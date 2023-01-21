Best sustainable accessories: shop the edit
From Mulberry to the likes of Nanushka, we've rounded up some of the very best sustainable accessories to add to your collection. Whether it's using deadstock, reducing their carbon footprint, or closing the loop to become a circular fashion brand, these and many other sustainable clothing brands, are making a conscious effort to be better for the planet.
We know that it can be a minefield to navigate, so make sure that you check out our comprehensive guide to sustainable fashion (opens in new tab), and, whilst you're here, ensure that you bookmark our edit of the best ethical jewellery (opens in new tab) pieces.