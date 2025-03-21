Faithfull have officially launched a UK site - here are 11 outfits I'm shopping for summer
The cult Australian label is perfect for timeless summery pieces
It's no secret I'm a huge fan of Australian fashion brands. In fact, they're my go-to as soon as temperatures hit 20 degrees and above here in the UK.
The reason for this is that I find their designs timeless and elegant, with just the right nod to trends - and no brand embodies this better than Faithfull.
So imagine my joy when an email dropped in my inbox saying they have finally launched a UK site.
You could of course shop a limited selection of their designs on some other UK retailers, but now you'll be able to shop their whole range on their dedicated website, in pounds, without being stung by taxes and duties.
Plus, you'll get free delivery for orders over £380, as well as prepaid return labels if you change your mind or your order isn't quite right.
Founded in Indonesia in 2012, Faithfull, previously known as Faithfull the Brand, have care, quality and authenticity weaved at the core of their DNA. From day one, co-directors, Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Helle Them-Enger have collaborated with Bali’s best manufacturers to create their hand-made garments, and have continued to live and work closely with their local community ever since.
Some of the designs they're best known for are colourful linen separates, as well as tailoring and easy Spring dresses.
As for this season, best-selling styles include the Marie midi dress in white, the Citara striped maxi dress in the pale blue and butter yellow colourways, as well as the white Bandol bikini set - all of which you can shop below.
These are all part of the new Spring 2025 collection, La Madrague, inspired by Brigitte Bardot and her love of St Tropez, in the South of France.
I've also included some of the styles I'll be shopping this Summer. Enjoy.
Shop Faithfull UK
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.
She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.
