure my outfits feel curated and considered, I want to look expensive (no matter how much my outfit may have actually cost). And, this weekend, Carey Mulligan stepped out in one of my favourite fashion hacks for channeling just such an aesthetic - one that countless stylish women rely on to look effortlessly elegant day to day.

If you happened to spot her at the Sundance Film Festival, you most likely took note of her chic yet understated look. Wearing a long winter coat , simple round neck jumper, flared trousers and boots , all from Prada, she was the epitome of chic sophistication yet if you happened to pass her on the street, you may think she was just another well dressed woman and not an A-list celebrity. Such is the power of this look, it’s elegant and expensive looking yet understated enough for wearing everyday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, what is the styling hack she’s doing so well? To understand that we need to take a closer look at Carey’s outfit and in particular the top half. You see, by matching her coat and her jumper in the exact same tone she’s ensured her outfit feels considered yet not too try hard at the same time. Think of it like top half tonal dressing, where by opting for pieces in similar tones you can give your look a cohesive feel, yet also bring in more casual items like jeans or contrasting trousers for a more relaxed look.

And Carey’s not the only one who swears by this outfit formula. Just last year, Katie Holmes stepped out in a matching green toned coat and cardigan from high street brand Aligne , further proving that this is the easiest way to look chic, no matter your budget.

If you want to give the hack a try for yourself, I’ve pulled together some of my favourite co-ordinating coat and knitwear combos. Simply pair with your favourite jeans, a satin skirt or a pair of sharp tailored trousers for a new season update on tonal dressing .

Shop coordinating coats and knitwear