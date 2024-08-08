As a shopping editor, my most complimented clothing comes from this high street brand—here are 19 picks I have my eye on for August
Transeasonal dressing made easy
My undying love for Free People is no secret. In fact, if my friends were completing a quiz about me and the question of my favourite high street store came up, there would be no hesitation as to which brand they’d choose.
So why am I such a fan? Listen, I’m all for an elevated basic—and if you’re after the best high street styles in this category, I couldn’t recommend COS, H&M and Arket enough. But for a high-quality piece of clothing that feels both statement and timeless at the same time, Free People is always my first port of call.
Every Free People dress I’ve ever owned has gotten me more compliments than the rest of my summer wardrobe combined. And, when it comes to dressing for the awkward in-between weather as we cross over seasons, that’s where, IMO, the brand truly excels.
The Free People New-In page is making all my transeasonal dressing dreams come true. From cowboy boots and on-trend flats to elevated co-ords and easy-to-layer, lived-in linens, I’m feeling inspired to add some new pieces to my wardrobe.
So I thought I’d share my selections with you. While I’d happily add the entire new in section to my basket, I have managed to practise enough restraint to choose a carefully curated list of only 19 products. The best pieces to take your wardrobe from late summer into early autumn. Keep scrolling for the top Free People dresses, jeans, skirts and accessories to shop right now.
Shop Free People new in
I've owned this dress for years, and Free People are always bringing out new colours for the bestselling style. It's the perfect balance of timeless and trend-led design.
These cuffed low-rise jeans are the perfect piece of autumnal denim.
This bubble hem drop waist maxi dress nails multiple spring/summer trends.
On the hunt for some jorts? allow me to introduce this failsafe pair.
I live in knitted maxi dresses during the awkward transitional weather period, and this one would look great dressed up or down.
I'm in the market for some deep red cowboy boots, and this knee high style is calling my name. Best paired with white linen maxis.
This brown gingham milkmaid dress effortlessly nails the autumnal cottage core aesthetic.
Need a new work bag? I'd suggest this slouchy oversized number.
I can't get over the expensive-looking details on this dress - consider your European summer wardrobe sorted.
This slim flipflop style has been sported by countless stylists and influencers lately. I can't decide if I want the black, brown or metallic gold more.
For an all-weathers shoe (that still makes a statement) - these silver loafers.
A pop of red will instantly elevate your look. Tie this scarf around your neck or the handle of your bag.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor, and as such, she’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. In her role, she covers all things shopping - from thoroughly road testing the best fitness kit to keeping a finger on the pulse of what’s new in fashion and beauty. She dedicates hours of her time every day to scouring the online stores, finding the best products online so you don’t have to (from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course).
