Sophie Turner reveals why she's 'so happy' she left the US after Joe Jonas divorce

Since Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their separation last year, the Game of Thrones star has relocated to the UK. The former couple, who share two young daughters, currently live on opposite sides of the Atlantic, with Joe remaining in the US and Sophie returning to London. As part of their divorce negotiations, they agreed on a temporary custody arrangement that meant their children would spend two weeks with each parent, either in the US or in the UK.

Now settled back in England permanently, Sophie discussed the difficult reasons behind her decision to return to British capital, but shared that she's 'so happy' she's back. In a new cover interview for Harper's Bazaar, Sophie said: "It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family.

"I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant. I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, 'I never got to touch your belly.' We didn’t have those key experiences with each other."

Explaining that she would 'stock up on a month's worth of chocolate' from British shops when she lived abroad, Sophie also touched on the political climate in the US and explained that it also had an impact on her decision to return to the UK. She added: "The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned... Everything just kind of piled on."

In an interview with British Vogue earlier this year, Sophie also shared what made her most 'unhappy' during her split with the Jonas Brothers singer, stating: "Those were the worst few days of my life. I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out."

At the time, the narrative around Sophie and Joe's divorce was criticised as 'deeply sexist' with 'anonymous sources' inciting blame on Sophie for the breakdown of their marriage and questioning her parenting.

Sophie is now dating aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, and the pair recently confirmed their relationship on Instagram after months of speculation.