Tory Burch Shoes Are Taking Over This Summer—Here’s Which Styles are Trending

Be prepared to invest in the Tory Burch pierced mules

Tory Burch shoes pierced mule sandals
(Image credit: Tory Burch)
Jump to category:
Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
published
in Features

If I were to say the words “Tory Burch shoes,” chances are the logo-emblazoned Miller sandals immediately spring to mind—or perhaps the Minnie ballet flats. Both of which you most likely owned a decade ago. But what if I told you the chicest women are stepping into a new style of Tory Burch shoe this summer—and it’s instantly recognisable, even without the logo? Allow me to introduce you to the Tory Burch Pierced Mules.

You may have already spotted them on social media, with influencers like Mandy Lee (aka oldloserinbrooklyn) singing the praises of this unexpected summer shoe. Why? Because they’re instantly eye-catching and fashion-forward enough to elevate any outfit, yet (apparently) comfortable enough to wear to special events instead of heels. And now they’re trending on Google, with searches surging—early signs of the next sell-out fashion find.

A post shared by Mandy Lee (@oldloserinbrooklyn)

A photo posted by on

Yet, the Tory Burch pierced shoe collection isn’t entirely new. It debuted on the spring/summer 23 runway, and since then, new styles have been added: think the Pierced Slide, Pierced Mule, Pierced Multi-Strap Heeled Sandal and Pierced Pump. But proving it’s more popular than ever, the entire front row sported different pierced designs at the brand’s February runway show, where Tory Burch also unveiled the matching Pierced Handbag. Clearly, creativity isn’t in short supply.

Happily, that means there’s now a pierced pair for everyone—some even on sale. But as they edge out of insider circles and into the mainstream, now is the moment to invest if they’ve caught your eye. After all, as Mandy Lee says, “If you aren’t on the Tory train, what are you waiting for?”

Shop Tory Burch shoes

Pierced Mule in Beige, Size 9
Tory Burch
Pierced Mule in Beige

The trending Tory Burch Pierced Mule is a fan-favourite for good reason. Eight shades are available but the beige tone feels most elevated.

Tory Burch, Pierced Multi-Strap Heeled Sandal
Tory Burch
Pierced Multi-Strap Heeled Sandal

For those after a strappy sandal, I give you the Tory Burch Pierced Multi-Strap Heeled Sandal. Perfect for more formal settings with an eye-catching toe-ring design.

Pierced Slide in White, Size 12
Tory Burch
Pierced Slide in White

Prefer a flat? There's a Tory Burch pierced shoe design for that, and this chic slide is particularly popular.

Tory Burch, Pierced Mule in red, Size 9.5
Tory Burch
Pierced Mule in Red

For more of a statement-making shoe, lean towards bright and bold colours such as this red shade.

Pierced Pump in Black, Size 10
Tory Burch
Pierced Pump in Black

The Tory Burch Pierced Pump is the most formal-feeling offering in this collection. A classic court with an unexpected twist.

Pierced Multi-Strap Heeled Sandal in Red, Size 10.5
Tory Burch
Pierced Multi-Strap Heeled Sandal in Red

Consider these sandals your go-to for weddings, holidays and evenings out in the warmer weather.

Pierced Handbag in Brown, Size Os
Tory Burch
Pierced Handbag in Brown

Proof of its popularity, the most recently launched pierced bags have already sold out in navy and dark cabernet shades. So, if the shoes don’t quite catch your eye, there’s another stylish way to step into the trend.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 