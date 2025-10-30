Sarah Paulson Just Showed You How to Start Wearing Party Skirts

Sarah Paulson's latest turn is in Ryan Murphy's All Fair, a legal drama that centres on, wait for it, "a team of female divorce attorneys" that also includes Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor and Glenn Close. So it made sense that for a promo appearance yesterday, Paulson's outfit mixed a corporate dress code with something a little more, shall we say, dramatic.

Adopting the outfit formula of business on top and party on the bottom, Paulson wore contrasting separates from Tory Burch—a double-breasted blazer with the cuffs rolled to expose her wrists and a powder-blue embellished skirt (not feathers but certainly something textured to give it wisp).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With finishing touches including curved-heel pumps, crystallised drop earrings and firetruck-red nails (plus matching lips), it was perfectly-timed ahead of party season and gave us, you, everyone the license to not just invest in a party skirt—but wear it now.

Yes, it's not even November, but what's the point of only showing your party skirt a good time in December? Instead, make like Paulson, who by paring hers back ever-so-slightly with a "sensible" top half, made it suitably appropriate for a daytime outing. (Your embellishment of choice is really up to you, but there's already a wealth of fringe, sequins, appliqué, beads, feathers, you name it, on shop floors as we speak.)

And there are plenty more pairings other than a blazer to wear your skirt with, by the way. From a cardigan to a leather bomber jacket, here are the five ways you can style your party skirt in the countdown to Christmas.

5 Ways To Wear The Embellished Skirt

With A Blazer

Arket Slim Single-Breasted Blazer £199 at Arket This slim-fit blazer is subtly tailored, meaning it will give your skirt an even more elevated appearance. ARRANGE Arrange Futurist Sequin Fringe Hem Midi Skirt in Silver £150 at Asos The Arrange collection at Asos is our best-kept secret for party season. Case in point is this jumbo sequin skirt. Jude Fame 105 Mesh Pumps £390 at Harvey Nichols Match the mesh of your skirt with something equally translucent on your feet.

With A Knit

COS Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper £189 at COS Offering a chunky yet delectably soft hand-feel, Navygrey's jumper is chic as well as cosy. Joseph Cambo Chiffon Sequin Skirt £575 at Joseph Joseph's sequinned column skirt in jewel-toned amethyst doesn't need a loud top half to steal the show. MANGO Leather High-Heeled Shoes With Metal Toe Cap £99.99 at Mango Balance out the slouchy sweater with a sharp pair of sling backs. This pair from Mango look way beyond their High St price tag.

With A Leather Bomber Jacket

Anine Bing Kelanie Jacket £529 at End Clothing A chocolate brown leather jacket couldn't be a better partner for a lace-embellished skirt. Dries Van Noten Ribbed-knit Chenille Sweater £535 at Net-a-Porter Tuck a cosy turtleneck sweater until your leather jacket for extra warmth. M&S Velvet Lace Detail Midi Pencil Skirt £40 at M&S The lace slip trend is still the gift that keeps on giving, especially this versatile skirt version. ZARA Slingback Heels With Bow £39.99 at Zara The midi height of these slingbacks will mean you can dance all night in them (or most of the night at least!).

With A Cardigan

Chinti & Parker UK Olive Wool-Cashmere Crew Neck Cardigan £95 at Chinti & Parker Chinti & Parker's chartreuse knit will pep a party kilt in no time. Plan C Black Melange Pleated Skirt With Feather Insert €1,200 at Plan C A kilt with a flourish in the form of a feathered plume? Party season or no, it feels like a once-in-a-lifetime kind of skirt. CALVIN KLEIN COLLECTION Anna Metallic Cracked-Leather Pumps £1000 at Net-a-porter Party skirts arent just for after dark. The weighty fabric of the skirt and lower heel make this outfit choice a great day to night option.

With A White Shirt

With Nothing Underneath The Dress Shirt Curved Bib £150 at With Nothing Underneath With Nothing Underneath is our go-to for well-crafted shirting that's ripe for parties (and whatever occasion you can think of). Albaray Sequin Fringe Pencil Skirt £120 at Albaray You can easily pare back a fringed (not to mention sequinned) party skirt with an elegant white shirt. Tory Burch Peep-Toe Pump in Red £495 at Tory Burch Tory Burch's curve-heel, peep-toe pumps will bring edge to your party-season attire.