It’s the combination that most likely defined your first clubbing outfits—and, thanks to Emily Blunt, the old “jeans and a nice top” formula has never looked better.

The actor proved the equation still packs a punch at the Toronto Film Festival, where she appeared on stage with co-star Dwayne Johnson. Blunt wore a roster of movie-star gowns in Venice, styled by Jessica Paster, but for this week’s slightly more lo-fi event that required her to sit on a sofa, she fell back on something tried-and-tested—aka her twist on the classic jeans and a nice top, last seen circa 2008.

Blunt's look consisted of a gold bustier and high-waisted jeans, both of which were designed by Ulla Johnson and fit like a glove. Particular attention should be paid to her bottom half, which took a tailored approach to denim that meant it registered as smart not sloppy. (P.S. British brand ME+EM should be your go-to for similarly elegant takes on true blues this autumn. P.P.S. Always look for a high-waisted style that will elongate the leg, especially if paired with platform sandals like Blunt’s.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The bustier, meanwhile, might be a little too hot to handle for your local pub... But the next time you’re in the mood for a jeans and a nice top moment, try a silky camisole that will still appear sumptuous but perhaps slightly more relaxed (Reiss’s strappy version would suit indigo denim particularly well).

Blunt’s finishing touches upped the glam-factor by a couple of notches, courtesy of a gold chain-link necklace and similarly metallic sandals. Both are the kind of accessories that you can deploy when any outfit needs a boost in the polished department. If said outfit is jeans and a nice top à la Blunt, even better...

Shop Emily Blunt's Look

