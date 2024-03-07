These are the jeans our editors wear day after day

The best jeans make for the foundation of any good capsule wardrobe, and so here at Marie Claire, we take them very seriously indeed. We've had the hard task of trialling lots of different pairs over the seasons, and these are the ones we always go back to. Keep scrolling to discover what jeans our editors couldn't live without.

Penny Goldstone, Contributing Fashion Editor

Frame, braided waistband wide leg jeans

As well as straight leg jeans, wide leg jeans are my most worn pair of trousers ever, in fact I have several pairs that I rotate. Having bought lower quality denim over the years, I've found that it really is worth spending that little bit extra for a pair from a specialised denim brand like Frame. I own a couple of their styles, including these braided waistband jeans, and they are so flattering, and crucially don't budge, even after washing. I'm 5ft4 and these are a little long on me, which I love as I'll wear them with a heeled boot or chunky sandal, but they are available in petite size too if that's not your preference.

Citizens of Humanity Horseshoe jeans

Horseshoe jeans are having a moment right now and I understand they can be pretty divisive, but I love the cut and find it surprisingly easy to wear, as long as I keep it simple up top. I'll usually wear these with an oversized shirt or jumper. As above, Citizen jeans have never disappointed me in quality, and they always fall at the right place for me, just skimming the floor.

Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor

Haikure Winona jeans



Trust me when I say that the quality of Haikure’s denim is some of the best I’ve ever tried. Size down to wear this style higher on the waist or go for your true size for a slouchier look. I love the faded black wash and the carpenter loop.

Agolde Fusion jeans

If you’re nervous about trying a low rise, may I suggest the Fusion jeans by one of my all-time favourite denim brands, Agolde. They sit a little lower – but not scarily so – and are just so flattering. I love them turned-up with a pair of loafers but they’d look equally chic worn long with a pair of ballet flats.

Andrea Thompson, Editor-In-Chief

Levi's 501 90s jeans

I used to wear Levi’s religiously but haven’t bought a pair for a few years now and was pleasantly surprised by how much I loved the fit and soft feel of these. They were comfortable and loose fitting enough to wear all day to the office but also flattering on the legs and hips. I loved the pale blue shade too. I’m usually into dark denim but these felt like the perfect addition to my Spring wardrobe.

Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

Mother, The Duster Skimp Cuff straight-leg mid-rise stretch-denim jeans

I adore these jeans. Pricey they may be, but the investment is worth it for the superior quality and fit. Every pair of Mother jeans I’ve tried has fit like a glove, and these ones are no exception. At 5ft4, they fall a little bit too long, but this works for me as my preferred way to style them is with a heeled ankle boot or sandals. They effortlessly elongate the leg and the on-trend turned-up cuff detail gives them an elevated feel, so they’re my go-to for days when I want to feel a little more put-together.

Sofia Piza, Producer

Lee puddle jeans

These jeans are perfect for those looking for a wide-leg pair of jeans that are equally as flattering as they are comfortable. They are slightly tighter at the top and widen out at the legs for an ultra waist-defining effect, with a very compliment-inducing component. Made of super-smooth cotton for multiple hours of wear, I have already used them for quite a few long train rides and dare I say, a flight or two. I would recommend pairing these jeans with a wrap top or tight mesh turtleneck for an ultra spring-ready look.

Ally Head, Senior Health, Sustainability, and Relationships Editor

Lee Rider Jeans

I tried the Lee Rider jeans and loved the relaxed, straight leg design and how well they fit. Normally, jeans will fit around either my bum or waist but not both, but these ticked both boxes. They also held their shape while feeling butter soft, and paired well with most of my wardrobe - cardigans, jumpers, blazers and waistcoats, as well as a more classic tee.