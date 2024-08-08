As a shopping editor, my most complimented clothing comes from this high street brand—here are 19 picks I have my eye on for August

Transeasonal dressing made easy

woman wearing free people new in pieces
(Image credit: Free People)
My undying love for Free People is no secret. In fact, if my friends were completing a quiz about me and the question of my favourite high street store came up, there would be no hesitation as to which brand they’d choose.

So why am I such a fan? Listen, I’m all for an elevated basic—and if you’re after the best high street styles in this category, I couldn’t recommend COS, H&M and Arket enough. But for a high-quality piece of clothing that feels both statement and timeless at the same time, Free People is always my first port of call.

Every Free People dress I’ve ever owned has gotten me more compliments than the rest of my summer wardrobe combined. And, when it comes to dressing for the awkward in-between weather as we cross over seasons, that’s where, IMO, the brand truly excels.

The Free People New-In page is making all my transeasonal dressing dreams come true. From cowboy boots and on-trend flats to elevated co-ords and easy-to-layer, lived-in linens, I’m feeling inspired to add some new pieces to my wardrobe.

So I thought I’d share my selections with you. While I’d happily add the entire new in section to my basket, I have managed to practise enough restraint to choose a carefully curated list of only 19 products. The best pieces to take your wardrobe from late summer into early autumn. Keep scrolling for the top Free People dresses, jeans, skirts and accessories to shop right now.

Shop Free People new in

Taking Sides Maxi
Taking Sides Maxi

I've owned this dress for years, and Free People are always bringing out new colours for the bestselling style. It's the perfect balance of timeless and trend-led design.

Bianca Sling Heels
Bianca Sling Heels

These leopard print kitten slingbacks nail multiple trends in one design.

We The Free Final Countdown Cuffed Low-Rise Jeans
We The Free Final Countdown Cuffed Low-Rise Jeans

These cuffed low-rise jeans are the perfect piece of autumnal denim.

Lilly Buckle Slingback Flats
Lilly Buckle Slingback Flats

Pair them with these buckled burgundy flats for an elevated feel.

Liza Drop-Waist Midi
Liza Drop-Waist Midi

This bubble hem drop waist maxi dress nails multiple spring/summer trends.

Bubble Bliss Skirt
Bubble Bliss Skirt

This bubble maxi skirt is an easy way to elevate a basic outfit.

We The Free Cruisin' Bermuda Shorts
We The Free Cruisin' Bermuda Shorts

On the hunt for some jorts? allow me to introduce this failsafe pair.

Only You Tank
Only You Tank

Pair them with this ruffle-detail tank for a vintage twist to a classic look.

Sightseer Linen Co-Ord
Sightseer Linen Co-Ord

I can't quite believe this chic co-ord is under £100 for the set.

Loren Drop-Waist Sweater Max
Loren Drop-Waist Sweater Max

I live in knitted maxi dresses during the awkward transitional weather period, and this one would look great dressed up or down.

Finn Tall Western Boots
Finn Tall Western Boots

I'm in the market for some deep red cowboy boots, and this knee high style is calling my name. Best paired with white linen maxis.

Laters Baby Midi Dress
Laters Baby Midi Dress

This brown gingham milkmaid dress effortlessly nails the autumnal cottage core aesthetic.

Milan Midi
Milan Midi

For a more minimalist autumn-friendly piece, this chocolate brown midi dress is perfect.

Slouchy Carryall
Slouchy Carryall

Need a new work bag? I'd suggest this slouchy oversized number.

Ronny Kobo Verda Knit Combo Dress
Ronny Kobo Verda Knit Combo Dress

I can't get over the expensive-looking details on this dress - consider your European summer wardrobe sorted.

Around Town Flip Flops
Around Town Flip Flops

This slim flipflop style has been sported by countless stylists and influencers lately. I can't decide if I want the black, brown or metallic gold more.

Blanket Stitch Loafers
Blanket Stitch Loafers

For an all-weathers shoe (that still makes a statement) - these silver loafers.

Essential Triangle Scarf
Essential Triangle Scarf

A pop of red will instantly elevate your look. Tie this scarf around your neck or the handle of your bag.

free-est Amber One-Piece Swimsuit
free-est Amber One-Piece Swimsuit

This swimsuit doubles up as a body - pair it with oversized linens for a heatwave-friendly outfit.

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Junior Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor, and as such, she’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. In her role, she covers all things shopping - from thoroughly road testing the best fitness kit to keeping a finger on the pulse of what’s new in fashion and beauty. She dedicates hours of her time every day to scouring the online stores, finding the best products online so you don’t have to (from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course).

