Lily Allen has entered her most stylish era yet and I want to recreate every look she wears

Over the years Lily Allen has never been one to shy away from a fashion moment. Since breaking into the scene in the early 00's, in a swirl of ball gowns and Nike air max trainers, she's pushed the boundaries of red carpet dressing, street style and on stage outfits (remember the tulle gown, trucker cap combo she wore at V Fest? Iconic).

These days, however, Lily's entering a new fashion era, turning away from trainers and instead opting for a more luxe style. Currently staring as Katurian in the West End production of The Pillowman, she's been exiting the theatre each night in a host of scene-stealing outfits that have everyone, myself included, sitting up and taking notice. Opting for designers like Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini and Alessandra Rich, her chic styles combine both the quiet luxury trend of the moment as well as hints of Lily's signature eclectic style.

Read on for my edit of her best looks so far, as well as the pieces you can shop from her wardrobe...

Lily Allen's Best After-theatre looks

Co-ords have been a staple in Lily’s after show style repertoire and this one is a surefire win. This black tailored set by Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini gives a playful nod to the suit with a lapel style halterneck and wide leg trousers ideal for Lily's new sophisticated style.

Possibly my favourite Lily Allen look to date, this Magda Butrym dress is oh-so-right on so many levels. The bold red hue alongside the matching red lip and accessories feels classic yet not boring, while the crochet fabric paired with nude underwear for a barely there effect is giving summer in the city.

After giving a powerful performance on stage, what’s better to throw on than an equally powerful skirt suit? This grey checked cropped blazer and midi skirt from Alessandra Rich has a vintage feel, while the deep-v cut of the blazer and low-rise skirt shape nod to more modern times. A 10 out of 10 look.

Proof that she’s ever the style chameleon, Lily stepped out in another Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress, this time in a neon yellow hue that lit up the London night. The dress showcased whimsical vintage style drawings that contrasted the glam cut of the dress for a quirky edge.

A dress that Lily Allen of old would have been proud of, this Needle & Thread gown and cardigan combo feels much more prim than her other post-theatre outfits. While the sugary shade and layers of tulle won't be for everyone, I'm a fan of her more daring fashion choice especially alongside the soft makeup and delicate jewellery.

This crochet set from Ellie Saab is just screaming to be worn while walking along the beach somewhere sunny but Lily pulls it off for a balmy day in London. The matching textured bag from Fendi adds another level to this look as do her Mejuri pearl earrings.