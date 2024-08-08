My undying love for Free People is no secret. In fact, if my friends were completing a quiz about me and the question of my favourite high street store came up, there would be no hesitation as to which brand they’d choose.

So why am I such a fan? Listen, I’m all for an elevated basic—and if you’re after the best high street styles in this category, I couldn’t recommend COS , H&M and Arket enough. But for a high-quality piece of clothing that feels both statement and timeless at the same time, Free People is always my first port of call.

Every Free People dress I’ve ever owned has gotten me more compliments than the rest of my summer wardrobe combined. And, when it comes to dressing for the awkward in-between weather as we cross over seasons, that’s where, IMO, the brand truly excels.

The Free People New-In page is making all my transeasonal dressing dreams come true. From cowboy boots and on-trend flats to elevated co-ords and easy-to-layer, lived-in linens, I’m feeling inspired to add some new pieces to my wardrobe.

So I thought I’d share my selections with you. While I’d happily add the entire new in section to my basket, I have managed to practise enough restraint to choose a carefully curated list of only 19 products. The best pieces to take your wardrobe from late summer into early autumn. Keep scrolling for the top Free People dresses, jeans, skirts and accessories to shop right now.

Shop Free People new in

Taking Sides Maxi £108 at Free People I've owned this dress for years, and Free People are always bringing out new colours for the bestselling style. It's the perfect balance of timeless and trend-led design.

Bianca Sling Heels £134 at Free People These leopard print kitten slingbacks nail multiple trends in one design.

We The Free Final Countdown Cuffed Low-Rise Jeans £118 at Free People These cuffed low-rise jeans are the perfect piece of autumnal denim.

Lilly Buckle Slingback Flats £158 at Free People Pair them with these buckled burgundy flats for an elevated feel.

Bubble Bliss Skirt £88 at Free People This bubble maxi skirt is an easy way to elevate a basic outfit.

We The Free Cruisin' Bermuda Shorts £88 at Free People On the hunt for some jorts? allow me to introduce this failsafe pair.

Only You Tank £32 at Free People Pair them with this ruffle-detail tank for a vintage twist to a classic look.

Sightseer Linen Co-Ord £88 at Free People I can't quite believe this chic co-ord is under £100 for the set.

Loren Drop-Waist Sweater Max £88 at Free People I live in knitted maxi dresses during the awkward transitional weather period, and this one would look great dressed up or down.

Finn Tall Western Boots £328 at Free People I'm in the market for some deep red cowboy boots, and this knee high style is calling my name. Best paired with white linen maxis.

Laters Baby Midi Dress £158 at Free People This brown gingham milkmaid dress effortlessly nails the autumnal cottage core aesthetic.

Milan Midi £98 at Free People For a more minimalist autumn-friendly piece, this chocolate brown midi dress is perfect.

Ronny Kobo Verda Knit Combo Dress £548 at Free People I can't get over the expensive-looking details on this dress - consider your European summer wardrobe sorted.

Around Town Flip Flops £50 at Free People This slim flipflop style has been sported by countless stylists and influencers lately. I can't decide if I want the black, brown or metallic gold more.

Blanket Stitch Loafers £118 at Free People For an all-weathers shoe (that still makes a statement) - these silver loafers.

Essential Triangle Scarf £24 at Free People A pop of red will instantly elevate your look. Tie this scarf around your neck or the handle of your bag.