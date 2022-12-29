This Bella Hadid-approved trend is the best way to stay warm this winter

As the new year approaches, with the coldest months of winter still ahead, we have found ourselves thinking about the best ways to stay warm when the mercury drops.

From investing in the best winter coats to styling your outwear alongside cosy cashmere scarves, here at Marie Claire we have already covered several winter essentials. But what's the best way to ensure all that warmth doesn't escape from the top of your head? According to Bella Hadid, it is to invest in a knitted balaclava or knitted bonnet.

Whichever way you choose to refer to the item, it is clear that knitted balaclavas are here to stay. After gaining traction last winter, seen on just about any and every influencer, Bella Hadid's choice to don the item this year has further solidified the trend's status.

Of course, a knitted bonnet or balaclava is so much more than just your average winter hat. The item is almost a hybrid of a beanie and a scarf, simultaneously keeping your head, ears and neck safe from the elements.

Several brands have created their own iterations of the trend. On the high street the likes of Arket, & Other Stories and Monki have debuted knitted bonnets, while contemporary labels like Paloma Wool and Jakke have also partaken in the trend.

By way of styling, it appears the fashion set is favouring pulling a few strands of hair out from underneath the balaclava in order to frame your face.

Keep scrolling to shop the best knitted balaclavas and bonnets available and make sure you stay warm out there.

