Sarah Paulson Just Showed You How to Start Wearing Party Skirts

The actor did the classic outfit formula of business on top and party on the bottom

Sarah Paulson's latest turn is in Ryan Murphy's All Fair, a legal drama that centres on, wait for it, "a team of female divorce attorneys" that also includes Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor and Glenn Close. So it made sense that for a promo appearance yesterday, Paulson's outfit mixed a corporate dress code with something a little more, shall we say, dramatic.

Adopting the outfit formula of business on top and party on the bottom, Paulson wore contrasting separates from Tory Burch—a double-breasted blazer with the cuffs rolled to expose her wrists and a powder-blue embellished skirt (not feathers but certainly something textured to give it wisp).

With finishing touches including curved-heel pumps, crystallised drop earrings and firetruck-red nails (plus matching lips), it was perfectly-timed ahead of party season and gave us, you, everyone the license to not just invest in a party skirt—but wear it now.

Yes, it's not even November, but what's the point of only showing your party skirt a good time in December? Instead, make like Paulson, who by paring hers back ever-so-slightly with a "sensible" top half, made it suitably appropriate for a daytime outing. (Your embellishment of choice is really up to you, but there's already a wealth of fringe, sequins, appliqué, beads, feathers, you name it, on shop floors as we speak.)

And there are plenty more pairings other than a blazer to wear your skirt with, by the way. From a cardigan to a leather bomber jacket, here are the five ways you can style your party skirt in the countdown to Christmas.

Natalie Hammond
Freelance Fashion Writer

Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.