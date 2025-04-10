Gigi Hadid just proved that every great wardrobe needs this one staple piece

The ultimate elevated everyday essential

Gigi Hadid blue shirt
While I love nothing more than a show-stopping celebrity outfit, there’s something particularly alluring about when they swap their maximalist looks in favour of something more understated. That’s exactly what Gigi Hadid did when she appeared on The Tonight Show earlier this week to discuss her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence’s spring collection.

Wearing a chic blue shirt and simple black trousers, both from Tom Ford, she looked every bit the business mogul—and proved that certain wardrobe staples will always be in style.

Gigi Hadid wearing blue shirt and black trousers

To break down what’s so great about this look, it’s helpful to take a look at each piece individually. First up, her cornflower-blue shirt which is equal parts classic and modern. While the traditional shape nods to the workwear trend we’re seeing a lot of at the moment, Gigi’s shirt turns the staple style on its head as, if you look closely, you’ll notice it’s made of buttery soft leather. Alongside this, the slightly puffed sleeves lend the piece a fluid feel, giving her overall look a business casual air that’s oh-so-chic.

Alongside the shirt, Gigi’s Tom Ford tailored trousers feature a sharp pleat and slim straight leg which balance out the shirt's looser, more relaxed fit. The final addition of co-ordinating blue earrings and cornflower court heels pulls the whole look together, while still allowing the shirt to be the star of the show.

Recreate Gigi’s look

Adolfo Dominguez Leather Blue Overshirt
Adolfo Dominguez
Leather Blue Overshirt

Toteme Low-rise slim pants
Toteme
Low-Rise Slim Pants

Suzanne Kalan 14ct Gold Emerald Cut Light Blue Stud Earrings
Suzanne Kalan
14ct Gold Stud Earrings

Jimmy Choo Scarlett 50 Dusty Blue Patent Leather Pumps
Jimmy Choo
Scarlett 50 Pumps

While Gigi’s exact shirt may be a leather spin on the wardrobe staple, there are so many great blue shirts to choose from that will work seriously hard as part of your everyday rotation. Not to mention they're bang on trend, too: we spotted them on the Spring/Summer 2025 catwalks at Stella McCartney and Versace, where blue cotton shirts were paired with leather and suede for an interesting texture clash. At Bottega Veneta, meanwhile, it was the striped blue shirts worn alongside workwear-inspired tailoring that everyone was lusting after.

Gigi Hadid blue shirt

Similarly, if you’re looking for something lighter, I’m a huge fan of a blue linen shirt draped over summer dresses or worn as a beach cover up when the weather gets warmer. One thing’s for sure: when it comes to this style, the possibilities are endless.

So, with that in mind, I’ve rounded up an edit of the best blue shirts worthy of a place in your wardrobe. Alongside workwear inspired cuts, you’ll also find oversized shapes and elevated basics so you can tailor your shirt to your individual style. Keep scrolling to see my favourites…

The best blue shirts

Wnu Weave Celeste Blue Cotton & Linen Boyfriend Shirt | With Nothing Underneath
WNU
The Boyfriend

This cotton-linen blend feels so soft on the skin.

The Frankie ShopLui oversized shirt
The Frankie Shop
Lui Oversized Shirt

A great classic option.

COS Oversized Tailored Shirt
COS
Oversized Tailored Shirt

Oversized styles don't get much better than this.

Victoria Beckham Double-layer patch-pocket organic-cotton shirt
Victoria Beckham
Double-Layer Shirt

Victoria Beckham's offering has a white undershirt for added detail.

Zara Oversize Linen Blend Shirt
Zara
Oversize Linen Blend Shirt

This is a great affordable option for the spring and summer seasons.

Hommegirls Embroidered cotton-poplin shirt
Hommegirls
Embroidered Cotton-Poplin Shirt

This Hommegirls shirt is longer in length, making it ideal for wearing with leggings and shorts.

Dries Van Noten Cotton poplin shirt
Dries Van Noten
Cotton Poplin Shirt

This shirt will last for years in your wardrobe.

