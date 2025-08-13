Peplum Tops are Trending Again—5 Chic Ways to Style Them in 2025

We’ve waved hello to the bandage dress, applauded the cord necklace’s revival, and even welcomed the Converse comeback this season—so naturally, another throwback trend is angling for a place on the podium. Enter: the peplum top.

This time, though, the 2012 staple has had a sleek, grown-up upgrade—no garish florals, no scuba-like fabrics, and definitely no sad, flimsy flap clinging on for dear life. Thankfully, we’ve learned from our fashion missteps. Now, the peplum is all about precision and proportion.

Erdem Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sharp blazers are cut to exaggerate the hip, shirts are cinched to sculpt that covetable hourglass, and the peplum silhouette itself has become more intentional. Oversized hemlines, sculptural bubble fabrics, and flounces that start higher on the torso are replacing the old-school flick-at-the-bottom design we remember (and perhaps didn’t adore).

Naturally, the resurgence started on the runway. Erdem reimagined the shape in tailored blazers, Bally leaned into leather interpretations, and Christopher John Rogers amped up the drama with extra volume across shirts and skirts for Autumn/Winter 2025. Each proved the peplum can shapeshift—minimal, architectural, or exuberant.

Thinking of giving it another go? These five street style looks make a strong case for the trend's comeback—and provide easy-to-copy inspiration for how to style a peplum top in 2025. Just do yourself one favour: retire the skinny jeans.

How to Style a Peplum Top

Try out cargo trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peplum tops fall into the more feminine fashion camp with floaty hemlines, soft fabrics and oftentimes light and airy shades. So, to give them a tougher edge, try out a pair of cargo trousers to bring the look back into balance.

Opt for all-black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All-black outfits can get a bad rap for being boring, but this peplum top skirt co-ord does away with all of that. As the designer Cecile Bahnsen is no stranger to voluminous shapes, you'll spy a number of her pieces featuring peplum accents.

Pull on a peplum blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a more formal-feeling 'fit? Then allow me to introduce the peplum blazer. With a sharp hourglass silhouette, it's sleek and simplistic yet much more flattering than your classic-cut style—and much more striking when styled with a skirt and striped shirt.

Wear a tie-waist shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike the dramatic flair of a voluminous peplum top or even a wide-hipped blazer, a tie-waist shirt shows off the hourglass shape in a more relaxed style, perfect for those dipping just a little toe into the trend.

Just add jorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If a peplum top doesn't quote take your fancy, perhaps you'll be swayed by a peplum mini-dress? Styled here with denim shorts (aka jorts) and a classic court shoe.