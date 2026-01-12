The Biggest Stars at the 2026 Golden Globes Wore Black Dresses—and It's No Coincidence

As the first major event of the 2026 Awards season, all eyes were on the Golden Globes last night as some of the world's biggest celebrities and film stars descended on the red carpet in Los Angeles for the occasion. Not only did the event provide a much-needed dose of glitz and glamour amid the relentless grey and gloom of January, but it also set the tone for all the ceremonies still to come—in terms of celebrity style, at the very least.

And if there was one unmistakable takeaway, it was the dominance of the black dress. Long a symbol of understated glamour and classic Hollywood elegance, the perennial wardrobe staple returned in full force at the 2026 Golden Globes—but this time, it felt less like a safe choice and more like a statement.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

The sheer number of stars who opted to wear a black dress for the event was notable in itself: BLACKPINK's Lisa, Ayo Edebiri, Jenna Ortega, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Leslie Mann, Teyana Taylor, Aimee Lou Wood, Ana De Armas and Miley Cyrus, to name but a few of the most major. Of course, these were interspersed with celebrities wearing more colourful and typically sparkly ensembles, but there's no denying that black was the standout shade of the night—and in these volumes, it can't be mere coincidence.

While I can't speak to each celebrity's precise motivations, the bleak state of the world right now and recent shocking events hang like a dark cloud over proceedings, even in the upper echelons of Hollywood society. In the US in particular, this doesn't exactly feel like a moment to be celebrated: the past few weeks alone have seen multiple ICE shootings, large-scale protests, unprecedented military operations, controversial policy moves, and ever-more-inflammatory statements coming out of the White House.

The prominence of black, with its sombre connotations, felt suited to the mood. Some celebrities went a step further by alluding to world affairs in their acceptance speeches, while the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Natasha Lyonne, Ariana Grande and Wanda Sykes wore “Be Good” and "ICE Out" pins in support of anti-ICE protesters.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With this in mind, the black dresses that dominated the 2026 Golden Globes felt less like a return to classic glamour, and more like a collective acknowledgement. Fashion has always reflected the moment it exists in, and this red carpet was no exception. Against a backdrop of uncertainty, grief and unrest, black offers a way to show up, participate, and be seen—without pretending that everything is fine. It's a subtle, sartorial mourning for the state of the world, if you will—and a way for Hollywood to dress for darker times.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors