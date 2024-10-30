Sophie Turner reveals why she's 'so happy' she left the US after Joe Jonas divorce
Since Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their separation last year, the Game of Thrones star has relocated to the UK. The former couple, who share two young daughters, currently live on opposite sides of the Atlantic, with Joe remaining in the US and Sophie returning to London. As part of their divorce negotiations, they agreed on a temporary custody arrangement that meant their children would spend two weeks with each parent, either in the US or in the UK.
Now settled back in England permanently, Sophie discussed the difficult reasons behind her decision to return to British capital, but shared that she's 'so happy' she's back. In a new cover interview for Harper's Bazaar, Sophie said: "It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family.
"I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant. I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, 'I never got to touch your belly.' We didn’t have those key experiences with each other."
Explaining that she would 'stock up on a month's worth of chocolate' from British shops when she lived abroad, Sophie also touched on the political climate in the US and explained that it also had an impact on her decision to return to the UK. She added: "The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned... Everything just kind of piled on."
In an interview with British Vogue earlier this year, Sophie also shared what made her most 'unhappy' during her split with the Jonas Brothers singer, stating: "Those were the worst few days of my life. I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out."
At the time, the narrative around Sophie and Joe's divorce was criticised as 'deeply sexist' with 'anonymous sources' inciting blame on Sophie for the breakdown of their marriage and questioning her parenting.
Sophie is now dating aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, and the pair recently confirmed their relationship on Instagram after months of speculation.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Why Princess Kate was 'given a blessing' that Diana was denied
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Channing Tatum quietly shares Zoë Kravitz post hours before split rumours emerge
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Hailey Bieber just wore the expensive-looking tailoring trend you're about to see everywhere
No need to put a pin in it
By Sofia Piza
-
Sophie Turner goes IG official with 'hot aristocrat' boyfriend days after Joe Jonas divorce
She's LIVING
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sophie Turner shares her 'hot girl summer' recipe following Joe Jonas split
And it's very wholesome
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree have reportedly broken up
They started dating sometime around January
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Who is Joe Jonas' reported girlfriend Stormi Bree?
The two are reportedly going strong
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Joe Jonas hopes that Taylor Swift's fans have forgiven him for the infamous 25 second break-up call
"No one f**ks with the Swifties, you know?"
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
This noughties teen boybander was very nearly Spider-Man
Can you imagine it?
By Megan C. Hills