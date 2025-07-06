If I were to say the words “Tory Burch shoes,” chances are the logo-emblazoned Miller sandals immediately spring to mind—or perhaps the Minnie ballet flats. Both of which you most likely owned a decade ago. But what if I told you the chicest women are stepping into a new style of Tory Burch shoe this summer—and it’s instantly recognisable, even without the logo? Allow me to introduce you to the Tory Burch Pierced Mules.

You may have already spotted them on social media, with influencers like Mandy Lee (aka oldloserinbrooklyn) singing the praises of this unexpected summer shoe. Why? Because they’re instantly eye-catching and fashion-forward enough to elevate any outfit, yet (apparently) comfortable enough to wear to special events instead of heels. And now they’re trending on Google, with searches surging—early signs of the next sell-out fashion find.

Yet, the Tory Burch pierced shoe collection isn’t entirely new. It debuted on the spring/summer 23 runway, and since then, new styles have been added: think the Pierced Slide, Pierced Mule, Pierced Multi-Strap Heeled Sandal and Pierced Pump. But proving it’s more popular than ever, the entire front row sported different pierced designs at the brand’s February runway show, where Tory Burch also unveiled the matching Pierced Handbag. Clearly, creativity isn’t in short supply.

Happily, that means there’s now a pierced pair for everyone—some even on sale. But as they edge out of insider circles and into the mainstream, now is the moment to invest if they’ve caught your eye. After all, as Mandy Lee says, “If you aren’t on the Tory train, what are you waiting for?”

