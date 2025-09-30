Paris tends to be the most celebrity-heavy of the 'big four' Fashion Week cities, but still, the guest-list at Louis Vuitton was on another level. Earlier today, some of the most prominent stars in the world descended on the Musée du Louvre for the luxury maison's Spring/Summer 2026 show—among them: Zendaya, Lisa (of Blackpink fame), Sophie Turner, Ana de Armas, Emma Stone, Jennifer Connelly, and Léa Seydoux.

Their arrival in an array of standout Nicolas Ghesquière designs was a major 'Fashion Week moment' in itself, with a particular frisson of excitement surrounding Zendaya's rare appearance (with internet-breaking Jessica McCormack diamond engagement ring in tow). But the biggest buzz of all came from behind the closed doors of the venue itself.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

First, because of the ultra-exclusive show location. For SS26, Louis Vuitton took over a set of apartments inside the Louvre that were once occupied by Anne of Austria, Queen of France and mother of Louis XIV—which are every bit as grand, gilded and gleaming marble-filled as you might imagine, with ornately painted and sculpture-clad ceilings to boot.

To add to the existing splendour further, scenographer and designer Marie-Anne Derville was commissioned to dress the space with furniture and objets d'art from different eras, providing "an immersion into French taste from the 18th century to the present day," per the show notes.

(Image credit: courtesy louis vuitton)

Against this striking backdrop, Ghesquière's largely pared-back, stone-coloured, ultra-modern opening looks were all the more stark—and ditto the semi-sheer, draped and soft, flowing materials, that brought a lightness and ethereal air to proceedings.

(Image credit: courtesy louis vuitton)

But there was much on offer for the maximalists, too; the collection becoming more dramatic, bold and embroidered as the show went on. Standout pieces included a crystal-covered furry jacket with a ruffled peplum hem and Penny Lane-esque lambswool collar, a crisp white shirt dress with an asymmetric bubble hem and XXL collar, a colourful floral lace top styled over blue jeans, and a gown covered in intricately beaded fringing to form the subtle image of a springtime landscape.

(Image credit: courtesy louis vuitton)

As ever, the accessories were also a highlight, ranging from a gold chain waist belt-cum-watch and new styles of Sneakerinas, to fresh, patterned iterations of classic bags, a clutch with special compartments for the just-dropped Louis Vuitton La Beauté make-up line.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors