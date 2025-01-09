These are, hands down, the only 5 denim trends you should invest in this year—trust me, I wear jeans daily

Influencers wearing denim jeans
(Image credit: @anoukyve @lucyalston_ @slipintostyle)
We take denim very seriously here at Marie Claire UK. By regularly testing the best pairs of denim to round up failsafe options to invest in for many seasons to come—we are keen purveyors of the humble capsule wardrobe piece.

Of course, we understand that when it comes to the best jeans, the options are endless. This is especially true when investing in key pieces for the new year if you're looking to give some love to your wardrobe basics or looking at some key investments that will see you past the winter and into spring.

This year, 2025 denim trends are looking as varied, stylish, and bold as you would expect. From staple silhouettes that fit any 2025 fashion trends to maximalist pairs of denim that can be easily styled into effortless office looks. And, of course, lest we forget, the reintroduction of divisive pairs (skinny jeans, we're looking at you).

Although it may be too early to bring out our spring wardrobe arsenal, there certainly isn't a better time to look at this year's Spring/Summer 2025 catwalks to get feel of what the fashion set has to say about the impending denim trends we are sure to see this year.

SS25 denim: Acne Studios

Acne Studios Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Acne Studios' SS25 show, creative director Jonny Johansson introduced plenty of discourse-worthy denim looks. With denim reaching entirely new proportions, barrel silhouettes became a staple-inspired silhouette that is slowly but surely making its way across the high street.

The beauty of denim is that what works for one person does not have to work for another. For minimalists, opt for a classic bleached wash, as seen at Marques' Almeida, or take inspiration from Loewe's dark-wash skinny jeans.

Alternatively, for the maximalists out there, we are happy to say that DIY denim will undoubtedly be one of 2025's most significant trends in all its iterations. This includes classic rhinestone embellished jeans, studded denim, and boucle details. Over at Chanel, we witnessed a chic styling session when it comes to incorporating this denim trend into your everyday wardrobe

SS25 denim: Chanel

Chanel Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, where can we find all of these incredible denim options? We've done all the internet digging to find the best options for each denim trend and gathered some expert styling inspiration, plus tips on pairing them to ensure you're all ready this year.

BARREL

Another solid denim style that continues to grow in popularity every season is barrel jeans. Also known as horseshoe jeans, this atypical silhouette marries the classic DNA of a baggy style with a unique exaggerated flare at the sides that tapers at the bottom.

These jeans are a great formal style for the office that can be layered with their ready-to-wear pieces or on their own, as seen on the runways at Acne Studios.

2025 denim trends: barrel denim influencer imagery

(Image credit: @lucyalston_)

Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans
M&S Mid Rise Jeans Dark Wash

Mid Rise Barrel Jean
Abercrombie Mid Rise Barrel Jean

Pieced Horseshoe Paneled High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity Barrel-Leg Jeans

What to wear with Barrel jeans?

The secret to working with barrel jeans lies in the shoes. When styling a voluminous silhouette, opt for a streamlined shoe such as a simple heeled flat or stiletto for a harmonious look that subtly tapers the denim at the ankle. In the colder months, reach for a pair of cowboy boots or heeled ankle boots, and you're good to go.

Striped Jersey Rugby Shirt
Arket Short Trench Coat

Smoothing Slim-Fit Stretch-Woven T-Shirt
Skims Stretch-Woven T-Shirt

Vestige Ballet Flat | Black
Studio Amelia Vestige Ballet Flat

BLEACH WASH

An incredibly easy-to-style denim hue, bleached wash jeans are a great way to dip into white jeans without the compromise. The lightest of the blue jean family, this wash can be found in almost all silhouettes and has been loved by the fashion set for years. This year, bleached denim was seen at Balenciaga, Coperni, Diesel, and Gucci, to name a few.

2025 denim trends influencer imagery

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

High-Rise Wideleg Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango High-Rise Jeans

Levi's 501 Crop Women's Jeans, Medium Indigo Worn In, 28w / 28l
Levi's Low Pro Jeans

Split-Hem Flared Jeans
Ami Paris Split-Hem Jeans

What to wear with bleached wash jeans?

Probably one of the easiest jeans to style, this shade pairs beautifully with pretty much anything. Wax jackets, cropped knits, ankle boots, blazers, you name it- they'll look great. For an effortless daytime look, follow a chic outfit formula and style these jeans with a great chunky jacket, a white long-sleeve top, and an investment bag.

Windsor Relaxed-Fit Wool-Blend Coat
Soeur Wool-Blend Camel Coat

Essence Standard Long Sleeve
Weekday Essence Standard Long Sleeve

Flamenco Leather Shoulder Bag
Loewe Flamenco Leather Shoulder Bag

Skinny Jeans

Yes, skinny jeans are back. The divisive silhouette is becoming a newfound runway and street style staple alongside other noughties staple pieces. Take some styling cues from the experts to give the classic style a twist.

2025 denim trends: influencer wearing skinny jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Agnes Cropped Jeans
Hush Agnes Cropped Jeans

Slim Illusion Super-Skinny High-Rise Jeans
7 For All Mankind Jeans

Looker High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Mother Skinny Jeans

What to wear with skinny jeans?

For the skinny jeans adverse, we get it: they can often be daunting to style. Regardless, they also offer many styling opportunities, especially during the colder months, as they serve as an excellent base for those often troublesome oversized coats that are hard to style with a looser pair of jeans. They are also the perfect pair to tuck into boots. Opt for a sleek scarf coat and knee-length boots for a comfy yet chic office-to-dinner look to balance your look.

Mentone Half-Zip Knit Pullover
Varley Half-Zip Knit Pullover

Amalia Lapel-Collar Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
Reiss Wool-Blend Coat

Gabrielle Low Boots - Sandstone - Sézane
Sézane Boots

Baggy

Baggy jeans have been one of the most popular denim styles since last year. Styled on the runway at Stella McCartney and Ulla Johnson under dresses and oversized jackets, they have been popularised by celebrities like Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, and Katie Holmes. Take cues from the experts and style these jeans for an effortless daytime look or edgy chic nighttime event.

2025 denim trends: influencer wearing baggy jeans

(Image credit: @tineandreaa)

Lyocell™ Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans
M&S Wide Jeans

Baggy Regular Jeans
Baggy Regular Jeans

Le Low Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans
Frame Le Low Baggy Jeans

What to wear with baggy jeans?

A personal favourite, baggy jeans are an indispensable piece in my wardrobe. Wearing a pair an embarrassing amount a week, I can safely say I am the ultimate baggy jeans expert. Of course, I understand that they can be daunting if you're not used to styling them, but they work great for everyone, including those who are not fans of a total oversized look.

To avoid a puddling situation, I recommend opting for a pair of shoes with some height, be it platforms or pointed-toe kitten-heeled boots. As a baggy pair of jeans can oftentimes be a dramatic statement, keep things simple with a chic blazer and a great handbag to complete the look.

Boxy Single-Breasted Blazer
The Frankie Shop Boxy Single-Breasted Blazer

'gucci' Hair Slide With Crystals
Gucci Hair Slide

Ruched Penny Loafers
Charles & Keith Penny Loafers

DIY

Do-it-yourself, or DIY, denim has existed for years. The practice never ceased to exist, but thanks to the runways at Chanel, Casablanca, and Stella McCartney, DIY denim has never been chicer.

These jeans feature various accessories across the legs, pockets, hemline- you name it. Whichever iteration is your favourite, you're bound to look and feel highly glamorous.

2025 denim trends: influencer wearing embellished jeans

(Image credit: @tinvcb)

Pariah Boucle Straight Leg Jeans
Aligne Pariah Boucle Jeans

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation Cary Slouchy Jeans

Embellished Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Denim Jeans
Maje Embellished Denim Jeans

What to wear with DIY jeans?

These jeans will certainly do most of the talking, so there shouldn't be much that needs to be jazzed up for the rest of the outfit. Regardless of the accessories added to the jeans, make sure to stick with pieces that complement the texture to make sure it doesn't take away from it.

Add a neutral or matching top, a crisp pair of boots and a denim bag to harmonize with the maximalist look.

Chico Boucle Denim Top
Aligne Chico Boucle Denim Top

2021-2023 Denim Printed Belt Bag
Chanel Pre-Loved 2021-2023 Denim Belt Bag

Square-Toe Leather Chelsea Boots
COS Chelsea Boots

