Peplum Tops are Trending Again—5 Chic Ways to Style Them in 2025

The Noughties staple has had a sleek upgrade

5 ways to wear peplum tops
(Image credit: Getty Images)
We’ve waved hello to the bandage dress, applauded the cord necklace’s revival, and even welcomed the Converse comeback this season—so naturally, another throwback trend is angling for a place on the podium. Enter: the peplum top.

This time, though, the 2012 staple has had a sleek, grown-up upgrade—no garish florals, no scuba-like fabrics, and definitely no sad, flimsy flap clinging on for dear life. Thankfully, we’ve learned from our fashion missteps. Now, the peplum is all about precision and proportion.

A model walks the runway at the ERDEM show during London Fashion Week February 2025

Erdem Autumn/Winter 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sharp blazers are cut to exaggerate the hip, shirts are cinched to sculpt that covetable hourglass, and the peplum silhouette itself has become more intentional. Oversized hemlines, sculptural bubble fabrics, and flounces that start higher on the torso are replacing the old-school flick-at-the-bottom design we remember (and perhaps didn’t adore).

Naturally, the resurgence started on the runway. Erdem reimagined the shape in tailored blazers, Bally leaned into leather interpretations, and Christopher John Rogers amped up the drama with extra volume across shirts and skirts for Autumn/Winter 2025. Each proved the peplum can shapeshift—minimal, architectural, or exuberant.

Thinking of giving it another go? These five street style looks make a strong case for the trend's comeback—and provide easy-to-copy inspiration for how to style a peplum top in 2025. Just do yourself one favour: retire the skinny jeans.

How to Style a Peplum Top

Try out cargo trousers

A guest wears a white, textured headscarf tied at the back. Hair is styled long and loose. Sunglasses feature a black frame. Earrings are small and silver-toned. A strapless white top with a ruched bodice and peplum hem is worn. Loose-fitting cargo pants in a taupe shade with large side pockets are paired. A black handbag with a visible buckle is carried. Footwear consists of white open-toe mules with a low heel, outside Munthe, during Copenhagen Fashion Week, on August 06, 2025 in Copenhagen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peplum tops fall into the more feminine fashion camp with floaty hemlines, soft fabrics and oftentimes light and airy shades. So, to give them a tougher edge, try out a pair of cargo trousers to bring the look back into balance.

Opt for all-black

Cecilie Thorsmark wears black sleeveless top, pants outside Cecilie Bahnsen during Copenhagen Fashion Week day four on August 07, 2025 in Copenhagen,

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All-black outfits can get a bad rap for being boring, but this peplum top skirt co-ord does away with all of that. As the designer Cecile Bahnsen is no stranger to voluminous shapes, you'll spy a number of her pieces featuring peplum accents.

Pull on a peplum blazer

A guest wears long black maxi skirt, red and white top, white jacket and white lace hat outside the Herskind show during Copenhagen Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a more formal-feeling 'fit? Then allow me to introduce the peplum blazer. With a sharp hourglass silhouette, it's sleek and simplistic yet much more flattering than your classic-cut style—and much more striking when styled with a skirt and striped shirt.

Wear a tie-waist shirt

Evi Wave wears blue striped button shirt, brown pants, cap outside Marimekko during Copenhagen Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike the dramatic flair of a voluminous peplum top or even a wide-hipped blazer, a tie-waist shirt shows off the hourglass shape in a more relaxed style, perfect for those dipping just a little toe into the trend.

Just add jorts

A guest wears long straight blonde hair worn loose with a subtle side part, pink lipstick and light eyeliner, small hoop earrings, a delicate pendant necklace, and gold bracelets with rings; an ivory tonal floral jacquard sleeveless top with a high crew neck, fitted bodice, and dramatic asymmetric flared peplum hem; light-wash denim Bermuda shorts with a finished hem; and white mesh pointed-toe pumps with slender heels, while a pair of black and white striped strappy heels is carried in one hand, walking, outside Rotate, during Copenhagen Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If a peplum top doesn't quote take your fancy, perhaps you'll be swayed by a peplum mini-dress? Styled here with denim shorts (aka jorts) and a classic court shoe.

