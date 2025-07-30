There's nothing quite like a pedicure to really make your sandals pop. The latest pedicure trends will go perfectly with your heeled flip flops or gladiator sandals this season. But if you have cracked heels or a buildup of dry skin on your soles, you won't want to wear shoes that highlight that. That's when a medical pedicure is the route to take. Typically available at medi spas, certain salons and podiatry clinics, they're not the most readily available treatment. However, the Elim MediHeel Pedicure is now available from the comfort of your own home.

So, what exactly is an Elim medical pedicure anyway?

What is an Elim MediHeel Pedicure?

It's a medical-grade pedicure that targets common skincare issues that are left unaddressed in a traditional pedicure. It aims to promote foot health in a long-term capacity rather than quick, temporary results. Unlike the majority of traditional medical pedicures, Elim's is completely blade-free. Instead, a keratolytic alkaline solution is used to break down the hard skin on your feet. This is formulated with humectants that deeply penetrate the skin to help moisturise the areas of severe dryness. Johanna, a manicurist who has recently started offering Elim pedicures to her clients, says that she loves the gentle approach because it doesn't strip the foot; it just removes what needs to come off.

The brand wants its treatment to be as accessible as possible, which is why, unlike other medi pedis, it doesn't come with a high price point. (Prices start from £20 for express peels and from £40 for the full Elim pedicure experience, with gel/polish as extras.) "It's important to ensure that Elim is not only readily available but attainable," says Faye Layton-McCann, Director of Education at Elim. "Looking after your feet shouldn’t cost the world."

What makes the Elim pedicure different from your normal in-salon pedicure?

When you head to your local nail salon for your pedicure, you can guarantee that your toes will look better than when you walked in, thanks to trimmed nails, fresh colour and some light exfoliation of your soles. However, this treatment only scratches the surface when it comes to longer-lasting softness. The Elim pedicure is properly results-driven, that "delivers both immediate and lasting results," explains Layton-McCann. "It’s non-invasive but a clinically effective chemical peel that actively changes the pH of the skin to treat the feet, rather than just improving physical appearance."

What to expect during an Elim pedicure

During the pedicure, your nail tech will soak cotton pads in the brand's Callus Tonic, which is the alkaline solution that alters the pH of your skin. These pads are then placed on your areas of need, which tend to be on the heels, the edges of your toes, and the balls of your feet. The foot is then wrapped in cling film, with the toes exposed. Whilst your nails are getting the usual treatment—cuticle trimming and nail filing—the solution gets to work and gently dissolves the dry skin on your feet. After about 10/15 minutes, the cotton pads are removed. And at this point, your pedicurist will use a plastic scraper to remove the soft, dead skin. It's completely pain-free, if a bit tickly. This is the most satisfying thing to observe; it's like watching a butter knife sweep the last dregs from the butter dish. What comes off will both disgust and delight you. What's left behind is visibly hydrated and smooth skin. A neutralising solution is then applied to restore your feet's natural pH level. From then on, your feet are treated to the brand's own AHA Foot Exfoliant, which further exfoliates the skin, and the Foot Perfector, which hydrates, softens and even smoothes over fine lines. The results are downright satisfying, bordering on addictive.

Before and after an Elim MediHeel Pedicure

The before and after pictures speak for themselves.

How often should you get an Elim MediHeel pedicure?

Results last between a month and six weeks, depending on your concerns. However, if you have quite tenacious dry skin that's perhaps a chronic condition, the treatment is safe enough to have every fortnight.

Where can you get an Elim MediHeel Pedicure?

The brand has set up the Elim Concierge, a dedicated WhatsApp number (+447874 424 025) that you can contact whenever. You tell them where you are, when you want it, where you want it (in salon or at home) and whether you want to finish it up with gels or normal polish. They'll do the hard work for you and respond with your booking details.

You can also pop onto the brand's website to locate your nearest salon that offers the treatment.