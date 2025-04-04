Scottish designer Jonathan Saunders has been appointed Chief Creative Officer of & Other Stories
His celebrity fans include Kate Middleton, Sienna Miller and Lady Gaga
What seems to be a never-ending game of fashion musical chairs has struck again this week. Amid a number of recent industry shake-ups, high-street brand & Other Stories has announced the appointment of Jonathan Saunders as its Chief Creative Officer.
In this newly created role, the Scottish designer will lead the brand's creative direction, taking effect within the first half of 2025. “I am excited to be working with & Other Stories and the H&M Group on this new chapter for the brand. I think that thoughtful, expressive design that is also accessible is powerful in this fast-evolving industry," said Saunders in a press release.
The announcement comes at a particularly exciting time for the high street, as brands are increasingly drawing renowned designers to their teams. Think Clare Waight Keller's appointment at Uniqlo and Magda Butrym's upcoming collaboration with H&M—not to mention & Other Stories' limited-edition capsule with Roksanda Ilincic, slated to drop in May.
Most recently recognised for his work at Diane Von Furstenberg, Saunders has also held previous creative director positions at Pollini and his now-closed eponymous label, Saunders. He has also consulted for brands including Alexander McQueen, Tiffany & Co., Chloé, Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, and Calvin Klein over the years.
"Jonathan brings a refined blend of creativity and passion to & Other Stories and will play a key role in taking the brand into the next phase. His engagement and creative leadership, combined with a deep understanding of contemporary fashion, will be instrumental as we move forward. We look forward to working with Jonathan as we continue to evolve, and I am delighted to welcome him to us," said Managing Director at & Other Stories, Lina Söderqvist, in a statement.
Celebrity fans of Saunders' work include Kate Middleton, Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Cara Delevingne, and Sienna Miller, all of whom have previously worn his characteristically colourful designs. We can't wait to see what the designer brings to & Other Stories next.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
