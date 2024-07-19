We tried on ALL the linen trousers and here are our favourites
Tried and test by Marie Claire's editors
Summer is finally upon us, and here at Marie Claire, we all have one wardrobe hero in common that we always turn to during the heatwave: linen trousers.
Wide leg, high waist, low rise, cropped...we all have favourite go-to styles, which suit our different body shapes. So we thought we'd share them with you (and you can shop them below too) so you're guaranteed to find the perfect cut for you too.
We rated them based on sizing, fit, style and how easily they slotted into our existing wardrobes. Here are our honest thoughts, and if you're interested, you can shop our favourite white t-shirts and jeans too.
Penny Goldstone, Contributing Fashion Editor
Dami Abajingin, Affiliate Account Director
I adore these ASOS trousers, they're incredibly flattering and garner a lot of compliments. I love pairing with an oversized shirt for a casual look or a blazer for a more polished aesthetic.
Ally Head, Senior Editor - Health, sustainability & relationships
These H&M trousers fit really well, I especially loved that they weren't too tight around the bum and thighs. My only criticism is that they're a little see-through so I'd probably wear them with nude underwear, or as a cover-up on the beach.
Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer
These M&S trousers are the perfect linen cargo option for those looking for something sleek yet comfortable. The high-waist silhouette gives a more formal approach to a rather casual trouser style with the option to cinch the trousers at the bottom for some extra structure. I've paired mine with a casual T-shirt and trainers for the office, but I will dress them up with a draped top and heeled sandals for those days where I want to elevate them further.
Mischa Smith, News and Features Editor
Despite loving summer and, specifically, summer clothes, I never seem to be adequately prepared. Two years freelancing and a few Covid years means that I'm totally out of practice when it comes to office-appropriate outfits, which is why I deferred to MC Contributing Fashion Editor, Penny Goldstone, who, of course, nailed the assignment. I'm not normally one for neutrals, so the soft green shade suited my eclectic wardrobe and was surprisingly wearable. The breezy fabric and relaxed shape were perfect for our chaotic office air-con.
Sophie Cookson, eCommerce Analyst
The texture of the Baukjen trousers are extremely soft, made from eco-conscious natural linen. I love that you can wear these trousers from day or night, they are so versatile and will go with almost anything. It has an elastic waistband which is really flattering especially with a wide legged trouser.
Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
I adore these trousers. They straddle the line between formal and casual seamlessly. The linen is tailored enough to work well for the office, but soft enough for a more relaxed weekend look. They don't crease easily, which is fantastic as that's always my worry with linen. The elasticated boxer waistband is such a nice touch - you could live in them, should you want to. So versatile, so beautiful. I want a pair in every colour.
