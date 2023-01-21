Penny Goldstone
This season, designers are making a conscious effort to make their brands more eco-friendly and ethical, whether it’s changing the fabrics and materials they’re using, or reducing the impact of the production process. Case in point: this season all the best sustainable clothing brands have delivered a slew of covetable and - most importantly - timeless new accessories. 

B Corp certified French label Sézane brings us the ultimate must-have accessory, no matter the season: the basket bag, made using natural fabrics in its atelier in Madagascar, which is audited by independent experts to ensure a strict code of ethics and standards is respected and adhered to. Mulberry’s biggest launch to date, the Lily Zero, is the designer’s first carbon neutral bag, named as such to recognise the British label’s ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2035. This collection is crafted from carbon neutral leather and produced in Mulberry’s Somerset factory, with all carbon emissions, inclusive of transport and packaging, offset with World Land Trust.

We’re also obsessed with Chloé’s new lower-impact sneaker, the Nama, first previewed in the maison’s SS22 collection. The new shoe underwent a rigorous screening process, and was found to emit 35% less greenhouse gases and consume 80% less water than its predecessor, thanks to the introduction of recycled materials and components. Footwear label Dear Frances also introduced a vegan leather slide collection last season, following in Nanushka’s footsteps, who has championed cruelty-free and toxin-free faux leather for years.

“We know trying to navigate the eco-friendly, ethical and sustainable fashion world can seem like a minefield, but you've got to start somewhere”
Chloé recycled Nama sneakers (opens in new tab), £595 

Finally, jewellery is not to be overlooked. These gorgeous rings and bracelet are made in in the UK, using 100% recycled sterling silver and 100% recycled gold. True forever pieces.

We know trying to navigate the eco-friendly, ethical and sustainable fashion world can seem like a minefield, but you’ve got to start somewhere, right? These are just a snapshot of the best eco-conscious accessories available right now, and I think you’ll agree they’re well worth going green for. 

Best sustainable accessories: shop the edit

From Mulberry to the likes of Nanushka, we've rounded up some of the very best sustainable accessories to add to your collection. Whether it's using deadstock, reducing their carbon footprint, or closing the loop to become a circular fashion brand, these and many other sustainable clothing brands, are making a conscious effort to be better for the planet. 

We know that it can be a minefield to navigate, so make sure that you check out our comprehensive guide to sustainable fashion (opens in new tab), and, whilst you're here, ensure that you bookmark our edit of the best ethical jewellery (opens in new tab) pieces. 

Mulberry, Green Lily Zero Bag

Dear Frances, Vegan Leather Sandals

Nanushka, Vegan leather clutch
Alighieri, The Medusa Bangle

Chloé, Nama sneakers

Sézane, Basket bag
Alighieri, The Bomb Ring

Mulberry, Lily Carbon Neutral

