Tonal dressing is taking over this winter and these are the only shades to do it in

I don’t know about you but I am always looking for ways to make my outfits look a little more polished. Whether it’s opting for luxe looking fabrics, finishing with layers of gold jewellery or topping it with a chic winter coat, ensuring my outfit feels considered, crafted and put together is my failsafe way to feel confident when I step out the door. So, when a trend taps into this feeling, I’m all over it and, in my opinion, there’s no trend right now that looks chicer than tonal dressing.

If you’re not sure what tonal dressing is, allow me to break it down for you. The art of wearing one colour from top-to-toe, tonal dressing is all about pulling together pieces that sit cohesively together in a single palette. They don’t need to be the exact same hue (I’d argue, slight shade nuances are actually what makes tonal dressing work so well) but rather show off the spectrum of a single colour, from your outerwear right down to your accessories.

The great thing about tonal dressing is that, even though it’s been popular for a few years now, it’s a trend that can continuously be reimagined so it feels fresh and new. To do this, you simply need to tap into the seasons trending colour palettes and embrace them from top-to-toe. And, if you’re wondering what colours are trending for the new season, don’t worry, I’ve got you as I’ve pulled together some tonal dressing inspiration from some of my favourite influencers and content creators to get you started. Here’s how to ace the tonal dressing trend for winter 2024…

1. Yhasmina Ferrera in grey

For those who usually shy away from colour, don't worry, you can still embrace the tonal dressing trend. Rather than bright tones that take you out of your comfort zone, why not try cosy grey and white tones like Yhasmina wears here.

2. Nina Sandbech in burgundy

If you only introduce one colour into your wardrobe, make it burgundy. The unofficial shade of winter 2024, it offers an elevated take on traditional festive red tones. While I'm a huge fan of it worn tonally, if you're looking for other ways to wear it check our our how to wear burgundy guide for even more berry-toned inspiration.

3. Elsa Hosk in chocolate brown

elsa❤️ (@hoskelsa)

Chocolate brown was one of autumns biggest colour trends and our love affair with it isn't fading any time soon. Rather than muted browns, keep them dark and rich for a luxe looking finish.

4. Ama Godson in cream

Another more muted tone, an all cream outfit looks incredibly expensive. Take inspiration from Ama and introduce texture into your outfit (like through a cosy, shaggy coat) to add a sense of fun.

5. Xenia Adonts in khaki

Xenia Adonts (@xeniaadonts)

Another shade that's pulled through from our autumn tonal dressing guide: olive and khaki tones are set to continue for winter. Here Xenia shows how similar shades, rather than matching too heavily, can be used to create dimension in a look .