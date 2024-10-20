The high-fashion perfumes of 2024 are far from generic—trust me, these 14 really special scents prove it

There was a time when some fashion house perfumes felt a little, well, basic. Small, indie perfume brands have been considered much cooler to wear in recent years—and don't get me wrong, niche fragrances are still very cool, but designers have really upped their game in recent years to match up.

The re-branding of high-fashion fragrances has introduced us to beautiful, unique offerings, such as Balmain Carbone, Cult Gaia Zan and Chanel Comete. This new era feels elevated, sophisticated and ultra-stylish—plus, it offers a way in to designer purchases that doesn't feel as hard on the bank balance. With this in mind, I've compiled a list of the very best, most luxurious, expensive-smelling high-fashion perfumes to help you decide where to invest.

1. Valentino Born in Roma The Gold Eau de Parfum

Valentino Born in Roma The Gold Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Italian mandarin essence, golden gardenia accord Today's Best Deals £149 at Valentino

While Valentino presented us with its most recent foray into luxury fragrance with its Anatomy of Dreams collection last month, the house has also been supercharging its main offering by introducing Born In Roma The Gold Eau de Parfum. This stylish scent is "inspired by the beauty and magnetism of the sun setting over the Eternal City", and I can totally see it. With floral jasmine and creamy coconut, it provides a warming, sweet, juicy and sun-lit hit of luxury. It is the perfect Valentino concoction.

2. Balmain Carbone

Balmain Carbone Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: White musk, rose neoabsolute, suede, patchouli Today's Best Deals £195 at Selfridges

Balmain Les Éternels perfumes are new on the scene this season, and they really pack a punch. This high fashion scent features some of my all-time favourite notes: white musk, rose, suede, patchouli and sandalwood. It combines the creamy smoothness of musk with floral, feminine rose for an intense, smoky elixir that is totally intoxicating. And that bottle? Unbeatable.

3. Cult Gaia Zan

Cult Gaia Zan Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Incense, ambrette, pink pepper Today's Best Deals £225 at Cult Gaia

Personally, I'd buy this just for the bottle, altough the fragrance inside is just as special. A somewhat woody, but also very soft and wearable spritz, it features notes of Guatemalan cardamom, warm cedarwood, and ambrette firabs. The sharp zest of pink pepper beautifully undercuts these spicy, earthy notes to create an innovative scent that smells as good as it looks.

4. Celine Parade

Celine Parade Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, neroli, vetiver, musk, oak moss Today's Best Deals £230 at Celine

While this is classed as a citrus scent, it's not your average zesty offering. Yes, there's refreshing bergamot, vetiver and neroli, but Celine's sleek bottle also contains oak moss and musk to ground the elixir, which works beautifully.

5. Louis Vuitton Imagination

Louis Vuitton Imagination Specifications Key notes: Citron, Calabrian bergamot, Sicilian orange Today's Best Deals £225 at Louis Vuitton

A beautiful citrus scent, this smells like Italy in summer. The Citron, Sicilian orange and Calabrian bergamot evoke the feeling you get when you look outside and discover it's a warm, sunny day. I always find it interesting this is blue, as I see yellow and orange when I spray it—but somehow it just works.

6. Loewe Mayrit

Loewe Mayrit Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Passionfruit, orange blossom, jasmine, amber Today's Best Deals £236 at Liberty

Mayrit is a rich, complex scent that combines the fresh zesty goodness of passionfruit and orange blossom with the floral sweetness of tuberose and rose, which is then grounded with creamy, smooth vanilla, amber and sandalwood. It's one of my favourite high-fashion fragrances for this reason, and I wear it religiously.

7. Chanel No. 5

Chanel No. 5 Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Neroli, bergamot, peach, jasmine, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £75 at Sephora

A classic for a reason, I always find myself coming back to Chanel No. 5—she's just an icon. Any perfume fan will known the sophisticated, luxe-smelling scent the moment it hits their nose, and it is without doubt one of the most impressive power scents ever produced. With the new Margot Robbie campaign having just been released, I can see this classic perfume having a major comeback this year.

8. Christian Dior Gris Dior

Christian Dior Gris Dior Specifications Key notes: Rose, oakmoss, patchouli Today's Best Deals £130 at Dior

I absolutely adore Dior Gris. It reminds me of a specific period in my life which makes it incredibly nostalgic to wear. The combination of sweet rose with citrus notes and smooth sandalwood make it a winner in my eyes. It's just so stylish and, in my opinion, very unique—particularly among other fashion house perfumes. Inspired by the softness and versatility of the colour grey (being neither black nor white), Gris Dior is a soft, powdery skin-like addition to your fragrance collection.

9. Tom Ford Rose Prick

Tom Ford Rose Prick Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Rose de Mai, Turkish rose, Bulgarian rose Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK View at Amazon View at NET-A-PORTER

When it comes to luxury and decadence, you simply can't beat a Tom Ford fragrance. There's something for everyone in the range, be it citrusy favourites like Neroli Portofino or bottles with creamy accords including Vanilla Sex or Soleil Blanc, but Rose Prick is my current favourite. It makes rose feel modern and sexy, which is not always the case.

10. Hermès Barénia

Hermès Barénia Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Miracle berry, bergamot, patchouli Today's Best Deals £70 at Lookfantastic

One of Hermès' more recent fragrance launches, this intense, sparkling offering is defined by the patchouli, Akigalawood and oak that sit at the base. It has an effervescent, spicy feel, which I think makes it perfect for autumn/winter months. Trust me, there isn't a single situation that Barénia doesn't work for.

11. Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace

Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Cloves, chestnut, vanilla Today's Best Deals £120 at Cult Beauty

I know so many people who list this as their all-time favourite scent—and it's so, so easy to see why. The goal of all Maison Margiela Replica perfumes is to evoke a certain feeling, memory or place, and this just screams sitting by the fire in a cosy room with a cashmere sweater, warm drink and good book—basically, all the best things in life.

12. Burberry Goddess

If you love a gourmand scent, you'll likely find yourself drawn towards this. Centred around a trio of vanilla notes (vanilla, vanilla caviar and vanilla absolute), it's a little bit sweet, a little bit creamy, and a touch rich. It smells both milky and woody, and very sexy.

13. Givenchy Cœur Fou

Givenchy Cœur Fou Specifications Key notes: Rose (Bulgarian, Turkish & Damask), basil, cassis Today's Best Deals £240 at Givenchy

Can't resist a light, sparkling rose perfume? Givenchy's luxury collection of perfumes delivers in the form of Cœur Fou. The middle notes of this offering are dominated by rose, three forms to be exact: Bulgarian, Turkish and Damask. But with a hint of blackcurrant and a touch of herby basil, this is not your typical floral—instead, it is light, water-like and quenching.

14. Chanel Comete

Chanel Comete Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Cherry blossom, iris, musk Today's Best Deals £215 at John Lewis

It's pretty well documented by now that Chanel's Les Exclusifs line is my go-to for luxury fragrance. I am a 'Beige' girl through and through, but the collection's 2024 launch was enough to sway me, even if momentarily. This sparkling scent smells like honey, lavender and spring; it's powdery, sensual and a little mysterious.