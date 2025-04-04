What seems to be a never-ending game of fashion musical chairs has struck again this week. Amid a number of recent industry shake-ups, high-street brand & Other Stories has announced the appointment of Jonathan Saunders as its Chief Creative Officer.

In this newly created role, the Scottish designer will lead the brand's creative direction, taking effect within the first half of 2025. “I am excited to be working with & Other Stories and the H&M Group on this new chapter for the brand. I think that thoughtful, expressive design that is also accessible is powerful in this fast-evolving industry," said Saunders in a press release.

Some of Jonathan Saunders' most notable catwalk moments (Image credit: Getty Images)

The announcement comes at a particularly exciting time for the high street, as brands are increasingly drawing renowned designers to their teams. Think Clare Waight Keller's appointment at Uniqlo and Magda Butrym's upcoming collaboration with H&M—not to mention & Other Stories' limited-edition capsule with Roksanda Ilincic, slated to drop in May.

Most recently recognised for his work at Diane Von Furstenberg, Saunders has also held previous creative director positions at Pollini and his now-closed eponymous label, Saunders. He has also consulted for brands including Alexander McQueen, Tiffany & Co., Chloé, Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, and Calvin Klein over the years.

(Image credit: Quentin Belt, courtesy &Other Stories)

"Jonathan brings a refined blend of creativity and passion to & Other Stories and will play a key role in taking the brand into the next phase. His engagement and creative leadership, combined with a deep understanding of contemporary fashion, will be instrumental as we move forward. We look forward to working with Jonathan as we continue to evolve, and I am delighted to welcome him to us," said Managing Director at & Other Stories, Lina Söderqvist, in a statement.

Kate Middleton wearing Jonathan Saunders in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrity fans of Saunders' work include Kate Middleton, Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Cara Delevingne, and Sienna Miller, all of whom have previously worn his characteristically colourful designs. We can't wait to see what the designer brings to & Other Stories next.