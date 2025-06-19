Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About 'Subversive' Dressing as a Mum

Emily Ratajkowski isn't letting society's narrow expectations for women define how she dresses and acts as a mum. In a new interview with ELLE UK, the supermodel opened up about what she's worn to bring her son Sylvester Apollo Bear to school in the past — and it's as far from the new Bridget Jones vibe as it gets.

"It’s a little bit of a walk to my son’s school now, so I can’t wear heeled shoes," EmRata said. "But, when I was in the city, we lived two blocks from his preschool, and I would often just leave for work from there. At that point I was hosting my filmed podcast, so I would be in an outfit."

Asked what that contrast was like between her and the other parents, the My Body author said: "Oh, I was definitely dressed up compared to them. I think that’s actually one of the ways I really enjoy being subversive with motherhood. There’s so much around what a mom should look like."

She continued: "I know what kind of mom I am, and I only deeply care about my son’s reaction to that. Anybody else who has opinions about me as a mother because of the way I dress — it’s just so inconsequential."

Speaking to how she's developed this devil-may-care attitude, Emily added: "I don’t know, maybe it’s getting older. Maybe it’s motherhood, but it just is what it is." As to whether she cares what other people think of her? "No, I don’t think I do," she said. We love that for her.

The I Feel Pretty actress shares Sylvester — nickname "Sly" — with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The two tied the knot in 2018 and ended their marriage in 2022. Emily has heartbreakingly opened up about how unhappy she was during their relationship. In a 2023 podcast episode she said (via Yahoo!): "I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy. I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny 'cause I was not OK."

