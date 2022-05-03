The respectful reason Kim Kardashian only wore Marilyn Monroe dress for Met Gala red carpet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kim Kardashian lost 16lbs to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s exact dress she wore in 1962 to sing President John F.Kennedy’s birthday song to this year’s Met Gala 2022.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked sensational in the embellished figure-hugging ensemble, which was on loan to Kim from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum.

However, it has been reported Kim, 41, had a replica made, which she swiftly changed into after posing on the red carpet in the iconic number so not to damage the iconic original.

Speaking to Vogue she said: “I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it.”

Kim certainly turned heads in the flattering number, which she has had the idea for since the last Met Gala.

Speaking about the whole ensemble and her inspiration, she said: “The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe.

“For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang ‘Happy Birthday‘.”

However, Kim – who has North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – found the dress didn’t quite fit at first, but she gave herself a goal of three weeks to squeeze into it, which she did.

Recalling the styling process ahead of the Met Gala, the SKIMS founder said: “So I looked at them and I said: ‘Give me, like, three weeks.’

“It was such a challenge, it was like a roll. I was determined, I was determined to fit.

“And I did it.”

Kim attended the star-studded bash with boyfriend Pete Davidson, who wore a Dior suit, as well as her momager Kris Jenner, and siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

This year’s Met Gala was the first time Khloe had been invited, and she too impressed in a gold number to show off her enviable physique.